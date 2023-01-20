Read full article on original website
Related
beloitcall.com
Monty undefeated Beloit Invitational Champion Trojans place four on the podium in 53rd annual event
BELOIT – Beloit #1 state ranked freshman, Brogan Monty, placed as this years Champion in the 106 division as the Beloit High School Wrestling team was host to the 53rd Annual Beloit Wrestling Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Monty is now undefeated at 22-0.Wes Adolph placed fourth in the 215 ...
Former Rodeo Miss South Dakota takes reins of CC equestrian team
COLBY, Kan. — After serving a year as Miss Rodeo South Dakota in 2022, Colby Community College alumna Adrianne Schaunaman returned to Kansas this month to begin her new post as coach of the equestrian team. She replaced Shanda Mattix, who coached since 2007. Mattix will co-coach during the...
beloitcall.com
Winter Wonderland
Several families enjoyed the 3-6 inch snowfall received In the Beloit area as they created their own Parson Brown creations over the weekend. The National Weather Service has Issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for tonight Into Tuesday morning for potential patchy fog and low visibility. This includes Phillips, Smith, Jewell,
ncktoday.com
Concordia Man Treated for Injuries Following One-Vehicle Accident
A Concordia man was treated for suspected minor injuries following a one-vehicle accident north of Liberal, Kansas on Friday, January 20th. According to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Kenworth driven by Jarrett Riley, 38 of Concordia, was traveling southbound on US Highway 83 around six miles north of Liberal in Seward County. Riley lost control causing, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway to the east, striking a sign post.
This Infamous Restaurant in Kansas is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kansas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
How bad was the 2022 drought in Kansas? For these 7 communities, it was the driest on record
Record-setting lack of rain in 2022 transformed parts of western Kansas into a temporary desert.
KSNB Local4
Seasonably chilly with slight snow chances over the next seven days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - While most of us had a break from the wintry weather, that wasn’t the case for folks to our south where some spots picked up some impressive snowfall totals. Phillips, Smith and Jewell counties in north central Kansas saw anywhere from 3 to 8 inches of new snow. Thankfully, that system will exit the region overnight giving all of us a break until our next system. Cloudy skies this evening will partially clear overnight becoming partly cloudy. Winds will be light across the area out of the northwest between 4 and 9 mph. With light winds, partial clearing of skies and recent snows, we could see patchy fog for tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will dip into the teens across the area.
One dead after Sunday shooting in Salina
According to the Salina Police Department a 35-year-old man died after he was shot on Sunday.
10-year-old killed in Kansas school district accident liked recess and P.E., obit says
He was nicknamed “Trippy” at school for falling over nothing or just rolling around on the floor, according to his obituary.
beloitcall.com
Celebrate Recovery program offers hope
BELOIT - Beginning Jan. 19, a new, weekly 12-step recovery program is being offered in Beloit for any adult in North Central Kansas.The program is called “Celebrate Recovery” and is sponsored by Beloit First Christian Church, located at 321 N. Mill Street in Beloit. Pastor Cliff Heagy describes the program ...
beloitcall.com
Gladys Miltner, 103, Beloit
BELOIT — Funeral services for Gladys Miltner, age ’ 03 of Beloit, will be at ’ PM Tuesday, January 2– at the Beloit First United Methodist Church. Mrs. Miltner died Thursday, January ’ 9, 2023 at the Nicol Home in Glasco. Survivors include her sons, Randy of Jewell & Larry of Medicine Lodge; – grandchildren; 9 greatgrandchildren; & 2 greatgreat grandchildren.
Kan. woman allegedly on meth caught driving with 2-year-old
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug and child endangerment allegations after an incident in south Salina early Wednesday afternoon. Just after 12:30p.m., a witness called in to report that a black SUV was driving erratically in the 2000 block of S. Ninth Street...
Comments / 0