Sports: Taft High School’s Participation on the Rise in 2022

Each year brings its challenges and achievements, and for Taft High School sports in Lincoln City, 2022 marked a step in the right direction toward normalcy, with more students joining sports programs after lean years during the pandemic.

Taft High School Athletic Director Zach Lillebo said he is excited about the increasing participation in sports that Taft High School has seen. Though there have been challenging results for several programs on the field and courts, the school is building from the ground up, hopefully leading to future success.

Taft brings back JV

One of Taft’s most significant accomplishments in 2022 was the reinvigoration of the school’s junior varsity (JV) programs. According to Lillebo, the school has seen improved numbers of students participating in sports.

“JV programs played full schedules,” Lillebo said. “Number of students out for athletic programs increased.”

Following seasons where the pandemic largely made it challenging to field JV teams, Taft’s increased competition at the junior varsity level will allow younger student-athletes to develop. Lillebo also said that “becoming part of the PacWest” Conference was an accomplishment for the school as they compete with a range of new schools.

Many of the programs are amid growing pains. However, some teams were able to go beyond their regular seasons. Both boys’ football and soccer qualified for post-league season play. Taft Boys soccer won a league playoff game against Gervais before losing their second league game against Blanchet Catholic. The Tigers Football team qualified for the state playoffs but lost in the first round to Gold Beach.

Keeping connected with the community

Lillebo emphasized, as a positive throughout 2022, the local businesses partnered with the school and its athletic programs. The school is also starting to see more of the community at the games again, an accomplishment for Taft.

“They have shown up for our student-athletes and coaches on game nights,” Lillebo said of the Lincoln City residents.

In the future, one of Lillebo’s primary goals is to “better support our coaches and student athletes.” Getting resources to the students so they succeed on and off the field is of the utmost importance to Lillebo and Taft High School.

Follow Taft High School sports game results at osaa.com.