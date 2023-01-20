ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, KS

beloitcall.com

Lady Jays win NPL Championship title

The Lady Jays made their last trip to Lincoln to take on the Lakeside Knights in the finals of the Northern Plains League Tournament. Lakeside clinched their first ever trip to the finals of this tournament by beating Class 1A Division I #1 ranked Osborne in the semifinals. The Blujays ...
LINCOLN, KS
Great Bend Post

Harbor Freight to open a store in Great Bend

The discount tool chain, Harbor Freight, will open a store in Great Bend later this spring. The location will be at 4903 10th Street, the former Ace Hardware store. Once open, Harbor Freight expects to hire 25-30 employees. With more than 1,300 stores around the country, Harbor Freight has locations...
GREAT BEND, KS
beloitcall.com

Higher education institutions affiliate

HAYS - A formal affiliation between Fort Hays State University (FHSU), North Central Kansas Technical College (NCK Tech), and Northwest Kansas Technical College (Northwest Tech) was unanimously approved at yesterday’s Kansas Board of Regents meeting.Rural higher education institutions have long been beacons of opportunity and drivers of economic prosperity in ...
HAYS, KS
ksal.com

UPDATE: Woman Accused of Salina Murder

Police are investigating the first murder in Salina in 2023. According to the Salina Police Department, early Sunday morning dispatch received a call about a shooting that occurred in a residence in the 200 block of S. 10th Street. Salina Police officers and Salina Emergency Medical personnel responded and located a Salina man with a gunshot wound.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Truck crashes into bedroom, Hays mother grateful toddler wasn’t home

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hays home sustained heavy damage, but a mother is grateful after a pickup rolled into her 2-year-old son’s bedroom. She’s relieved because the family wasn’t home when it happened. Hays police said about 10 a.m. Friday, a man was driving his pickup...
HAYS, KS

