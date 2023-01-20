Read full article on original website
Lady Jays win NPL Championship title
The Lady Jays made their last trip to Lincoln to take on the Lakeside Knights in the finals of the Northern Plains League Tournament. Lakeside clinched their first ever trip to the finals of this tournament by beating Class 1A Division I #1 ranked Osborne in the semifinals. The Blujays ...
Monty undefeated Beloit Invitational Champion Trojans place four on the podium in 53rd annual event
BELOIT – Beloit #1 state ranked freshman, Brogan Monty, placed as this years Champion in the 106 division as the Beloit High School Wrestling team was host to the 53rd Annual Beloit Wrestling Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Monty is now undefeated at 22-0.Wes Adolph placed fourth in the 215 ...
Winter Wonderland
Several families enjoyed the 3-6 inch snowfall received In the Beloit area as they created their own Parson Brown creations over the weekend. The National Weather Service has Issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for tonight Into Tuesday morning for potential patchy fog and low visibility. This includes Phillips, Smith, Jewell,
Gladys Miltner, 103, Beloit
BELOIT — Funeral services for Gladys Miltner, age ’ 03 of Beloit, will be at ’ PM Tuesday, January 2– at the Beloit First United Methodist Church. Mrs. Miltner died Thursday, January ’ 9, 2023 at the Nicol Home in Glasco. Survivors include her sons, Randy of Jewell & Larry of Medicine Lodge; – grandchildren; 9 greatgrandchildren; & 2 greatgreat grandchildren.
