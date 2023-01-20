ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Radio 710 KEEL

Extension of I-49 in Shreveport Could Be Dead

It looks like there has been a major development on the proposed route of the I-49 inner city connector in the heart of Shreveport. Some folks who were at the meeting of NLCOG (North Louisiana Council of Governments), claim a representative from Providence Engineering told the panel they are no longer considering a route through the Allendale Community because of legal issues connected to the 1966 Transportation Act. But Kent Rogers, Executive Director of NLCOG tells KEEL News that is not the case. He says basically, all options have to be explored and fully vetted before a route through Allendale can be approved by the feds.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magic1029fm.com

Is This Shreveport’s Oldest Building?

Today, I wanted to track down the oldest building still in use in Shreveport, Louisiana, and I think I’ve found it. Naturally, our city’s supposed oldest building is located in downtown Shreveport. That’s fitting considering our downtown area is full of history and iconic buildings. I’ll be honest, when I started on this journey, I predicted our oldest building would either be a house outside of downtown Shreveport or one of our many buildings located in the heart.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Higher Ed: Southern-Shreveport picks chancellor finalists, LSU doctor creates sepsis test

The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has announced five finalists.  The candidates include Peggy Bradford, previously president of Shawnee […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: Southern-Shreveport picks chancellor finalists, LSU doctor creates sepsis test appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

Pro-life advocates march on Louisiana Boardwalk

Shreveport, LA_ Dozens showed up to the Louisiana Boardwalk in support of life. The theme for this year's Right to Life March is everyone deserves a birthday. Saturday several demonstrators spoke out against abortion and in favor of protecting life in the womb. But many says their pro-life stance goes...
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Five Adults And Three Children Shot In Shreveport

KSLA-TV A shooting in a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon ended with five adults and three children taken to the hospital. Four are in critical condition. Those include a three-year-old boy shot in his chest and a woman shot in the eye. Two other adults also are in critical condition. Also...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Child Shot by Her Younger Brother

Detectives with Shreveport Police Department’s Youth Services Division are investigating a shooting incident in west Shreveport that left a 9-year-old girl injured. On January 23, 2023, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 6400 block of Faust Drive on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a 9-year-old juvenile female that had been shot at least once and sustained injuries to her arm and abdomen. The child was transported to a local hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Man Sentenced to Decade for Gun Charges

A Shreveport man with a criminal record, convicted of firearms charges in December 2022, has been sentenced to the maximum prison terms allowed by law. Marcus Randall Williams, 37, was sentenced January 5, 2023 by Caddo District Judge Chris Victory to 10 years in prison at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. This resulted from his December 13, 2022 conviction for attempted possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery. He also was ordered to serve 2-1/2 years hard labor and pay a fine of $2,500 for conviction of attempted possession of stolen firearms. The terms are to be served concurrently.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

Longview artist met with act of racism while honoring MLK

LONGVIEW, Texas — A local artist in Longview was outside of the courthouse writing Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous 'I have a dream' speech on the sidewalk when some people came and washed it away. "There was a meeting of Confederates at the Confederate monument. And it being...
LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

Child shot by sibling in Southwest Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A young child in Huntington Park shot their sibling while playing with a firearm early Monday morning. Police say when they arrived on the scene on the 6400 block of Faust Dr., they found a 9-year-old girl with gunshot wounds to her arm and abdomen. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
HipHopDX.com

Hurricane Chris Catches Early Break In Shooting Trial Thanks To Forensics Expert

Hurricane Chris has caught a break in his upcoming shooting trail, after the judge permitted a forensics expert to testify on the rapper’s behalf. In June 2020, the “A Bay Bay” rapper (real name Chris Dooley) was arrested after fatally shooting a man who allegedly tried to steal his car (which turned out to be stolen) outside of a convenience store in Shreveport, Louisiana.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Police: Child accidentally shot by sibling playing with gun

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 9-year-old girl injured. It happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of Faust Drive. Police say the girl was shot at least once and was hit in the arm and stomach. Police say...
SHREVEPORT, LA

