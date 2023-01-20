ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, KS

Winter Wonderland

Several families enjoyed the 3-6 inch snowfall received In the Beloit area as they created their own Parson Brown creations over the weekend. The National Weather Service has Issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for tonight Into Tuesday morning for potential patchy fog and low visibility. This includes Phillips, Smith, Jewell,
BELOIT, KS
Lady Jays win NPL Championship title

The Lady Jays made their last trip to Lincoln to take on the Lakeside Knights in the finals of the Northern Plains League Tournament. Lakeside clinched their first ever trip to the finals of this tournament by beating Class 1A Division I #1 ranked Osborne in the semifinals. The Blujays ...
LINCOLN, KS

