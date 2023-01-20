Read full article on original website
beloitcall.com
Celebrate Recovery program offers hope
BELOIT - Beginning Jan. 19, a new, weekly 12-step recovery program is being offered in Beloit for any adult in North Central Kansas.The program is called “Celebrate Recovery” and is sponsored by Beloit First Christian Church, located at 321 N. Mill Street in Beloit. Pastor Cliff Heagy describes the program ...
beloitcall.com
Winter Wonderland
Several families enjoyed the 3-6 inch snowfall received In the Beloit area as they created their own Parson Brown creations over the weekend. The National Weather Service has Issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for tonight Into Tuesday morning for potential patchy fog and low visibility. This includes Phillips, Smith, Jewell,
WIBW
Officials search for suspect identity, information in Miltonvale burglary
MILTONVALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Cloud County officials are attempting to identify a man and search for information about a recent burglary in Miltonvale. The Cloud County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Jan. 23, it is in search of information from the public about a burglary at T&T Service at 12 E. Ash Ave. in Miltonvale.
beloitcall.com
Gladys Miltner, 103, Beloit
BELOIT — Funeral services for Gladys Miltner, age ’ 03 of Beloit, will be at ’ PM Tuesday, January 2– at the Beloit First United Methodist Church. Mrs. Miltner died Thursday, January ’ 9, 2023 at the Nicol Home in Glasco. Survivors include her sons, Randy of Jewell & Larry of Medicine Lodge; – grandchildren; 9 greatgrandchildren; & 2 greatgreat grandchildren.
Dog shot in central Salina backyard; police looking for shooter
Police are looking for the person who shot a dog in a central Salina backyard Thursday evening. A 28-year-old Salina woman reported that she had let her boxer out in the fenced-in backyard in the 700 block of W. Prescott Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. When the boxer came back up on the porch approximately three minutes later, it had been injured, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The woman took her dog to the veterinarian, who discovered the dog had been shot.
One dead after Sunday shooting in Salina
According to the Salina Police Department a 35-year-old man died after he was shot on Sunday.
ksal.com
UPDATE: Woman Accused of Salina Murder
Police are investigating the first murder in Salina in 2023. According to the Salina Police Department, early Sunday morning dispatch received a call about a shooting that occurred in a residence in the 200 block of S. 10th Street. Salina Police officers and Salina Emergency Medical personnel responded and located a Salina man with a gunshot wound.
beloitcall.com
Monty undefeated Beloit Invitational Champion Trojans place four on the podium in 53rd annual event
BELOIT – Beloit #1 state ranked freshman, Brogan Monty, placed as this years Champion in the 106 division as the Beloit High School Wrestling team was host to the 53rd Annual Beloit Wrestling Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Monty is now undefeated at 22-0.Wes Adolph placed fourth in the 215 ...
beloitcall.com
Lady Jays win NPL Championship title
The Lady Jays made their last trip to Lincoln to take on the Lakeside Knights in the finals of the Northern Plains League Tournament. Lakeside clinched their first ever trip to the finals of this tournament by beating Class 1A Division I #1 ranked Osborne in the semifinals. The Blujays ...
