Golf.com
New Mizuno golf clubs for 2023 (drivers, irons, fairway woods, hybrids, wedges)
For ClubTest 2023, we thoroughly tested all of the newest golf clubs on the market for 2023. Below you can find all of Mizuno’s newest clubs, including the Mizuno ST230 drivers, Mizuno JPX 923 irons, Mizuno S23 wedges and more. MORE CLUBTEST 2023: Drivers | Fairway Woods | Hybrids...
Golf.com
Cabot Citrus Farms reveals plans for unconventional 21-hole design
Cabot, the golf development company founded by Canadian businessman Ben Cowan-Dewar and Bandon Dunes developer Mike Keiser, has unveiled its most unorthodox design yet: a 21-hole course featuring 14 par-3s, six par-4s, and one par-5. Set to open toward the end of the year at Cabot Citrus Farms in Central...
Golf.com
27 new irons that will have you knocking down flagsticks | ClubTest 2023
For ClubTest 2023, we tested and reviewed all the best new irons from the top manufacturers. Browse below to see all the new iron models, our robot and player testing, and find links to full reviews. When you’ve identified the perfect irons for your game, you can also buy your new set right here!
Golf.com
How a PXG fitting helped this 12-handicap pick up nearly 20 yards | 2023 ClubTest
For GOLF.com’s 2023 ClubTest, we flipped the script on the traditional testing process, to provide an inside look at not just new golf club technology but also the fitting process from the perspective of our editors. We call it ClubTest for a reason, and with a diverse group of golfers on our staff — ranging in playing ability and handicaps — we believe this testing and reporting format offers more insight and education in the process of buying equipment, so you can make confident decisions with your own game.
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Odyssey Versa putters are back
Ten years after its initial launch, Odyssey is reintroducing its extremely easy-to-align Versa putter series to help golfers aim betters and make more putts. Let’s be honest, putting is hard, and the one thing most golfers struggle with on the greens is alignment — which is where the high contrast alignment technology of the Versa line helps golfers find the proper face angle at address.
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Jon Rahm’s Callaway gear at the 2023 American Express Championship
Jon Rahm birdied the 16th hole to win to claim the American Express Championship by one shot over Davis Thompson. The victory was Rahm’s fourth in his last six starts worldwide. Take a closer look at his Callaway equipment setup. Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (Aldila Tour Green 75TX...
Golf.com
Check out January’s 5 top-selling items from GOLF’s Pro Shop
In the midst of winter’s doldrums, it appears that there is one prominent topic on GOLF shoppers’ minds this month: indoor activities. In January, a fun new card game and two popular training aids comprised three of the top five items on the best-seller list. The other two?...
Golf.com
16 new hybrids to transform your long game | ClubTest 2023
For ClubTest 2023, we tested and reviewed all the best new hybrids to hit the market recently from the top manufacturers in the game. Browse below to see all the new hybrids, find links to full reviews, our robot and player testing and — once you’ve identified the perfect hybrid for your game — the perfect place to buy your new club.
Golf.com
New Callaway golf clubs for 2023 (drivers, irons, fairway woods, hybrids, putters)
For ClubTest 2023, we thoroughly tested all of the newest golf clubs on the market for 2023. Below you can find all of Callaway’s newest clubs, including the Callaway Paradym drivers, Callaway Paradym irons and more. MORE CLUBTEST 2023: Drivers | Fairway Woods | Hybrids | Irons | Wedges...
Golf.com
26 new drivers that will power your game to greater heights | ClubTest 2023
For ClubTest 2023, we tested and reviewed all the best new drivers from the top manufacturers. Browse below to see all the new driver models, our robot and player testing, and find links to full reviews. When you’ve identified the perfect driver for your game, you can also buy your new club right here!
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Scotty Cameron 2023 Super Select putters
Scotty Cameron’s Super Select putters ($449) will be available March 17 in six head shapes — Newport, Newport Plus, Newport 2, Newport 2 Plus, Newport 2.5 Plus and Squareback 2. Super Select Del Mar, Fastback 1.5, Golo 6 and Golo 6.5 drop May 19. Above all, Scotty Cameron’s...
Golf.com
Farmers Insurance Open betting guide: 8 picks our expert loves in La Jolla
Welcome to our weekly PGA Tour gambling-tips column, featuring picks from GOLF.com’s expert prognosticator, Brady Kannon. A seasoned golf bettor, Kannon is an on-air host for VSiN, the Vegas Stats & Information Network, and host and creator of Longshots, the network’s golfbetting show. You can follow Kannon on Twitter at @LasVegasGolfer, and you can read below to see his 5 favorite plays for the Farmers Insurance Open, which kicks off Wednesday in La Jolla, Calif. Keep scrolling past Kannon’s picks, and you’ll also see data from Chirp, a free-to-play mobile platform — and GOLF.com affiliate — that features a range of games with enticing prizes, giving fans all kinds of ways to engage in the action without risking any money.
Golf.com
Tee to Green: Max Homa
Five-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa has lots on his mind during the course of a round. Dylan Dethier keeps the questions coming as we walk with Max down a par-5 in the Arizona desert.
Golf.com
This TravisMathew polo has the perfect tropical print for winter — and it’s on sale
Unless you’re enjoying a jaunt to a warm and balmy location, wearing a tropical print in the winter can feel … wrong. Putting on some brightly-colored floral prints feels great when the weather matches, but when it’s still cold, gray and dreary outside, tropical prints featuring things like palm trees and hibiscus flowers can just feel off.
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Edel Golf adds SMS Pro to Swing Match System line of irons
First, it was the SMS Wedges, then the original SMS player’s distance irons. Now Edel is unleashing its SMS (Swing Match System) weighting for players looking for ultimate control with the SMS Pro irons. The key design feature of the SMS Pro irons is three interchangeable weight ports on...
Golf.com
Why Xander Schauffele draws custom lines on his Callaway driver face
SAN DIEGO — Xander Schauffele is well aware of the fate Hideki Matsuyama suffered at last year’s Memorial Tournament. In the middle of his round, Matsuyama was notified by Tour officials that he’d been disqualified for having a “foreign substance” on the face of his 3-wood, directly near the hitting area.
Golf.com
New Wilson golf clubs for 2023 (drivers, irons, fairway woods, hybrids) | ClubTest 2023
For ClubTest 2023, we thoroughly tested all of the newest golf clubs on the market for 2023. Below you can find all of Wilson’s newest clubs, including the Wilson Dynapower drivers, Wilson Dynapower irons and more. MORE CLUBTEST 2023: Drivers | Fairway Woods | Hybrids | Irons | Wedges...
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Cleveland Golf’s 2023 Frontline Elite putters
The Cleveland Frontline Elite putters start at $249.00 with a standard steel shaft and are $299.99 with the upgraded All-In graphite shaft from UST. The full line of Cleveland’s Frontline Elite putter series will be available at retail starting February 22, 2023. With the introduction of the new Frontline...
Golf.com
What’s new — and better! — about GOLF’s 2023 ClubTest
Just as golf equipment evolves, so, too, has our ClubTest methodology and coverage. For the last four years since I’ve been at the helm of GOLF’s equipment beat, I’ve conducted an honest assessment at the end of each testing cycle to determine what we’re doing right — and where improvements need to be made.
Golf.com
‘No business being that good’: Retired soccer star turning heads on PGA Tour
During Gareth Bale’s 16-year-long run as a superstar on the soccer pitch, the now former Welsh winger was a major problem for opposing defenders. He was still very much on top of his game at the 2022 World Cup, but Bale decided to walk away from the game. Earlier this month, at the ripe old age of 33, he announced his retirement.
