Indianapolis, IN

wrtv.com

Man found not guilty in 2020 Brownsburg murder case

HENDRICKS COUNTY — One of four suspects in the death of a 17-year-old has been acquitted on all charges after a four day jury trial. Jeremy Perez is the only defendant to be found not guilty of murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness in the death of Freddie Hegwood II, 17.
wrtv.com

Man stabbed, found dead on downtown Indy street

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis recorded its 15th homicide of the year Tuesday morning when a person was found fatally stabbed on a downtown Indianapolis street. According to IMPD, officers reported to 200 S. Illinois Street, near the intersection of Illinois and Georgia streets, for a report of a person dead. When they arrived they located an apparent adult male dead with stabbed wounds.
WTHR

IMPD: Man arrested in deadly downtown stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 30-year-old man for his alleged role in a deadly stabbing in downtown Indianapolis early Tuesday morning. Officers sent to the 200 block of South Illinois Street, in between South Meridian Street and South Capitol Avenue, around 1 a.m. found a man down on the west side of the street.
WISH-TV

IMPD makes arrest hours after man found stabbed to death downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a murder suspect just 12 hours after a man was found stabbed to death at a downtown intersection. Nicholas Radford, 30, was arrested at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. At approximately 1 a.m., IMPD officers found a man’s...
WANE-TV

Silver Alert declared for missing Indianapolis 3 month old

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 3-month-old girl in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for La’Lani Peaches. La’Lani is described as a Black infant, 1’6″ tall, 11 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was...
wbiw.com

Mitchell woman searching for her missing mother Julie Tow

INDIANA – Jae Tolbert, of Mitchell, filed a missing person’s report on November 16, 2022, after her mother Julie A. Tow went missing. Tow was last seen in October at 3D Auto Center on Troy Avenue in Indianapolis. Tow suffers from mental illness and sometimes has psychotic episodes,...
WRBI Radio

Convicted felon sentenced to 11 years in prison following plea deal

Greensburg, IN — Terry Criss Jr. of Anderson was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 years in prison by Decatur Circuit Judge Tim Day after pleading guilty to drugs and weapons charges. Criss entered guilty pleas to Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 3 felony) and Possession of a Firearm by a...
FOX59

Court docs: Employee behind arson, burglary at Kokomo testing lab

KOKOMO, Ind. — Tips to police led to the arrest of a Kokomo testing lab employee after an arson and burglary at the facility. Investigators arrested Michelle Ellis on Jan. 19 for her suspected role in an intentionally set fire to the Averhealth facility on N. Main Street on Dec. 28 (2022). On Jan. 6, […]
FOX59

Indy police investigating abduction of a child by a non-custodial parent

UPDATE (1/25/2023): IMPD confirms the 3-month-old child has been located and is safe. No additional information was released at this time. ———————————– INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a father who has abducted a 3-month-old child he does not have custody of. According to IMPD, missing person detectives […]
cbs4indy.com

2 teens arrested for shooting of 15-year-old girl, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives arrested a 17-year-old and 15-year-old on Sunday, January 22, about two and a half weeks after a 15-year-old girl was shot on Wysong Drive.
