Lady Jays win NPL Championship title
The Lady Jays made their last trip to Lincoln to take on the Lakeside Knights in the finals of the Northern Plains League Tournament. Lakeside clinched their first ever trip to the finals of this tournament by beating Class 1A Division I #1 ranked Osborne in the semifinals. The Blujays ...
Monty undefeated Beloit Invitational Champion Trojans place four on the podium in 53rd annual event
BELOIT – Beloit #1 state ranked freshman, Brogan Monty, placed as this years Champion in the 106 division as the Beloit High School Wrestling team was host to the 53rd Annual Beloit Wrestling Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Monty is now undefeated at 22-0.Wes Adolph placed fourth in the 215 ...
Storm brings heavy, wet snow to Salina area, greater totals further west
A compact but powerful upper level low pressure system moved out of the Southern Rockies and into the Oklahoma Panhandle and southwest Kansas during the early morning hours of Saturday. This storm system brought significant snowfall to west-central Kansas with snowfall amounts in the 4- to 10-inch range. At one...
Harbor Freight to open a store in Great Bend
The discount tool chain, Harbor Freight, will open a store in Great Bend later this spring. The location will be at 4903 10th Street, the former Ace Hardware store. Once open, Harbor Freight expects to hire 25-30 employees. With more than 1,300 stores around the country, Harbor Freight has locations...
Higher education institutions affiliate
HAYS - A formal affiliation between Fort Hays State University (FHSU), North Central Kansas Technical College (NCK Tech), and Northwest Kansas Technical College (Northwest Tech) was unanimously approved at yesterday’s Kansas Board of Regents meeting.Rural higher education institutions have long been beacons of opportunity and drivers of economic prosperity in ...
Winter storm bringing more snowfall than predicted to Hays area
With 2 inches of snow on the ground in Hays at 8 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service in Dodge City is now calling for up to 9 nine inches of accumulation through Saturday. The snowfall is expected to taper beginning at 7 p.m., the NWS said. Sunday is expected...
I-70 reopens west of Hays following winter storm
Snow and slippery conditions in western Kansas have caused Interstate 70 at Goodland to close.
📸Great Bend crews respond to truck fire Thursday afternoon
Great Bend first responders were dispatched to a truck fire near the intersection of 11th Street and Heizer Street just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.
One dead after Sunday shooting in Salina
According to the Salina Police Department a 35-year-old man died after he was shot on Sunday.
McPherson County woman killed, family member arrested
Law enforcement officers are calling her death a homicide, and they have made an arrest in the case.
UPDATE: Woman Accused of Salina Murder
Police are investigating the first murder in Salina in 2023. According to the Salina Police Department, early Sunday morning dispatch received a call about a shooting that occurred in a residence in the 200 block of S. 10th Street. Salina Police officers and Salina Emergency Medical personnel responded and located a Salina man with a gunshot wound.
Barton Co. Sheriff shares details how detectives cracked cold case
Good, old-fashioned detective work. That's how Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir described the recent arrest on a 42-year-old murder in the county. Bellendir shared some more details of the investigation of the crime during an appearance on the "County Edition" show on KVGB 1590 AM/95.5 FM. "In 1981 and 82,...
Truck crashes into bedroom, Hays mother grateful toddler wasn’t home
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hays home sustained heavy damage, but a mother is grateful after a pickup rolled into her 2-year-old son’s bedroom. She’s relieved because the family wasn’t home when it happened. Hays police said about 10 a.m. Friday, a man was driving his pickup...
