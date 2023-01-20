In Cambridge, a City Famed for Its University, a Home With a Zip Line and a Croquet Lawn Is Asking £5.5 Million

This exceptional home located in Chicago, Illinois, features 5,500 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Anne Proper. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Two distinctively large bedrooms for the city easily access the full bath with floor-to-ceiling tile, heated floors, dual vanity and rain shower. Nestled in River North's coveted community, Tuxedo Park, this spectacular 5,500+ square foot 6 bedroom, 3.2 bath home delivers impeccable design and the highest end, top-of-the-line European finishes, seamlessly blending extra wide magazine-caliber interior spaces with over 1,000 square feet of breathtaking outdoor living, plus all the bells and whistles of a single family home, with Chicago's gorgeous cityscape as your backdrop.Renovated to the highest standards, with an incredible floorplan and beautifully-appointed rooms, the home provides superb entertaining areas throughout, in addition to providing many spaces only seen in single family homes-a mud room, walk-in coat closet, exercise room, recreation space, plenty of room for a home office with bedrooms to spare and ultimate versatility for in-law/au-pair suite. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Once in a lifetime, an opportunity arises to own a 25 feet wide, meticulously combined A and B unit home that lives wider than most single family homes and provides the ease of ownership of a well-managed association, in this phenomenal cul-de-sac community (with two attached garage spaces).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO