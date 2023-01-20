ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
993thex.com

Police: Drug duo caught with cocaine and marijuana on interstate stop

Eight charges were levied against two East Tennessee men caught with cocaine on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia by officers of a multi-jurisdictional unit including Kingsport and TBI personnel. Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, 36, of Church Hill, and, Djuan Anthony Lewis, 47, of Kingsport are being held without bond on various...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

Alleged Monarch Shooter Appears In Court

The man accused of firing shots into a Johnson City Apartment complex where a Kingsport man was killed appeared in court on Tuesday. 22 year old Dae’Vo Worrell admitted he fired shots into an apartment door to prevent his friend from getting assaulted. According to the investigation, 12 bullets were found at the scene of the Monarch Apartments on New Years Day. Three of those bullets were found in the body of 19 year old Ja’Shon Yates who was killed in the shooting. Worrell told investigators that a white male had entered the apartment just before he allegedly heard shooting. Investigators have talked with that person. Worrell is set to appear in court again in April.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim speaks out

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week’s double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death. Countiss was found dead in his home last Thursday morning when local police responded to his home for a welfare check. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says he was […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

JCPD investigating alleged stabbing that left man injured

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) is investigating after an alleged stabbing injured a man on Sunday night. According to the department, officers responded to the 400 Block of South Broadway Street around 9:45 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. A man was reported to be stabbed once and received […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Stabbing at Johnson City tobacco store sends one to hospital

Johnson City Police are withholding the identities of two people involved in an altercation Sunday night that resulted in one person being stabbed. A report says the incident happened at around 9:45 Monday night at a tobacco store on South Broadway Street in the Keystone community. A male victim was...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBIR

KPD: Suspect remains at large after shooting in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A suspect remains on the run after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to the 2800 block of London Circle, off Cecil Avenue, around 3 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting, KPD said. The victim, 26-year-old William Weaver,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
993thex.com

Telford man accused of stealing vehicle, using debit card found inside

A Telford man was given additional charges of burglary and identity theft after he reportedly stole a vehicle and fraudulently used a debit card he found. A report from Johnson City Police says Weston George, 33, was already in custody in Jonesborough on unrelated charges when he was served the warrant.
TELFORD, TN
wvlt.tv

Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Jan. 19, Knoxville Police Department officers seized 19 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, according to a media release. Officers reportedly stopped a rental car that was driving on I-75 South to Florida, and the drugs were seized during the stop. “That stop ultimately...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need

McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40 Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Knoxville...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

Police Investigate After Shots Fired Into Occupied Home

Bristol Virginia Police continue to investigate an incident where a gunshot was fired into an occupied home in the area of Ventura Circle. Police say video footage shows the incident and it appears the shot was fired from a red Nissan Frontier Truck with an extended cab. The Bristol Virginia Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is conducting the investigation. If you have information on this incident your asked to contact Bristol Virginia Police.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Arrest after chase across county lines

A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. Good Morning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI investigating assault complaint against Campbell Co. teacher

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a situation involving a Campbell County teacher and a student, Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart told WVLT News Monday. The student, who was not identified, made an assault complaint against the teacher in December of 2022, Campbell County...

Comments / 0

Community Policy