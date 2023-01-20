Read full article on original website
Related
What Do People From Out Of State Think About North Dakotans?
Some People Still Feel The Movie "Fargo" Made North Dakotans Look Stupid
Details Of Another North Dakota Country Concert Announcement
TWO Country Hitmakers!
Here’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Source Of Caffeine
We live busy lives, and many of us use this one thing for a little extra motivation.
Meet North Dakota’s First Woman On The Bachelor Tonight
Check out this stunning lady from the Peace Garden State. (PHOTOS)
North Dakota Reacts To Fargo Woman’s Bachelor Meltdown
Maybe it was nerves or all the champagne? Either way, an epic fail for the first North Dakotan to ever appear on the show. (VIDEO)
ORDER NOW! Before The Next Snow Day In North Dakota Or MInnesota
Have You Tried? Indoor Fun Games & Activities.
Snow, Ice & Wind Event For North Dakota Followed By Extreme Cold
This weather could affect your afternoon commute on Thursday.
Here Is The Most Popular Language To Learn In North Dakota
There is one language many North Dakotans would love to learn.
Can You Guess North Dakota’s Favorite Pasta Dish?
A study was done over the course of five years to find each state's favorite dish.
Is North Dakota The Coldest State & Which Is 2023's Coldest City??
World Population Review looked at the temperatures and ranked each state for 2023.
The 5 Best Things About February In North Dakota!
Things to look forward to next month in North Dakota, so you don't go stir-crazy!
Have You Heard Of North Dakota's Favorite TV Show??
Here is what everyone is watching in 2023.
These 10 Animals Are On North Dakota's Endangered Species List
Similar to the national endangered species list, there is one that is specific to North Dakota.
North Dakota's Most Expensive Restaurant Could Break The Bank
Better bring lots of cash to this dining joint in North Dakota.
Miranda Lambert & Lynyrd Skynyrd Donate THIS For ND Auction
An Auction In North Dakota - Miranda Lambert & Lynyrd Skynyrd Donate
Is Josh Duhamel Only In ND All The Time Because He's Getting Paid
I examine the possibility that Josh Duhamel is only making cameos in North Dakota because of the money.
96.5 The Walleye
Mandan, ND
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://965thewalleye.com/
Comments / 0