Beloit, KS

Celebrate Recovery program offers hope

BELOIT - Beginning Jan. 19, a new, weekly 12-step recovery program is being offered in Beloit for any adult in North Central Kansas.The program is called “Celebrate Recovery” and is sponsored by Beloit First Christian Church, located at 321 N. Mill Street in Beloit. Pastor Cliff Heagy describes the program ...
BELOIT, KS
Winter Wonderland

Several families enjoyed the 3-6 inch snowfall received In the Beloit area as they created their own Parson Brown creations over the weekend. The National Weather Service has Issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for tonight Into Tuesday morning for potential patchy fog and low visibility. This includes Phillips, Smith, Jewell,
BELOIT, KS
KSNB Local4

Seasonably chilly with slight snow chances over the next seven days

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - While most of us had a break from the wintry weather, that wasn’t the case for folks to our south where some spots picked up some impressive snowfall totals. Phillips, Smith and Jewell counties in north central Kansas saw anywhere from 3 to 8 inches of new snow. Thankfully, that system will exit the region overnight giving all of us a break until our next system. Cloudy skies this evening will partially clear overnight becoming partly cloudy. Winds will be light across the area out of the northwest between 4 and 9 mph. With light winds, partial clearing of skies and recent snows, we could see patchy fog for tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will dip into the teens across the area.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
Lady Jays win NPL Championship title

The Lady Jays made their last trip to Lincoln to take on the Lakeside Knights in the finals of the Northern Plains League Tournament. Lakeside clinched their first ever trip to the finals of this tournament by beating Class 1A Division I #1 ranked Osborne in the semifinals. The Blujays ...
LINCOLN, KS
Phone reveals plywood hiding place of Salina man with active warrant

A Salina man with an active warrant faces an additional requested charge after he allegedly hid from police behind a piece of plywood and then ran. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Ninth Street Sunday for the report of Kyle Nelson, 39, of Salina, being in the area. Nelson was known to have an active felony warrant from Saline County District Court for probation violation.
SALINA, KS
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 21

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Coble, Stefan Scott; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Concordia Man Treated for Injuries Following One-Vehicle Accident

A Concordia man was treated for suspected minor injuries following a one-vehicle accident north of Liberal, Kansas on Friday, January 20th. According to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Kenworth driven by Jarrett Riley, 38 of Concordia, was traveling southbound on US Highway 83 around six miles north of Liberal in Seward County. Riley lost control causing, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway to the east, striking a sign post.
LIBERAL, KS
Officials search for suspect identity, information in Miltonvale burglary

MILTONVALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Cloud County officials are attempting to identify a man and search for information about a recent burglary in Miltonvale. The Cloud County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Jan. 23, it is in search of information from the public about a burglary at T&T Service at 12 E. Ash Ave. in Miltonvale.
MILTONVALE, KS
Kan. woman allegedly on meth caught driving with 2-year-old

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug and child endangerment allegations after an incident in south Salina early Wednesday afternoon. Just after 12:30p.m., a witness called in to report that a black SUV was driving erratically in the 2000 block of S. Ninth Street...
SALINA, KS
UPDATE: Arrest made in Salina homicide; victim ID'd

UPDATE 11:45 a.m. Monday: Following is the media release from the Salina Police Department concerning the arrest of Tyler Justeane Stanfield in the alleged murder of a 35-year-old Salina man. On January 22, 2023, pursuant to an investigation, the Salina Police Department developed probable cause to arrest Tyler Justeane Stanfield,...
SALINA, KS

