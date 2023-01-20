Read full article on original website
Shockingly, Wichita Falls Was the Only Airport in North Texas to Not Be On the TSA Gun List
Congratulations Wichita Falls! We didn't make an ass out of ourselves for once!. I am always fascinated when people travel with guns in their carry on bags. I have seen it happen twice while going through security. Typical excuse is, "I forgot that was in there." Well, don't forget where your firearm is, especially if you plan to travel with that bag. The gun will be confiscated and you will be fined. The fine will also be higher if the firearm is loaded in your bag.
