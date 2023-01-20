ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

See the rare green comet in pictures so you know what to look for in the sky

By Morgan McFall-Johnsen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SIgID_0kLqz6uu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gcVZi_0kLqz6uu00
Comet ZTF, as photographed on January 18, 2023.

Dan Bartlett

  • A rare green comet is flying past Earth, making its closest pass on Thursday.
  • Comet ZTF hasn't approached our planet since the last Ice Age, and humans may never see it again.
  • These stunning photos show what you could see if you spot the green comet in the night sky.

A rare green comet is passing Earth, and this could be humanity's last chance to see it. Stunning photos reveal what you might see if you look to the pre-dawn skies and spot the ball of frozen gas and dust shooting past this week.

Formally, the comet is called C/2022 E3 (ZTF), named for the Zwicky Transient Facility, which first discovered it in March. But skywatchers call it Comet ZTF for short.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6ucf_0kLqz6uu00
Comet ZTF, as seen in the morning skies on December 26, 2022.

Courtesy of Chris and Dawn Schur

This icy cosmic passerby is painting a green streak across the sky through the first few days of February, reaching its closest point to Earth on Thursday, skimming past from 27 million miles away. You probably need binoculars to spot it, under dark skies far from city lights .

If you catch Comet ZTF with a telescope, which would offer the clearest view, you could see something like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00z2gZ_0kLqz6uu00
Comet ZTF on January 28, 2023.

Dan Bartlett

Many comets glow green like this. Laboratory research has linked this aura to a reactive molecule called dicarbon, which emits green light as sunlight decays it.

Though green comets occasionally pass Earth, this one won't return for about 50,000 years, if ever. That's how long it takes Comet ZTF to orbit the sun, which means that Neanderthals still walked the Earth when it last whizzed by, during the last Ice Age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9BaR_0kLqz6uu00
Comet ZTF, as seen on Christmas morning.

Dan Bartlett

"We like viewing and photographing the comet because bright ones are not only rare, but beautiful like this one. The tails of comets are never two alike," Chris Schur, an amateur astronomer and night-sky photographer in Arizona, told Insider in an email. "[Comets] move amongst the stars from night to night, making them a challenge sometimes to just find."

Astronomer Gianluca Masi captured the footage below of Comet ZTF, with its moving background of stars, during a live feed of his telescope observations:

Comet ZTF moves against its starry background.

Gianluca Masi/The Virtual Telescope Project

"Observing such an 'icy world' is always very fascinating," Masi told Insider via email. "Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF reminds us, with its beauty, that those objects are the most elegant ones up there and we cannot simply miss the opportunity to have a look."

Want to see the green comet yourself ? Go to a place with dark skies, far from city lights, and look to the North before dawn, after the moon has set. Use a telescope if you can, or at least bring binoculars. Unless you're under very, very dark skies, the comet may not be visible to the naked eye.

According to EarthSky.org , the comet is carving a path past the constellations Ursa Major and Ursa Minor.

"Keep in mind that the light from a comet is not a bright point, but a fuzzy, diffuse spot. So, train your eyes to look for the lighter haze on the background sky and you might see it," professional skywatchers at EarthSky wrote.

They recommend scanning the northern sky with binoculars until you spot the comet, then try to see it with your unaided eye.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 7

Related
Futurism

If You Go Outside, You May Be Able to See an Awesome Green Comet

If it's a clear night in the Northern Hemisphere, there's a decent chance you'll be able to spot a giant, green comet passing by our planet from your backyard. It's an exceedingly rare event. According to astronomers, it won't stop by again for roughly another 50,000 years — and now is the best time to see it on its current visit, as Insider reports.
WRAL News

How to see the ancient comet as it passes Earth this week

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be at its closest to Earth, and therefor brightest, this week. The comet reaches its closest point to Earth Wednesday night into Thursday morning as it passes more than 20 million miles away. With increasing cloudiness expected overnight and overcast conditions through midweek, Monday night...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

What does the ‘exotic’ green comet look like in the night sky?

For the first time in 50,000 years, a stunning green comet has skipped past Earth, making a remarkably close approach.The flyby was close enough to be visible to the naked eye, and bright enough to be captured in stunning images taken from the Earth.For those who saw it, the green comet looked like a flaming verdant star, hovering in the sky. But for many others, the comet might not have been visible at all: without the right conditions and work, it might not be visible at all.Don Pollacco, a professor from the department of physics at the University of...
Florida Today

Green comet will pass Earth. Here's how and when you can see it

No. It's not the latest Marvel superhero to get signed to a movie deal. On Feb. 1-2, Comet C/2022 E3 or Comet ZTF or the "Green Comet,” will make its closest pass by the Earth and thus will be visible to the naked eye. The comet, discovered less than a year ago, is currently visible with telescopes and other visual aids in the constellation Draco. By the end of the month, it should be visible near Polaris, more commonly called the North Star. And if you want catch a glimpse of ZTF for yourself, gaze north after sunset and look for the green haze.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Noozhawk

Dennis Mammana: Here’s How to Catch a Glimpse of the Green Comet, ZTF

Stargazers might remember Comet NEOWISE, which helped us survive the summer of our first COVID-19 pandemic year. It was faint enough that we required binoculars unless we viewed it from under very dark, un-light-polluted skies. Now, nearly three years later, another comet is swinging past the Earth, and, while, at...
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: Rare green comet passing Earth, last visited 50,000 years ago

A rare green comet discovered in 2022 is approaching Earth for the first time since the Neanderthal era. It will be closest to Earth on Feb. 1. The comet is harmless, but it’s proximity will allow some viewers in favorable conditions to see it with the naked eye, while others may be able to catch a glimpse of the bright green tail with the aid of binoculars or a small telescope.
marthastewart.com

Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago

Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
The Independent

Rare green comet glows in London night sky

A green comet last seen 50,000 years ago was spotted in the night sky above London.Twitter user @spacestationguy said he recorded this footage using a 10-inch dobsonian scope and Sony A7S camera at prime focus from west London.The C/2022 E3 (ZTF) comet is so rare that woolly mammoths and saber-toothed cats were still roaming the Earth when it last swept by.It will make its closest approach to Earth today, 2 February, Nasa has said.According to NASA, the comet glows green due to carbon gas.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rare green comet flies through the sky in AlabamaCabinet Office civil servant says they are ‘one pay cheque away from homelessness’What to expect from King Charles III’s coronation ceremony
Business Insider

Business Insider

852K+
Followers
49K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy