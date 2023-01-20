Read full article on original website
This week marks the 100th anniversary of Professor George Washington Carver's visit to Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
ssnewstelegram.com
Sulphur Springs banker named to foundation board
AUSTIN — The Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) is proud to announce that Kevin Monk, executive vice president and chief operations officer of Alliance Bank in Sulphur Springs, now serves on the IBAT Education Foundation board of directors for 2022-23. He officially accepted this position during the Education Foundation’s December board meeting.
KLTV
Gov. Abbott to speak at UT Tyler medical school groundbreaking ceremony Monday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Tyler’s official groundbreaking ceremony for its new Medical Education Building will take place on Monday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. The school says Governor Greg Abbott will deliver remarks at the ceremony, and he will be joined by UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun and UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife.
Adderall shortage is starting to impact East Texans
TYLER, Texas — Many people are running into a problem not just their local pharmacy, but at multiple pharmacies trying to pick up their prescription drug Adderall. Last October the FDA announced there would be a shortage of the drug and it's trickled down into East Texas. Tyler EMT...
KLTV
Former Smith County constable files appeal
Historic Palestine church on ‘Texas most endangered places’ list awarded $75,000 for repairs. Mount Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Palestine is one step closer to reopening their doors with this $75,000 grant. The church had to close in 2014 due to structural issues. It was built in 1921 and is the third oldest AME church in Texas.
ktbb.com
Tyler, Longview to participate in 2023 Point-in-Time Homeless Count
TYLER/LONGVIEW — Tyler and Longview will take part this Thursday in a coordinated effort to measure homelessness across Texas, referred to nationally as the Point-in-Time (PIT) Homeless Count. The Longview effort is facilitated by the City of Longview’s Volunteer in Service to America coordinator, Sabrina Fields; the North East Texas Homeless Consortium (NET); the Texas Homeless Network; and volunteers from the community. The East Texas Human Needs Network will head up the Tyler project. Officials say these counts will provide a one-day snapshot of homelessness in the two communities, with an eye on addressing concerns related to the local homeless populations. Click here and here to read more.
KLTV
Early morning fire at fast food restaurant in Tyler.
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with California resident Stephen Cameron about what he says are the only two surviving concrete homes built in the 1940s by R.G. LeTourneau. The homes were made in one day for LeTourneau employees and in other countries during mission trips. A huge machine acted as a mold for the homes. As far as Cameron can tell the only two homes that have survived are on Komatsu property in Longview. Cameron is heading an effort asking that they are preserved.
KLTV
Tyler ISD board set to approve new Legacy football coach on Thursday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD board is scheduled to name a new head football coach for Legacy High School in a special-called meeting on Thursday. The hiring of the coach is one of two action items listed on the agenda. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. The...
texasstandard.org
East Texans file new lawsuits to access beloved body of water
It’s been almost a year since a maroon and silver fence with ‘No Trespassing’ signs appeared around the access to the Cutoff. And it’s still there. The Cutoff is a body of water in East Texas along the border of Henderson and Navarro Counties. Generations of people have gone there to fish, boat, and camp. But a new landowner bought property bordering the Cutoff toward the end of 2020, and put up the fence shortly thereafter.
KLTV
Rose Heights Church in Tyler celebrates lead pastor’s 40 years of ministry
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years in ministry, an East Texas pastor and his wife were celebrated at Rose Heights church this morning. Community leaders, church members and pastors shared the impact that Lead Pastor Doug Anderson has left on the church as he transitions to Pastor Emeritus. This...
KLTV
Animal dumping persistent problem for most East Texas counties
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in some East Texas counties say ‘it’s a problem that never seems to go away: animal abandonment or dumping. It continues to go on in rural East Texas counties, and comes at a cost to homeowners, law enforcement and animal care facilities.
‘No imminent danger’ at Grand Saline ISD after middle schooler allegedly threatened to bring gun, officials say
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – There is “no imminent danger” to any Grand Saline ISD students after a middle schooler allegedly said they would bring a gun to school, the district’s superintendent said. Micah Lewis, Grand Saline ISD superintendent, said the situation where a middle school student allegedly said over the weekend “he might bring […]
ktalnews.com
Abandoned Marshall steel plant destroyed in fire
Firefighters in Marshall faced a tough situation when a large fire broke out inside an old steel plant Thursday night. Firefighters in Marshall faced a tough situation when a large fire broke out inside an old steel plant Thursday night. State of Texas: Budget plans leave billions on the …
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Bookings
Bond has been set for the Dallas woman accused of phoning in a bomb threat to the Sulphur Springs Elementary School. Thirty-six-year-old Morgan Rechelle Durrett remains in the Hopkins County in lieu of $100,000 bond. It is not yet known what connection, if any, that Durrett has with any student, teacher or staff member at the elementary school.
KLTV
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash near Mineola killed one person and injured three on Friday morning. According to a preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 10:50 a.m. Friday, Howard Petrea, 89, of Mineola failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at the intersection of US Highway 80 and Farm to Market Road 1253. This caused the driver of a 2016 Ford Mustang to crash Petrea’s vehicle on the driver’s side.
Super Fun Party Ideas in East Texas That Your Kids Will Absolutely Love
Looking for some super fun party ideas that your kids will love--AND that are here in East Texas?. Parents are just so busy. Especially nowadays. And so, when it's time to throw a party for your child or teen--and likely their friends--it can leave already frazzled parents staring blankly into the void looking for inspiration.
Major crash blocking intersection of Old Jacksonville Hwy., Grande Blvd. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A major crash is blocking a busy Tyler intersection. According to the Tyler Police Department, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and Grande Blvd. Injuries have been reported, but thee extent of those injuries is unknown at this time....
RCSO investigating early morning burglary in Emory
EMORY, Texas — Rains County Sheriff's Office asked Facebook to help identify an early morning burglar. According to RCSO post, a burglary took place at the Emory Dollar General early Sunday morning. RSCO ask If you recognize the man, call 911 or 903-473-3181, ext. 2. You can also message...
89-year-old man dead, 3 others injured after two-vehicle wreck near Mineola
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An 89-year-old man was killed and three people were injured after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on US Highway 80 five miles east of Mineola in Smith County. Howard W. Petrea, 89, of Mineola, was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of US...
ktbb.com
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update
TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District for the week of January 23. In Gregg County, Longview maintenance will continue mill and inlay operations on FM 2207, from FM 1252 to SH 135. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a crew completing base failures on FM 2493 inside Loop 323, from Sunnybrook to Broadway in the northbound lane. This crew will then move to FM 850 to do profiling, just off SH 31 towards Overton. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic at all of the above locations. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.
CandysDirt.com
First Look: Peek Inside High Hill Development’s Stunning New Home This Week
Things are heating up at High Hill Development in East Texas as the Danuser Rado Group readies for two exclusive on-site events this week — a broker and agent tour on Wednesday and a public open house on Saturday. The public is invited to see High Hill’s new showcase,...
