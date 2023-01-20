Read full article on original website
Related
Most Homeless Students Are Doubled-Up. What Does That Mean?
Many California students live doubled-up with other families and friends.
Watch: A Vitals "Check-Up" event on health outcomes and care options for seniors
On Jan. 24 at 12:30pm ET, join Adriel Bettelheim and Tina Reed for a virtual event exploring the impact of factors from policy to social determinants on health outcomes and care options for seniors, featuring Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) and National Hispanic Medical Association President & CEO Dr. Elena V. Rios. Register.
MedicalXpress
Older adults benefit when health care providers and affordable housing sites partner, finds research
Older adults benefit from enhanced partnerships between health care systems and affordable housing sites. These partnerships improve health care outcomes while reducing unnecessary spending and/or use, according to research published in Health Services Research. "The effect of the Right Care, Right Place, Right Time (R3) initiative on Medicare health service...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Proposed affirmative fair housing rule targets housing discrimination
After being “dismantled” under the previous administration, a proposed affirmative fair housing rule was released by the federal government on Thursday to “remedy the effects of housing discrimination.”. The US Department of Housing and Urban Development is seeking feedback on a proposed Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule,...
WebMD
For Homeless People, Care Homes Offer a Safe Place to Die With Dignity
Having worked for more than 30 years as a nurse -- 12 of them as a hospice nurse -- Taliaferro has always felt comfortable around the sick and dying. What bothered her was the number of her patients who died without the comfort of family or friends. “We see people...
More school districts push back on AI over cheating concerns
Schools around the country are updating their policies in response to a new artificial intelligence program ChatGPT that has spawned cheating concerns.
Walmart and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health Team Up with CareSource to Expand Community Resources for Black Mothers in Georgia
BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005575/en/ Mother and baby (Photo: Business Wire) As a father of four amazing daughters, my wife and I have had the opportunity to create some incredible memories over the years. From attending their dance and athletic competitions to playing video games and visiting national parks in our RV, I will forever cherish the time spent with my family and being blessed with the opportunity to help see my girls grow into smart, courageous young women. While these memories are fond, none compare to the love forever etched in my heart on the day they each were born. I can vividly recall my first time seeing them open their eyes, their tiny hands grasping my finger, their first feedings and the joy I felt seeing them crack their first smiles – what magical times!
Bill would boost minimum amount low-income families get for food assistance
A Union County legislator wants to expand the monthly minimum SNAP food assistance benefit from $50 to $95. The post Bill would boost minimum amount low-income families get for food assistance appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
New 988 Mental Health Crisis Line Sees ‘Eye-Opening’ Increase in First 6 Months, Data Shows
(CNN) — Since the summer launch of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, the new three-digit number has seen a significant rise in call volume — routing more than 2 million calls, texts and chat messages to call centers, with the majority being answered in under a minute.
DVM 360
Schwarzman Animal Medical Center meets its $100 million capital campaign fundraising goal
Transformational expansion and updates to the facility in the works. The Stephen & Christine Schwarzman Animal Medical Center, the largest non-profit animal hospital in the world, has reached its $100 million Gift of Love Capital Campaign goal. Initiated in 2019, the campaign was designed to fund a transformational center-wide expansion and modernization project, with construction beginning in 2021.
Coalition Of Groups Comes Together To Try To Serve Mental Health Needs Of Monterey Park AAPI Victims
The AAPI Equity Alliance is a trade group of dozens of nonprofits that started coming together Sunday to find mental health resources for the AAPI community.
HUD files proposed rule aimed at reducing housing segregation
The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has filed a proposal for a new rule to push local communities to take steps to address housing segregation. HUD said in a release that the rule, announced on Thursday, would require municipalities, states and public housing agencies to set goals for fair housing issues facing their…
Kaiser Permanente, Lady Gaga team up to expand mental health services
A new partnership between Kaiser Permanente and a non-profit led by pop star Lady Gaga hopes to expand access to mental health services for young California residents.
Comments / 0