Former Auburn lineman expected to be hired by FCS program

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Add another name to the long list of former Tigers who have ventured into the coaching profession.

Devonte Danzey, who played guard and center for Auburn from 2013-15, is set to take his first assistant coaching job for a college football program. According to a report by Matt Zenitz of On3, Danzey is expected to be hired by Abilene Christian of the Football Championship Subdivision.

Danzey spent last season as a graduate assistant at Georgia, working with the Bulldogs’ offensive line. Before his time in Athens, Danzey served as a graduate assistant at Indiana in 2021 and at Troy from 2018-20.

He joins a lengthy list of Gus Malzahn-era players who are now in the college coaching ranks. Trovon Reed currently serves as Director of Football and Recruiting relations at Auburn; Kam Martin currently coaches running backs at Texas State, and Deshaun Davis coaches linebackers at North Alabama.

Danzey saw time at both guard and center during his three seasons on the Plains. He appeared in three games during the 2013 season and participated in 834 plays during the 2014 and 2015 seasons according to Pro Football Focus, where he started 10 games.

