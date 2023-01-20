ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Axios

Watch: A Vitals "Check-Up" event on health outcomes and care options for seniors

On Jan. 24 at 12:30pm ET, join Adriel Bettelheim and Tina Reed for a virtual event exploring the impact of factors from policy to social determinants on health outcomes and care options for seniors, featuring Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) and National Hispanic Medical Association President & CEO Dr. Elena V. Rios. Register.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Proposed affirmative fair housing rule targets housing discrimination

After being “dismantled” under the previous administration, a proposed affirmative fair housing rule was released by the federal government on Thursday to “remedy the effects of housing discrimination.”. The US Department of Housing and Urban Development is seeking feedback on a proposed Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule,...
The Associated Press

Walmart and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health Team Up with CareSource to Expand Community Resources for Black Mothers in Georgia

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005575/en/ Mother and baby (Photo: Business Wire) As a father of four amazing daughters, my wife and I have had the opportunity to create some incredible memories over the years. From attending their dance and athletic competitions to playing video games and visiting national parks in our RV, I will forever cherish the time spent with my family and being blessed with the opportunity to help see my girls grow into smart, courageous young women. While these memories are fond, none compare to the love forever etched in my heart on the day they each were born. I can vividly recall my first time seeing them open their eyes, their tiny hands grasping my finger, their first feedings and the joy I felt seeing them crack their first smiles – what magical times!
GEORGIA STATE
DVM 360

Schwarzman Animal Medical Center meets its $100 million capital campaign fundraising goal

Transformational expansion and updates to the facility in the works. The Stephen & Christine Schwarzman Animal Medical Center, the largest non-profit animal hospital in the world, has reached its $100 million Gift of Love Capital Campaign goal. Initiated in 2019, the campaign was designed to fund a transformational center-wide expansion and modernization project, with construction beginning in 2021.
The Hill

HUD files proposed rule aimed at reducing housing segregation

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has filed a proposal for a new rule to push local communities to take steps to address housing segregation.  HUD said in a release that the rule, announced on Thursday, would require municipalities, states and public housing agencies to set goals for fair housing issues facing their…

