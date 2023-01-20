Read full article on original website
BBC
Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole
A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
Ten Hag targets first Man United trophy after Arsenal loss
Just days after Erik ten Hag questioned his Manchester United players' winning mentality, the Dutch manager has the chance to move a step closer to lifting his first trophy at the club
SB Nation
Brighton vs Arsenal Women: What to watch for, how to watch
Arsenal Women travel to the People’s Pension Stadium to face Brighton on Sunday. Arsenal need to win to keep pace at the top of the WSL. Brighton have recently appointed Jens Scheuer, a former manager of Bayern Munich, after Hope Powell was sacked earlier in the year. Brighton are undergoing a big change, with Scheuer trying to bring in a new playing style, which is perhaps an admission from Brighton that they need to adapt and evolve to remain relevant in the WSL. The first step, though, is bringing back some of the Powell era stability; Brighton have conceded the most goals in the league, and having lost to Leicester last weekend, they now find themselves in a potential relegation battle.
BBC
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag tells BBC Sport: "It was a great game, a lot of tempo and the audience is the big winner. Two top teams but of course we are disappointed when you lose this game in the late stage. All the goals we conceded today are mistakes, it can't happen.
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Rice, Lampard, Conte, Trossard, Zaniolo, Ziyech, Gil, Navas
West Ham United's Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also expected to compete for the 24-year-old England midfielder's signature. (Guardian) Everton's majority owner Farhad Moshiri has held talks with the club's board about manager Frank Lampard's future and possible replacements for...
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings
Tottenham Hotspur got a hard-fought away win over Fulham, doing the double over the Cottagers this season thanks to a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage. Harry Kane was the difference, but in truth it was a pretty poor performance from Spurs. Thankfully they have what should be a manageable away match against Preston North End coming up in the FA Cup this weekend.
Arsenal Must "Stay Humble" Despite Best Start To A Season In Premier League History
Arsenal's previous best return at the midway point of an EPL campaign had been in the 2003/04 season when they had 45 points at this stage.
Football transfer rumours: Emery and Guendouzi to reunite at Aston Villa?
It’s his first transfer window at Aston Villa and Unai Emery is getting the band back together, with Mattéo Guendouzi linked with a move from Marseille to the West Midlands before the end of the month. What next? A sensational swoop for Lucas Torreira? A big-money move for Alexandre Lacazette? Mesut Özil on the bench looking miserable? Someone get Sven Mislintat on the blower, things are about to get interesting.
SB Nation
Mowbray’s babes are shining bright at Sunderland
A forced rivalry or just another encounter between two sides who see their future at English football’s top table?. Whatever the answer, this was another important step forward for Sunderland and if history shows that Middlesbrough generally get themselves up for this fixture to a greater degree than ourselves, that pattern was finally broken on Sunday.
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: The line of demarcation
It was almost another stolen three points at the Etihad, but instead Tottenham Hotspur fell by multiple goals against Manchester City and continued the drought against top-four competition. The two sides will battle again in early February, and turning some positive moments into an actual win before then would be nice.
SB Nation
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 324: Off To Old Trafford
Reading FC head to Manchester United in the FA Cup off the back of a 4-0 struggle at Stoke. The Tilehurst End Podcast is back with Marc Mayo and Ben Thomas reviewing the defeat, answering your Mailbag questions, running through the club Newsbites and a Big Match Preview for Old Trafford.
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
A lot went on Thursday evening at the Etihad. Manchester City completed a scintillating second-half comeback to defeat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 marking the 5th consecutive match in which City have trailed by 2 goals and still managed to collect points. Afterward, Pep Guardiola called the players and the home crowd for complacency. Pep cited desire as the deciding factor in which players got the start against Spurs; with the players he selected, he chose to set them up in a 4-4-2.
SB Nation
Tuesday January 24th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
chatsports.com
Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover
Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “There Are Still A Lot of Games To Play”
With a 0-0 draw against a similarly floundering Chelsea side, Liverpool are now 9th in the Premier League. And while a single point is definitely better than things could have been given the season we’ve been having, it wasn’t exactly a thrilling performance to celebrate Jurgen Klopp’s 1000th game. The boss has had enough to say about our recent poor losses, so a poor draw is at least a bit of a change in the routine:
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool to Recall Williams, Consider Phillips Sale
Nat Phillips’ role in Liverpool’s late push to achieve Champions League qualification in the 2020-21 season earned the now 25-year-old centre half the status of cult hero at Anfield and raised the player’s stock in the game considerably. However, that raised status has perhaps made things difficult...
BBC
Southampton v Newcastle: Carabao Cup semi-final not enough, says Eddie Howe
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says reaching a semi-final is "not enough" as his side prepare to face Southampton for a place in the Carabao Cup final. The Magpies have not won a major domestic trophy since 1955 but Howe says his side are "desperate for the next step". Newcastle travel...
SB Nation
Welcome to Sunderland, Pierre Ekwah!
Another exciting young signing, another step on the journey that Sunderland AFC is currently embarking on, and a player who can hopefully add some real value as we aim for the playoffs during the second half of the 2022/2023 season. With one week left in the window, we’ve secured a...
NBC Sports
Stalemate as Leeds frustrated by Brentford
Leeds are without a win in six Premier League games as they were held at home by a stubborn Brentford on another frustrating outing for Jesse Marsch’s side. Neither team really had control of this game as David Raya and Illan Meslier played well and both managers seemed fairly happy with the point. Leeds have now drawn three of their last four games.
SB Nation
Five Things From An Unprofessional Showing At Stoke City
For all the well documented limitations of this squad, we have tolerated much as fans. We have had to come through the dark, poisonous days under Veljko Paunovic, we have had to tolerate a transfer embargo, we have tolerated an injury-ravaged squad that, at times, has punched above its weight. But this one result seemed to push their luck a bit too far with many.
