GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This week will be unseasonably cold, but there are no major storm systems that look to impact us in Western Colorado through the week. Even with no major storm systems heading our way, there are a few small bumps in the weather road this week. The first is an upper level low pressure area passing just south of us. It’s just close enough to keep far southern Colorado blanketed in clouds with snow over the San Juan Mountains, but that’s as big a deal as that system gets for us. It will move away to the east on Tuesday ahead of the second small bump in our weather road.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO