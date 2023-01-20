Read full article on original website
Questions revived about Neb. lawmaker's place of residence
LINCOLN — Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer faced questions in 2014 and 2016 over whether he lived in the Sandhills district he aimed to serve. He won election and re-election despite those concerns. Now one of his constituents in Cherry County has filed a complaint with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and the Clerk of the Legislature.
Bill aims to protect Neb. farmers from nuisance lawsuits
LINCOLN — A proposed revision to Nebraska’s “right to farm” law, promoted as increasing protections for farmers, is being condemned by environmentalists as a way to eliminate nearly all nuisance lawsuits. Under Legislative Bill 662, introduced Wednesday by State Sen. Beau Ballard of Lincoln, only landowners...
Highway Safety coalition urges Neb. Legislature to keep helmet law
LINCOLN, Neb.-Today, a coalition of organizations announces strong opposition to a legislative proposal that would substantially weaken Nebraska’s motorcycle helmet law, and therefore increase the number of deaths and traumatic injuries on the state’s highways. LB 91 would allow motorcyclists over the age of 21 to ride without...
Pete Ricketts sworn in as U.S. Senator
WASHINGTON, D.C. United States Senator Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.) was sworn into office [Jan. 23] on the floor of the Senate and officially seated as a member of the 118th U.S. Congress. Members of Sen. Ricketts’ family, including his wife, Susanne Shore, and friends watched the swearing-in from the Senate gallery.
South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'
Honor Beauvais’ every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. The asthmatic 12-year-old's worried aunt and uncle begged for help clearing a path to their cattle ranch near the community of Two Strike as his condition worsened, his fragile lungs fighting a massive infection. But when an ambulance finally managed to get through, Honor's uncle already was performing CPR, said his grandmother, Rose Cordier-Beauvais.
Advocates say restoring voting rights for felons would improve public safety
LINCOLN — Advocates for restoring voting rights of convicted felons said Friday that such a step would remove a “punitive” stigma and improve public safety. “People who are engaged are less likely to reoffend,” said State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, at a press conference sponsored by the Voting Rights Restoration Coalition.
Think tank: Neb. tax plan would 'quickly drain' state coffers
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s $1.9 billion state revenue surplus would “quickly” disappear under proposals by new Gov. Jim Pillen to increase state aid to K-12 education and cut taxes, a Lincoln think tank said Friday. The OpenSky Policy Institute worked with the Institute on Taxation and Economic...
FBI investigating: Moran campaign scammed out of $690K
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Someone scammed U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran's reelection campaign out of $690,000 by getting the Kansas Republican's accounting firm to wire the money to fraudulent bank accounts, his office said Monday. Moran's campaign treasurer, Timothy Gottschalk, notified the Federal Election Commission by electronic letter Dec. 8...
Watchdog: State Capitol Bible study leader should register as lobbyist
LINCOLN — Every Wednesday morning during Nebraska legislative sessions, a group of about a dozen state senators gather over breakfast for a Bible study led by a former pastor who used to be a county Republican Party chairman. Later in the day, over a provided lunch, Arin Hess, the...
Nebraska Gov. Pillen reveals plan for education funding
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s newly minted Gov. Jim Pillen proposed Tuesday to vastly increase K-12 public education funding using money from the state's huge cash reserve. It's a plan that even those typically critical of Republican education reform efforts say holds promise. The plan, spread over measures...
Troopers respond to over 400 weather-related incidents
NORTH PLATTE, NEB. — Nebraska State Troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as snow and ice accumulated across Nebraska. Between Wednesday and Thursday, troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. Motorist assists often include slide-offs and drivers who get stranded in the snow.
Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation for conducting hunts at a central Nebraska guiding and hunting business where numerous people have been convicted for violating federal laws that prohibit the trafficking of wildlife. Federal prosecutors said the case against Josh Bowmar,...
Senator: Semiconductor plant would have biggest impact 'since corn'
LINCOLN — Nebraska needs to tap into the federal push to increase domestic manufacturing of semiconductors, an effort that could create more than 4,700 jobs paying an average of $84,500 per year, State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha said Thursday. This week, McDonnell introduced Legislative Bill 616, which would...
Neb. senator pushes Parole Board changes, pot decriminalization
LINCOLN — Nebraska Parole Board members who miss more than three meetings a year would lose their seat on the panel that decides which state prisoners can re-enter society early, under a bill State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha introduced Wednesday. He said he did so, in part, because...
Advocates push yet again for medical marijuana in Neb.
LINCOLN — Advocates for legalizing cannabis for medical use are trying again in 2023, despite at least eight years of setbacks in Nebraska. “There is one thing we will not do, and that is give up,” said Crista Eggers of Gretna, whose son suffers from intractable epileptic seizures.
Getting Ahead: Children's health insurance
What do low-income households do when their employers do not provide health insurance as a benefit? Private policies are incredibly expensive. They can apply for Medicaid. If they aren't eligible, they are referred to the Health Insurance Marketplace. However, even households who don't qualify for Medicaid may have children eligible for CHIP.
Troopers arrest Colorado man after road rage incident
LEXINGTON, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:00 p.m., when Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver. A trooper was able to locate the suspect vehicle, a Ford Fusion, as it was traveling westbound. The trooper performed a traffic stop at the Lexington interchange, at mile marker 237.
