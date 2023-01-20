TYLER/LONGVIEW — Tyler and Longview will take part this Thursday in a coordinated effort to measure homelessness across Texas, referred to nationally as the Point-in-Time (PIT) Homeless Count. The Longview effort is facilitated by the City of Longview’s Volunteer in Service to America coordinator, Sabrina Fields; the North East Texas Homeless Consortium (NET); the Texas Homeless Network; and volunteers from the community. The East Texas Human Needs Network will head up the Tyler project. Officials say these counts will provide a one-day snapshot of homelessness in the two communities, with an eye on addressing concerns related to the local homeless populations. Click here and here to read more.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO