The University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Haslam College of Business premiered at 4th overall and 2nd among public universities in the U.S. News Best Online Graduate Business Programs ranking released today. Among student veterans, the college is ranked 2nd overall and 1st among U.S. public universities. This ranking was based on data from the college’s master’s in Supply Chain Management Online program and marks the first time the program was eligible to be included in the ranking.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO