Beloit, KS

beloitcall.com

Winter Wonderland

Several families enjoyed the 3-6 inch snowfall received In the Beloit area as they created their own Parson Brown creations over the weekend. The National Weather Service has Issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for tonight Into Tuesday morning for potential patchy fog and low visibility. This includes Phillips, Smith, Jewell,
BELOIT, KS
ncktoday.com

Concordia Man Treated for Injuries Following One-Vehicle Accident

A Concordia man was treated for suspected minor injuries following a one-vehicle accident north of Liberal, Kansas on Friday, January 20th. According to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Kenworth driven by Jarrett Riley, 38 of Concordia, was traveling southbound on US Highway 83 around six miles north of Liberal in Seward County. Riley lost control causing, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway to the east, striking a sign post.
LIBERAL, KS
KSNB Local4

Seasonably chilly with slight snow chances over the next seven days

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - While most of us had a break from the wintry weather, that wasn’t the case for folks to our south where some spots picked up some impressive snowfall totals. Phillips, Smith and Jewell counties in north central Kansas saw anywhere from 3 to 8 inches of new snow. Thankfully, that system will exit the region overnight giving all of us a break until our next system. Cloudy skies this evening will partially clear overnight becoming partly cloudy. Winds will be light across the area out of the northwest between 4 and 9 mph. With light winds, partial clearing of skies and recent snows, we could see patchy fog for tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will dip into the teens across the area.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
beloitcall.com

Celebrate Recovery program offers hope

BELOIT - Beginning Jan. 19, a new, weekly 12-step recovery program is being offered in Beloit for any adult in North Central Kansas.The program is called “Celebrate Recovery” and is sponsored by Beloit First Christian Church, located at 321 N. Mill Street in Beloit. Pastor Cliff Heagy describes the program ...
BELOIT, KS
beloitcall.com

Gladys Miltner, 103, Beloit

BELOIT — Funeral services for Gladys Miltner, age ’ 03 of Beloit, will be at ’ PM Tuesday, January 2– at the Beloit First United Methodist Church. Mrs. Miltner died Thursday, January ’ 9, 2023 at the Nicol Home in Glasco. Survivors include her sons, Randy of Jewell & Larry of Medicine Lodge; – grandchildren; 9 greatgrandchildren; & 2 greatgreat grandchildren.
BELOIT, KS
Hays Post

Kan. woman allegedly on meth caught driving with 2-year-old

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug and child endangerment allegations after an incident in south Salina early Wednesday afternoon. Just after 12:30p.m., a witness called in to report that a black SUV was driving erratically in the 2000 block of S. Ninth Street...
SALINA, KS

