Louisiana School Secretary Resigns After Racist MLK Text Reaches Co-Worker. Oops! How Did That Happen?
A white supremacist who worked as a secretary at a Louisiana middle school was forced to vacate her position after she accidentally sent a racist text to another staff member on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
theadvocate.com
Tornado watch issued for much of southeast Louisiana
A line of thunderstorms and severe wind is moving across the area, prompting a tornado watch covering much of southeast Louisiana. At least 22 parishes were placed under a watch at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the New Orleans National Weather Service reported, including the entire New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette metro areas.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana
Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
theadvocate.com
Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair
Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
theadvocate.com
Letters: La. schools need to do a better job of teaching about the Holocaust
Jan. 27 marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day, when the world commemorates the 6 million Jews who perished during World War II. The day serves as a reminder that to honor their memory, we must commit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from happening again. As inhabitants of a post-Holocaust world,...
Lake Charles American Press
State office dismissals for 13 parishes today ahead of storm
Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said the state offices in 13 Southwest Louisiana parishes will close at 11 a.m. today in expectation of high winds and severe weather. The parishes closing early are Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and...
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
theadvocate.com
More than 18,000 people without power as storms, possible tornado hits Louisiana
Strong winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms led to minor power outages and damage to the Baton Rouge metro area Tuesday night as a tornado watch that went into effect earlier in the day was dropped around 9 p.m. On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service in New Orleans placed at...
Acadiana schools releasing early due to weather
Many schools around Acadiana are having half days Jan. 24 due to severe weather.
theadvocate.com
Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says
Three people were injured and transported to a hospital after three mobiles homes were hit by storms in Louisiana, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office. in Pointe Coupee Parish. One unoccupied mobile home flipped and two others were totaled by the storm. The sheriff's office said a tornado touched down in the area.
Louisiana School Worker Accused of Selling Edible Marijuana
A cafeteria worker at a school in south Louisiana faces serious charges today. 45 year old Tymetrica Cohn was working as a substitute at Jewel M. Sumner High School. She is accused of selling homemade baked goods laced with marijuana. Tangipahoa Parish deputies got a tip that these baked goods were being sold to students. One teenager reported buying "edible marijuana" from a school worker.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?
James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
Former Louisiana Health Clinic CEO Sentenced to More than Six Years for Defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of Over $1.8 million
Former Louisiana Health Clinic CEO Sentenced to More than Six Years for Defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of Over $1.8 million. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of over $1.8 million through false medical diagnoses and fraudulent billing of educational programs.
theadvocate.com
Lawyer discipline board committee recommends no punishment for Michelle Odinet in racial slur case
A hearing committee for the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board has recommended that former Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet not face discipline in her role as an attorney for using a racial slur at her home in December 2021. The committee’s decision was based on a Dec. 13 hearing in...
These Louisiana Cities Are More Dangerous Than Shreveport
All too often, social media becomes a breeding ground for nay-sayers, negative comments and bad news bears. And once again, those who would crow the loudest about how dangerous Shreveport is, with it's high crime rate, will probably ignore the real numbers regarding the implied dangers of living in Shreveport.
Mississippi directory created for medical cannabis practitioners
The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance has announced a new directory listing service for statewide medical cannabis practitioners to reach eligible medical cannabis patients. Each month MCPA has thousands of patients searching the website for information on becoming a medical cannabis patient in Mississippi and looking for medical cannabis practitioners who can certify them for medical cannabis use.
WDAM-TV
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Kratom and tianeptine could find themselves off the shelves in Mississippi. State Representative Donnie Scoggin is working to pass House Bill 364, making both schedule one, making it illegal to sell them. “Once it’s illegal to sell, then, hopefully, we could get it off the...
theadvocate.com
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Jan. 25, 2023
The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
theadvocate.com
Mother of John Bel Edwards dies; governor recalls her faith, 'best red beans and rice'
Dora Jean Edwards, the mother of Gov. John Bel Edwards, has died, the governor's office said Friday. She was 87. "She was the matriarch of our family and, along with my late father Frank, the reason why I am the person I am today," the governor said in a statement. "She raised eight children, worked for many years as a Charity Hospital nurse, taught Catechism, and made the best red beans and rice."
