Nebraska State

Panhandle Post

Questions revived about Neb. lawmaker's place of residence

LINCOLN — Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer faced questions in 2014 and 2016 over whether he lived in the Sandhills district he aimed to serve. He won election and re-election despite those concerns. Now one of his constituents in Cherry County has filed a complaint with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and the Clerk of the Legislature.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Bill aims to protect Neb. farmers from nuisance lawsuits

LINCOLN — A proposed revision to Nebraska’s “right to farm” law, promoted as increasing protections for farmers, is being condemned by environmentalists as a way to eliminate nearly all nuisance lawsuits. Under Legislative Bill 662, introduced Wednesday by State Sen. Beau Ballard of Lincoln, only landowners...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Pete Ricketts sworn in as U.S. Senator

WASHINGTON, D.C. United States Senator Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.) was sworn into office [Jan. 23] on the floor of the Senate and officially seated as a member of the 118th U.S. Congress. Members of Sen. Ricketts’ family, including his wife, Susanne Shore, and friends watched the swearing-in from the Senate gallery.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'

Honor Beauvais’ every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. The asthmatic 12-year-old's worried aunt and uncle begged for help clearing a path to their cattle ranch near the community of Two Strike as his condition worsened, his fragile lungs fighting a massive infection. But when an ambulance finally managed to get through, Honor's uncle already was performing CPR, said his grandmother, Rose Cordier-Beauvais.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

FBI investigating: Moran campaign scammed out of $690K

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Someone scammed U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran's reelection campaign out of $690,000 by getting the Kansas Republican's accounting firm to wire the money to fraudulent bank accounts, his office said Monday. Moran's campaign treasurer, Timothy Gottschalk, notified the Federal Election Commission by electronic letter Dec. 8...
KANSAS STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska Gov. Pillen reveals plan for education funding

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s newly minted Gov. Jim Pillen proposed Tuesday to vastly increase K-12 public education funding using money from the state's huge cash reserve. It's a plan that even those typically critical of Republican education reform efforts say holds promise. The plan, spread over measures...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Troopers respond to over 400 weather-related incidents

NORTH PLATTE, NEB. — Nebraska State Troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as snow and ice accumulated across Nebraska. Between Wednesday and Thursday, troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. Motorist assists often include slide-offs and drivers who get stranded in the snow.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation for conducting hunts at a central Nebraska guiding and hunting business where numerous people have been convicted for violating federal laws that prohibit the trafficking of wildlife. Federal prosecutors said the case against Josh Bowmar,...
ANKENY, IA
Panhandle Post

Getting Ahead: Children's health insurance

What do low-income households do when their employers do not provide health insurance as a benefit? Private policies are incredibly expensive. They can apply for Medicaid. If they aren't eligible, they are referred to the Health Insurance Marketplace. However, even households who don't qualify for Medicaid may have children eligible for CHIP.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Troopers arrest Colorado man after road rage incident

LEXINGTON, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:00 p.m., when Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver. A trooper was able to locate the suspect vehicle, a Ford Fusion, as it was traveling westbound. The trooper performed a traffic stop at the Lexington interchange, at mile marker 237.
DENVER, CO
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

