FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
Ice Fest Coming Feb. 3 to Quaint Town on Lake MichiganjoemoodySaint Joseph, MI
investing.com
Tesla plans $3.6 billion Nevada expansion to make Semi truck, battery cells
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it would invest more than $3.6 billion to expand its Nevada Gigafactory complex with two new factories, one to mass produce its long-delayed Semi electric truck and the other to make its new 4680 battery cell. The cell plant would be able to make...
investing.com
Oil closes flat as refinery outages counter 16-month high in crude stocks
Investing.com -- Oil prices closed flat on Wednesday as unplanned refinery outages faced off with crude stockpiles at 16-month highs. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled up 2 cents, or 0.02%, at $80.15 per barrel after a session high of $81.22 and low of $79.45.
investing.com
Kohl's close to naming Tom Kingsbury as permanent CEO - NYT
(Reuters) - Department store chain Kohl's Corp (NYSE:KSS) is in late-stage talks to name Tom Kingsbury as its permanent chief executive, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the situation. Kingsbury was named interim CEO in December, after Michelle Gass left Kohl's to become the...
investing.com
Chevron pledges $75 billion for share buybacks as cash grows
(Reuters) -Chevron Corp on Wednesday said it would triple its budget for buybacks to $75 billion, the oil industry's most ambitious shareholder payouts to date, as high oil and gas prices pad profits. The oil industry has been facing calls from investors and the White House to put last year's...
investing.com
Tesla's FSD falls in Consumer Reports ratings
© Reuters. Tesla’s (TSLA) FSD falls in Consumer Reports ratings. Consumer Reports announced Wednesday that Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Full Self-Driving (FSD) system has fallen in the rankings of 12 driver assistance programs evaluated by the nonprofit. Of 12 systems tested by Consumer Reports, Ford Motor's (NYSE:F) BlueCruise was first,...
investing.com
Oil rises after steep losses, but recession fears limit gains
Investing.com -- Oil prices rose on Wednesday, recovering a measure of sharp losses from the prior session, although fears of a global recession and signs of another major build in U.S. inventories kept gains limited. Crude prices have fallen into a holding pattern over the past month, with markets constantly...
investing.com
Gold prices eye 9-month high as markets mull over U.S. recession
Investing.com -- Gold prices rose slightly on Monday, trading close to a nine-month high as markets awaited more U.S. data this week to gauge whether the world’s largest economy was facing a potential recession in 2023. Trading volumes in metal markets were also relatively smaller at the beginning of...
Details of long-awaited farm subsidies overhaul in England revealed
Farmers in England will be able to receive government funding for up to 280 different actions that protect the environment, from conserving hedgerows to maintaining peatlands, under a comprehensive overhaul of farming subsidies. The long-awaited announcement on Thursday shows farmers what will be expected of them if they apply for...
investing.com
Layer-2 Optimism (OP) Token Soars Amid Second Airdrop Speculation: Is Growth Sustainable?
© Reuters. Layer-2 Optimism (OP) Token Soars Amid Second Airdrop Speculation: Is Growth Sustainable?. Optimism (OP) saw record-breaking growth in total transactions and daily active users since the start of the year. Activity numbers plummeted after Optimism ended its Optimism Quests program, which allowed users to earn commemorative badges...
investing.com
Fed Unlikely to Relent on Its Messaging Despite Falling Inflationary Indicators
With the exceptions of an ugly day/afternoon here and there, the tenor of the market appears to have improved so far in calendar year 2023. And with both the "Santa Claus/Year-End" and the "First Five Days" indicators positive, investors can't be blamed for looking on the bright side these days.
investing.com
Volvo Cars recalls around 106,900 cars worldwide
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden-based Volvo Cars is recalling around 106,900 cars worldwide over a suspected fault related to the brakes, a Volvo Cars spokesperson said on Tuesday. The vehicles being recalled are of the 2023 year model of the C40, XC40, S60, V60, XC60, V90 and XC90 models, the spokesperson...
Canadian woman pleads guilty to sending Trump letters laced with poison
WASHINGTON — A Canadian woman on Wednesday pleaded guilty to mailing a threatening letter containing the poison ricin to then-President Donald Trump at the White House in 2020. Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 55, of Quebec, pleaded guilty to nine counts of violating biological weapons prohibitions, according to a news...
investing.com
U.S. crude inventories up 0.5M barrels last week, stockpiles at Sept. 2021 highs
Investing.com -- U.S. crude stockpiles rose for a fifth straight week last week, with less than a third of expected gains although that still bumped up total inventories to their highest in 16 months. U.S. crude inventories rose by 0.533M barrels during the week ended Jan. 20, the Energy Information...
investing.com
Tesla Q4 preview by Morgan Stanley: margins, prices, guidance, demand
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA) Q4 preview by Morgan Stanley: margins, prices, guidance, demand. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is set to release its fourth quarter report tomorrow, January 25th, 2023, after the market closes. Analysts expect the EV giant to post EPS of $1.13 on revenue of $24.03 billion. Raw numbers aside,...
investing.com
Mexico early-January prices exceed market forecasts, rate hikes expected
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's headline inflation accelerated and exceeded expectations in early January, data from the national statistics agency showed on Tuesday, marking the first monthly pickup since September as markets brace for fresh interest rate hikes ahead. Annual headline inflation in the first half of the month reached 7.94%,...
investing.com
U.S. worker shortage denting Freeport-McMoRan's copper output
(Reuters) -Freeport-McMoRan Inc warned on Wednesday that its struggle to find workers in the United States is limiting the amount of copper it can produce for the green energy transition. The worker shortage reflects the talent crunch facing the broader mining industry, as well as the wider macroeconomic trend of...
investing.com
Cathie Wood: Ark dumps 500K GBTC shares, adds Coinbase stock as Bitcoin recovers 40%
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest offloaded a chunk of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares since November's Bitcoin (BTC) price lows, the latest data shows. Ark Invest added 450,272 GBTC shares worth $4.5 million to its ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) in November 2022. At the time, GBTC was trading in the $7.46-$9.48 range versus $12.25 in January 2023.
investing.com
Natural gas hits 20-month low in $2 territory despite evolving cold
Investing.com -- Relief isn’t on the horizon yet for bulls in natural gas, with the heating fuel trading in $2 territory on Wednesday after hitting 20-month lows despite evolving forecasts for cold in a winter dominated by unseasonable warmth. The front-month March gas contract on NYMEX’s Henry Hub settled...
investing.com
Gold stalls after nine-month high as focus turns to U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a recent surge in prices to lock in some profits ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next week. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,930.42 per ounce by...
investing.com
First-Ever 1200 Acre Nuclear-Powered Data Centre To Host BTC Mining
© Reuters. First-Ever 1200 Acre Nuclear-Powered Data Centre To Host BTC Mining. Cumulus Data has finished constructing the first nuclear-powered data center in Susquehanna. The campus will power Bitcoin mining and cloud computing services. The data center supports strong zero-carbon ESG client benefits in addition to scalability, flexibility, and...
