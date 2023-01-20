Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Region police chiefs seek state funding to combat cross-border crime
Lake County law enforcement officials are asking the Indiana General Assembly to increase funding for new and expanded technology initiatives to better combat crime originating across the state line in Illinois. Five Region police chiefs — Vincent Balbo, of Lake County; Steven Flores, of St. John; Greg Mance, of Griffith;...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Michigan public school system ranks 33rd nationwide
(The Center Square) – A new report ranked Michigan’s public school system 33rd in the nation. Scholaroo, a scholarship education group, released it’s 2023 States with Best & Worst Education report that measured student success, student safety, and school quality. The rankings aim to provide a holistic...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Victorville woman facing decades in prison, pleads guilty to $500k in COVID fraud says DOJ
VICTORVILLE -- A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to one count...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois lawmakers to study workplace safety after Edwardsville tornado killed Amazon workers
EDWARDSVILLE — Illinois lawmakers said they're forming a task force to develop more safety recommendations following the 2021 tornado that killed six workers at an Amazon warehouse in the Metro East. The Warehouse Safety Standards Task Force will look at whether regulations and building codes need to be updated...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bill looks to extend Nebraska's statute of limitations after toxic chemical exposures
Nearly two years after a frozen pipe broke at the AltEn ethanol plant and contaminated Saunders County waterways, a Nebraska lawmaker reintroduced a bill to give victims more time to sue. State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue introduced the bill (LB7), which would extend Nebraska's statute of limitations for hazardous...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office
Colorado lawmakers say they want to see more progress, including grant programs and educational campaigns, from an office they created a year and a half ago to prevent gun violence. The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, housed within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, launched in July 2021...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Passenger Rail is On Track between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. "Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. "It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region."
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pa. county lobbying group sets 6 goals for 2023, led by funding for 911
The 911 emergency system leads six goals set by Pennsylvania's county commissioners for 2023. CCAP, the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, promotes the interests of the state's 67 counties. This week, CCAP is meeting in Harrisburg with elected state officials and staff members to advance its goals. "We're here to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska lawmakers laud Pillen's school funding plan, 'personal style' at State of State
Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget would be transformational for school funding and provide substantial property and income tax relief for Nebraskans, state senators said. But some lawmakers also expressed concerns about the spending blueprint — including funding for a new prison and private school scholarships — which the governor laid out in his first State of the State address Wednesday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska experiences first winter COVID lull as cases hit lowest point since April
COVID-19 cases in Nebraska hit a nine-month low last week with the state apparently experiencing something it has never seen during the three-year pandemic — a winter lull. Nebraska reported 924 cases for the week ending Wednesday, down 38% from 1,486 the previous week, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was the first time new cases in Nebraska had dropped below 1,000 since the first week of May, and it’s the lowest case level since late April.
KPVI Newschannel 6
In State of State, Pillen outlines his ideas for property tax relief, income tax reductions for Nebraskans
While locking down growth of spending by state government, Gov. Jim Pillen on Wednesday proposed a state budget that would sharply increase state support for K-12 schools, provide additional local property tax relief, reduce state income taxes and appropriate $95.9 million to complete funding of a new state prison. Pillen...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State legislation mandating student reps on school boards dies in committee
A proposal to require all local School Boards in Virginia to contain a student member went down to defeat in a House of Delegates subcommittee Jan. 24. The measure – patroned by Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax) – would if passed have directed all county and city School Boards that do not currently have a student representative to put in motion plans to add one.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sioux City's Bishop R. Walker Nickless praises passage of private school assistance bill
SIOUX CITY — Bishop R. Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City on Tuesday commended the passage of a state private education assistance bill. The bill, which allows parents to take $7,598 in public dollars to finance private schooling, was approved by both houses of the Iowa Legislature after midnight Tuesday. Gov. Kim Reynolds, for whom the school-voucher program was a top legislative priority, signed it into law Tuesday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska State Patrol arrests men with over 300 pounds of marijuana products
Two Pennsylvania men were arrested on suspicion of possessing over 310 pounds of marijuana products when they were stopped by the Nebraska State Patrol just west of Sidney. Troopers stopped a Ford Transit cargo van that was speeding while heading north on a spur of U.S. 30 just before 4 p.m. Monday, a patrol spokesman said. The troopers searched the van after finding a fake driver's license belonging to the driver and detecting the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri committee debates transgender health care, drag shows
The Neiss family drove from St. Louis to Jefferson City on Tuesday, a trip they’ve made many times over the past four years. The reason is always the same: Legislation they fear will harm their transgender son. On the agenda Tuesday night in the House General Laws Committee were...
KPVI Newschannel 6
MetroLink East Riverfront station to close Monday for at least 2 months
EAST ST. LOUIS — The East Riverfront MetroLink station in East St. Louis will shut down Monday for at least two months because of planned construction work. Among the projects are staircase replacement and improvements to the platform. During the shutdown, Metro Transit will operate free shuttle buses for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington faith leaders would become mandatory reporters under proposed law ... with exceptions
OLYMPIA — Washington clergymembers would join the ranks of mandatory reporters of child abuse under a bill making its way through the state Legislature. Senate Bill 5280 would make it illegal for pastors and ministers not to report sexual and physical abuse allegations to authorities, unless those allegations came in the form of a sacred confession or a request for spiritual advice. Washington is currently among a handful of states that do not require abuse reporting by clergy.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Justice takes tax plan on the road for town hall meetings
Gov. Jim Justice hit the road Wednesday to promote his 50% personal income tax cut proposal, which has sat idle in the West Virginia Senate since last week. The House of Delegates passed House Bill 2526 on Jan. 18. The Senate received the bill the following day and assigned it to its Finance Committee.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska physicians speak out against proposed six-week abortion ban
OMAHA — On the day that marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that safeguarded abortion as a constitutional right before it was overturned last summer, dozens of Nebraska health care professionals gathered to express their opposition to a proposed six-week abortion ban in the state.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Local educators weigh in on education bill
Mason City’s Catholic school system is ready and willing to take on more students after Gov. Kim Reynolds’ signed her “school choice” bill into law Tuesday. But public school officials are worried about what the bill means for funding in the future. Over the next three...
Comments / 0