Hale County, AL

altoday.com

Three more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid for storms

More Alabama counties are now eligible for federal help after last week’s storms and tornadoes. Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott said Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in the designated disaster area will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa, and Hale. The January 12...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Eutaw, Greene County impacted by three tornadoes in under a year

EUTAW, Ala. — 2023 has already been an active year for severe weather in our area and it's only January. Leaders in the city of Eutaw and Greene County say they're in the process of cleaning up from their third tornado in the last year. The first on April 23, the second on November 29, and the third on January 12.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
alabama.gov

Open house to be held for Tallapoosa basin federal flood maps

– Property owners in parts of seven counties in central and east Alabama may be impacted by a proposed updating of federal flood insurance rate maps. A come-and-go open house this Thursday, Jan. 26 at Tuskegee University in Tuskegee will assist landowners in the Lower Tallapoosa Watershed area in determining if their property and structures will be affected by the newly drafted, but not finalized maps. Homeowners and landowners who have federal flood insurance pay rates based on the flood maps.
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday

Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
GULFPORT, MS
AL.com

More severe storms possible this week in Alabama

Another round of potentially severe weather will be possible for the southern part of Alabama starting late Tuesday. Tornadoes, wind gusts up to 70 mph and heavy rain will be possible as a cold front pushes through the state. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has put the southern half of Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama TV weather forecaster charged with stalking

An Alabama TV meteorologist was arrested Saturday night on stalking charges less than an hour after he appeared live on air, another TV station reported. WDHN weather forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, was charged with second-degree stalking, WSFA reported. Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11...
DOTHAN, AL
alabama.gov

Coosa, Elmore and Hale Counties Eligible for FEMA Assistance

Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after the Jan. 12 storms and tornadoes in Alabama. Individuals and households in Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

“But God”, Autauga County woman survives deadly tornado

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autauga County woman is recovering from her injuries after surviving a tornado on Jan. 12. Michelle Haughton said she was inside her home near County Road 140 when the tornado swept her out of her house, throwing her 100 yards across her property. “I...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Governor Ivey Announces Another Record High Jobs Count, Alabama’s December Unemployment Rate is 2.8%

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted December unemployment rate is 2.8%, up slightly from November’s rate of 2.7%, and well below December 2021’s rate of 3.1%. December’s rate represents 63,412 unemployed persons, compared to 63,004 in November and 69,434 in December 2021.  People counted as employed rose over the year by 56,418 to 2,229,259.  “As we close out our economic reporting for 2022, I’m pleased to say that Alabama has recovered well from the pandemic and has maintained positive momentum throughout the year,” said Governor Ivey. “We broke records all year long, reminding everyone that...
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Alabama using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

FEMA: Alabama tornado victims need to register for help

The clock is ticking for Alabama residents hit hard by last week’s tornado. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency toured the city of Selma as well as Dallas and Autauga Counties this week. They’re advising property owners to register with FEMA as soon as they can. Kevin Wallace is the agency’s coordinating officer for Alabama. He says there’s a sixty-day window to apply at FEMA’s website or APP, or at temporary disaster offices.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alabama.gov

Potential Severe Weather Tonight And Next Week

CLANTON – Saturday, 6:30 am January 21, 2023. There is a “conditional” threat of severe weather from 11 pm tonight through 10 am tomorrow for the counties along the Alabama/Florida state line. Rain in south Alabama this morning will spread northward across the entire state by this...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

State lawmakers help their districts recover following tornadoes

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers continue to help Alabamians impacted by last week’s deadly tornadoes. Some even took to the streets to hand out food in their districts. Senator Robert Stewart represents a large portion of the Black Belt. “This church has been feeding people every day since the...
ALABAMA STATE

