FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Search for Southern University Shreveport chancellor: five finalists selected
WATCH: Shreveport, North Louisiana Roasted By Comedian On TikTok
Shreveport often gets a bad rap and I won't lie, this guy isn't exactly complimentary of our town, but he's funny... and he's not wrong. Ralph the Comedian on TikTok is from Texas and is famous for listing cities you don't want to visit. While Ralph has a whole series...
Extension of I-49 in Shreveport Could Be Dead
It looks like there has been a major development on the proposed route of the I-49 inner city connector in the heart of Shreveport. Some folks who were at the meeting of NLCOG (North Louisiana Council of Governments), claim a representative from Providence Engineering told the panel they are no longer considering a route through the Allendale Community because of legal issues connected to the 1966 Transportation Act. But Kent Rogers, Executive Director of NLCOG tells KEEL News that is not the case. He says basically, all options have to be explored and fully vetted before a route through Allendale can be approved by the feds.
Did Anyone Notice Anything Unusual in the Sky in Bossier City?
One local Reddit user wants to know if anyone else saw an unidentified flying object over Bossier City late last week. The question was posted to the Bossier City Reddit page Friday, January 20, 2023, by DeejayPleazure, asking 'Did anyone see the UFO last night?'. According to the National UFO...
Is This Shreveport’s Oldest Building?
Today, I wanted to track down the oldest building still in use in Shreveport, Louisiana, and I think I’ve found it. Naturally, our city’s supposed oldest building is located in downtown Shreveport. That’s fitting considering our downtown area is full of history and iconic buildings. I’ll be honest, when I started on this journey, I predicted our oldest building would either be a house outside of downtown Shreveport or one of our many buildings located in the heart.
Louisiana Higher Ed: Southern-Shreveport picks chancellor finalists, LSU doctor creates sepsis test
Pro-life advocates march on Louisiana Boardwalk
Shreveport, LA_ Dozens showed up to the Louisiana Boardwalk in support of life. The theme for this year's Right to Life March is everyone deserves a birthday. Saturday several demonstrators spoke out against abortion and in favor of protecting life in the womb. But many says their pro-life stance goes...
19 injured in two separate Louisiana mass shootings
Law enforcement officials in Louisiana are investigating two separate mass shootings that happened in the state on Sunday. Neither of those shootings happened in New Orleans.
Five Adults And Three Children Shot In Shreveport
KSLA-TV A shooting in a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon ended with five adults and three children taken to the hospital. Four are in critical condition. Those include a three-year-old boy shot in his chest and a woman shot in the eye. Two other adults also are in critical condition. Also...
Shreveport Child Shot by Her Younger Brother
Detectives with Shreveport Police Department’s Youth Services Division are investigating a shooting incident in west Shreveport that left a 9-year-old girl injured. On January 23, 2023, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 6400 block of Faust Drive on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a 9-year-old juvenile female that had been shot at least once and sustained injuries to her arm and abdomen. The child was transported to a local hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Shreveport Man Sentenced to Decade for Gun Charges
A Shreveport man with a criminal record, convicted of firearms charges in December 2022, has been sentenced to the maximum prison terms allowed by law. Marcus Randall Williams, 37, was sentenced January 5, 2023 by Caddo District Judge Chris Victory to 10 years in prison at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. This resulted from his December 13, 2022 conviction for attempted possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery. He also was ordered to serve 2-1/2 years hard labor and pay a fine of $2,500 for conviction of attempted possession of stolen firearms. The terms are to be served concurrently.
Shreveport City Workers Help Clean Up Youree Drive Homeless Camp
Over the past several weeks, citizens of Shreveport began showing concern over a homeless camp outside of Walmart on Youree Drive. People took to social media both concerned for the safety of those living in those conditions, and those who were angry and believed the camp was an eyesore. Councilman...
‘Sad and depraved’: Shreveport minister reacts to mass shooting that injured multiple juveniles
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA is now learning more about a mass shooting that shattered a peaceful Sunday afternoon in Shreveport’s Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood on Sunday, Jan. 22. Forty-one shots were fired at a home near the intersection of Sugar Street and Northside Road. Eight people, including...
What Shreveport Area Casino Brings in Most Money?
All of the casinos in Shreveport and Bossier City made more money in December of 2022 when compared to the numbers from November. But if you look at the revenues from December of 2021, the numbers are down considerably. How Much Money Did the Casinos Bring in During December of...
Longview artist met with act of racism while honoring MLK
LONGVIEW, Texas — A local artist in Longview was outside of the courthouse writing Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous 'I have a dream' speech on the sidewalk when some people came and washed it away. "There was a meeting of Confederates at the Confederate monument. And it being...
Child shot by sibling in Southwest Shreveport
Driver of 18-wheeler accused of hitting, killing 3 Southern band members arrested
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The driver of the 18-wheeler that hit and killed three Southern University Human Jukebox band members in December was arrested on three counts of negligent homicide. Jail records show Clyde Gay, 63, of Coushatta was booked on Jan. 12 and his bond was set...
Hurricane Chris Catches Early Break In Shooting Trial Thanks To Forensics Expert
Hurricane Chris has caught a break in his upcoming shooting trail, after the judge permitted a forensics expert to testify on the rapper’s behalf. In June 2020, the “A Bay Bay” rapper (real name Chris Dooley) was arrested after fatally shooting a man who allegedly tried to steal his car (which turned out to be stolen) outside of a convenience store in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Police: Child accidentally shot by sibling playing with gun
