Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Elder Scrolls Online: Shadow Over Morrowind – Cinematic Announcement Trailer
The new expansion coming to ESO got a new cinematic trailer after the Developer Direct. Check out the new city of the dead to get a glimpse of the next step in your ESO journey!
IGN
All Events in Chapter 4
This walkthrough will show you how to track down every event in Chapter 4 of Forspoken. The chapter will begin after Frey's intense encounter with Sila at the conclusion of Chapter 3, meaning the people of the city are either praising Frey for her help or cowering in fear due to her magical abilities.
IGN
Wingspan Board Game Review
Every once in a while a board game comes along that, while designed by and for enthusiasts, breaks the mold and reaches a wider audience. Wingspan is one of the most phenomenal success stories of this elite brigade. Created by first-time designer and bird enthusiast Elizabeth Hargrave, this game about building wildlife reserves has gone on to sell well over a million copies across multiple printings, making it one of the most successful and best board games of recent years.
IGN
Redfall Official Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer
Arkane Studios guides us through the gameplay of Redfall, the upcoming cooperative horror shooter from the developers of Dishonored, Prey, and Deathloop. Redfall releases on May 2, 2023.
IGN
Genshin Paper Theatre Solutions Day 1-3: Over Peaks
The Genshin Impact Paper Theater event is part of Lantern Rite 3.4 and tasks you with guiding an actor across a series of hazards to progress the story. Each act has three scenes that increase in difficulty and require precise timing to make sure the play goes according to plan.
IGN
Forspoken PS5 Performance Review
What do you get when you cross Alice in Wonderland with Iron Man? Square Enix’s latest action-RPG Forspoken aims to answer that question, with a fish out of water plot as the protagonist Frey is thrown into a world of dragons and sorcery. Built on the same Luminous Engine that powered the team's last game, Final Fantasy XV, it has a similar open world design, with animation, art, creature design and more that will feel familiar.
IGN
Hi-Fi Rush Reveal Trailer
From Tango Gameworks, the developers of The Evil Within comes something completely different. Hi-Fi Rush is a cel-shaded rhythm action game where your moves help create a living soundtrack. Available today!
IGN
Xbox Confirms It Will Return to LA for Annual Summer Showcase
In a blog post recapping their recent online event, Xbox confirmed that it's working on a standalone showcase in Los Angeles this summer. In a paragraph about upcoming game announcements, Xbox wrote, "As we announced previously, in order to dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive into Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield, a standalone show is in the works."
IGN
Dead Space Review (2008)
IGN's Review of the original Dead Space, released in 2008. Sci-fi survival horror is here, and space will never be the same again.
IGN
Astroneer - Official Awakening Update Trailer
Astroneer's Awakening update is available today, January 25, on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. In the Awakening story update for the space sandbox adventure game, players are given an urgent mission by a mysterious new character that will take them to the heart of the Sylva System itself. Check out the trailer for this free update which brings a conclusion to Astroneer's story.
IGN
Mika Ascension Materials Guide
Looking for Genshin Impact Mika Ascension Materials? Mika is an upcoming 4-star cryo character that uses a polearm as his weapon. Most of Mika's ascension materials for both character and talents are both pre-farmable and in Mondstadt which means that it's going to be easy to get them. Mika Ascension...
IGN
Mount Garrison
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Mount Garrison, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Green Magic Spells
In Forspoken, you will need to use magic in order to survive your time in Athia. Luckily, Frey can learn up to four different types of magic that will help her move around and defeat enemies. On this page, we go over Green Magic and all the spells available for that type of magic.
IGN
WoW Patch Notes: Jan 23 Hotfixes
Another round of World of Warcraft improvements and bug fixes are coming in hot! Dozens of changes have rolled in for WoW Dungeons and Raids, including adjustments to Algeth'ar Academy and Mythic+. For those still grinding through the WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion, even more tasty updates and fixes are in store as well.
IGN
Paper Theatre
The Genshin Impact Paper Theater event is part of Lantern Rite 3.4 and tasks you with guiding an actor across a series of hazards to progress the story. Each act has three scenes that increase in difficulty and require precise timing to make sure the play goes according to plan.
IGN
Minecraft Armor Trims
In Snapshot 23SW04A for Minecraft Java Edition, a brand new feature has been added in the form of Armor Trims which can provide you with an even greater sense of style and unique design to your characters look in-game. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new...
IGN
Agent Swan
This page of IGN's Hitman 3 walkthrough details everything you need to know about taking out Agent Swan in Berlin, including how to kill him without being detected and only killing him. Agent Swan is located outside near the Juice Bar on the eastern side of the map on Level...
IGN
Tips and Tricks
This IGN Forspoken wiki guide covers the essential tips, tricks, and secrets you need to know to stay alive in Athia. Whether it's how to deal with difficult enemies, unlock spells for free, or tips that make exploring the world so much easier, we have you covered in our comprehensive guide below.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Patch Notes Jan 24
That's right, the next round of Overwatch 2 Hero updates and balance changes are in. This January 24, 2023 patch brings with it a smattering of nerfs to some of your favorite heroes, including a massive adjustment of Roadhog's Chain Hook and Scrap Gun. Give a warm salute to Roadhog's legendary Chain Hook combo, as your days of one-shotting hooked enemies is solidly in the past.
IGN
Fields of the Fallen Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Fields of the Fallen, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Comments / 0