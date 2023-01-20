ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

theadvocate.com

Tornado watch issued for much of southeast Louisiana

A line of thunderstorms and severe wind is moving across the area, prompting a tornado watch covering much of southeast Louisiana. At least 22 parishes were placed under a watch at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the New Orleans National Weather Service reported, including the entire New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette metro areas.
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana

Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
theadvocate.com

Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair

Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
Lake Charles American Press

State office dismissals for 13 parishes today ahead of storm

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said the state offices in 13 Southwest Louisiana parishes will close at 11 a.m. today in expectation of high winds and severe weather. The parishes closing early are Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and...
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana School Worker Accused of Selling Edible Marijuana

A cafeteria worker at a school in south Louisiana faces serious charges today. 45 year old Tymetrica Cohn was working as a substitute at Jewel M. Sumner High School. She is accused of selling homemade baked goods laced with marijuana. Tangipahoa Parish deputies got a tip that these baked goods were being sold to students. One teenager reported buying "edible marijuana" from a school worker.
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?

James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Health Clinic CEO Sentenced to More than Six Years for Defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of Over $1.8 million

Former Louisiana Health Clinic CEO Sentenced to More than Six Years for Defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of Over $1.8 million. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of over $1.8 million through false medical diagnoses and fraudulent billing of educational programs.
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi directory created for medical cannabis practitioners

The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance has announced a new directory listing service for statewide medical cannabis practitioners to reach eligible medical cannabis patients. Each month MCPA has thousands of patients searching the website for information on becoming a medical cannabis patient in Mississippi and looking for medical cannabis practitioners who can certify them for medical cannabis use.
theadvocate.com

East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Jan. 25, 2023

The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
theadvocate.com

Mother of John Bel Edwards dies; governor recalls her faith, 'best red beans and rice'

Dora Jean Edwards, the mother of Gov. John Bel Edwards, has died, the governor's office said Friday. She was 87. "She was the matriarch of our family and, along with my late father Frank, the reason why I am the person I am today," the governor said in a statement. "She raised eight children, worked for many years as a Charity Hospital nurse, taught Catechism, and made the best red beans and rice."
