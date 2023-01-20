Read full article on original website
Rethinking Photo Composition: What Are You Saying?
We spend years at school learning to read and write text: the meanings of words, what happens when you put them together, how to make yourself more easily understood, methods for convincing others of your point of view, etc. But for many of us, images and visual language are left for us to work out for ourselves. If a picture is worth a thousand words, why do we neglect visual language so much?
Canon Patents Another Extreme Lens
Canon has been quite aggressive in the development of RF mount lenses, releasing some extreme designs, such as the RF 28-70mm f/2 L USM and the RF 85mm f/1.2 L USM. They seem to have no intentions of slowing down, as another boundary-pushing design has emerged in a recent patent.
Canon Develops Unique Sensor With Impressive Trick for Better Dynamic Range
Canon has developed a new sensor that employs a clever trick for increasing dynamic range. The new CMOS sensor has a dynamic range of 148 dB, which the company calls the largest such range in surveillance cameras. However, it is the sensor's "Exposure by Area" function which makes it particularly intriguing.
A More Refined Approach to Choose the Right Aperture in Landscape Photography
Aperture is one of the most fundamental and powerful tools you have at your disposal for controlling the look of your images. As such, understanding and mastering every property of it and consequence it has on your photos is crucial. This excellent video tutorial features an experienced landscape photographer giving a nuanced approach for choosing the right aperture for your images.
Ultimate Focus Settings For The Canon R6
Katelyn James breaks down the essential (in my opinion) options you need to know and master on Canon's EOS R6 to be able to nail AF and eye-tracking options ensuring a sharp and tracked subject every time. Her style is easygoing and she's great to listen to and I love her videos and explanations which make sense and put everything into perspective.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
How Much of an Improvement Is the Canon EOS R6 Mark II for Stills Work?
While the Canon EOS R5 got a lot of the accolades upon its release, the EOS R6 is arguably the most practical workhorse in Canon's lineup, with a balanced feature set that borrows a lot of the advanced capabilities from its bigger sibling without the added luxuries that would drive its price up. The EOS R6 Mark II takes that foundation and includes a range of improvements and new features that add up to a refined and well-rounded professional instrument. This great video review takes a look at the camera for stills work and how it compares with the latest options from Sony and Panasonic.
How to Make Your First Travel Video in 3 Easy Steps
If you have some trips booked, perhaps you're considering creating your first video of it but aren't sure where to get started. Well, in this video, you'll get some great tips on how to begin and turn that journey into more than just an album of snaps. Perhaps you're a...
How Powerful Is the New M2 Max MacBook Pro?
The MacBook Pro has long been the workhorse of choice for many creatives, able to handle the needs of even the most demanding photo and video projects. Apple's transition to their own silicon has revitalized the lineup with improved performance and battery life. The latest model features the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, and this great video review takes a look at what you can expect from it.
Realme 10 Pro+ review: Facing stiff competition
The budget and midrange smartphone world has seriously heated up over the past few years, and while the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Google are arguably leading the pack, that’s not without serious competition from Chinese brands like Realme. The latest phones from the company are the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+, which aim to overturn the mixed reactions from the Realme 9-series last year.
What Features Would You Like to See in Lightroom?
Lightroom has evolved into a tremendously versatile and powerful program, capable of tackling many things that one used to have to switch to Photoshop for. Nonetheless, there is always room to grow. This great video essay features a seasoned Lightroom educator discussing five things he would still like to see Adobe add to the program.
Impossible Things: AI Photo Editor Works With Lightroom Presets
Lightroom preset maker DVLOP and photo educators SLR Lounge have launched a new take on AI photo editing with their project called Impossible Things. Entering the relatively new, yet increasingly competitive world of AI photo editing, Impossible Things promises to be the fastest and easiest AI photo editor. But from...
Helpful Advice for Long Exposure Seascape Photography
Long exposures of moving water are some of the most popular images in landscape photography, as they can calm turbulent motion and reveal patterns and motion that would not be visible otherwise. Creating a successful long exposure is about more than just setting a lengthy shutter speed, though. This helpful video tutorial features an experienced landscape photographer giving you some helpful advice for creating better long exposure seascape images.
A Review of the New M2 Pro Mac mini
The Mac mini has long been a favorite of casual users and creatives alike who want the Mac experience in a desktop without dropping top dollar on a Mac Studio or Mac Pro. And now, with the ability to add an M2 Pro chip, the mini is more capable than ever. This great video review takes a look at the new Mac mini with the M2 Pro chip and just what you can expect from it.
