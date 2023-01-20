Read full article on original website
Ford Cutting Over 1,000 Jobs in Germany as Company Pivots to EVs
Ford is reportedly preparing to lay off a minimum of 1,000 German employees as it prepares to manufacture two battery-electric models developed under Volkswagen’s MEB platform. The partnership is old news, as is Ford wanting to pivot toward all-electric vehicles. However, everyone seems surprised that the decision would be accompanied by job cuts – despite countless reports having predicted that the global push toward EVs would mean far-fewer automotive jobs in the years to come.
Norwegian Cruise Ship Company Says Electricity and Water Don’t Mix
Passengers seeking space for their electric vehicles on vessels operated by Havila Voyages out of Norway are about to find themselves left ashore. The company is taking the advice of a risk analysis firm and refusing to board any electric, hybrid, or hydrogen vehicles on its ships. To be clear...
Junkyard Find: 1978 Chevrolet LUV
Small Japanese pickups became increasingly popular in North America as the 1970s went on, with plenty of Hiluxes and 520s/ 620s rolling out of Toyota and Datsun showrooms. Detroit wanted some of that minitruck money, and so each of the Big Three turned to a Japanese partner to make it happen. Today's Junkyard Find is the GM player in that game, found in a self-service boneyard near Reno, Nevada.
NHTSA Says Ford Not to Blame for Police SUV Exhaust Leaks
In 2016, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched an investigation into 2011-2017 model year Ford Explorers after thousands of instances of police departments reporting an intrusion of exhaust gasses into the cabin. In some cases, the issue was so bad that officers alleged that they had been incapacitated while behind the wheel. However, the agency has finally wrapped up its probe, deciding that the manufacturer wasn’t at fault.
Asian shares mixed on hopes for avoiding recession
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday amid hopes Western economies can avoid a recession despite higher interest rates to cool inflation. Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Tokyo declined. Markets in China, India and Australia were closed for holidays. Wall Street ended Wednesday little changed...
Axios Says Trucks Are Big, Also Confirms Water is Wet
In a report which will surprise no American blessed with the gift of sight, a new report from the eggheads at Axios is the latest to exhort that today’s pickup trucks are just too damn big. To be clear, the study does a good job of breaking down some of the details but, as you’ll see after the jump, some of their illustrations may be a bit off the mark.
Ford Offering Bronco Customers $2,500 to Switch to Another Model
Ford has sent a bulletin to dealers telling them to offer customers who ordered a 2023 Bronco a $2,500 discount if they were willing to switch to another model. The reason has everything to do with the automaker’s inability to meet demand. When you go to Ford’s website to...
Potential Kia EV9 Specs and Details Leaked Way Ahead of Official Announcement
The Kia EV6 is one of the most well-reviewed EVs on sale, but the automaker is busy developing follow-up hits to its flagship model. The EV9 isn’t due until next year, but Car and Driver got ahold of a spec sheet with details we’d likely have waited months to discover otherwise.
TTAC Video of the Week: 1920s-Era Car Jumps Over a House
Presented, for your afternoon amusement, a video in which a 1920s-era automobile jumps a house, with fairly predictable results. There's not much detail in this short and silent clip, or in its description. I don't know why this stunt is happening, where (other than somewhere in America), or exactly when it's taking place. I can't even tell what kind of car it is -- my knowledge of car models tends to be better suited to this decade of the '20s, not the 1920s.
Used Car of the Day: 1973 Datsun 240Z
We've got another classic Z for you for today's Used Car of the Day. This 1973 Datsun 240Z is "mostly original" with an "unmolested" body and it commands $42,500. Coming to us from New York state, the car has 56,000 original miles and the numbers match. The 5-speed manual is out of a 280Z. Upgrades include the coil overs and the carburetors along with the wheels -- the rest appears to be stock or close to it.
