zycrypto.com

How Does Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Compare Against BTC And TRON?

Creating the perfect cryptocurrency portfolio is about balance—a combination of low-risk, low-return investments combined with higher-risk, higher-return alternatives. With Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Bitcoin (BTC) and Tron (TRON), users have access to both. Bitcoin (BTC) is seen as a stable cryptocurrency asset, while Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has already provided early...
$1 ADA Price Beckons As Cardano’s Djed Stablecoin Is Finally Scheduled For Launch Next Week

The much-anticipated Djed stablecoin is scheduled for launch next week, fostering expansion and novel applications in the rapidly developing decentralized finance (DeFi) sector of the Cardano ecosystem. “We are pleased to share another update about Djed’s progress and to inform you that the launch is scheduled for next week,” COTI,...
Vitalik Buterin Uncovers ‘Missing Link’ For Creating Transaction Privacy on Ethereum

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, recently released a guideline for bringing privacy to transactions on the Ethereum network. In a comprehensive blog post tweeted on Friday, the 23-year-old billionaire broke down the concept of stealth addresses, adding that Ethereum is working to develop the concept as a solution to the ‘last remaining challenge’ for the blockchain.
SEC Commissioner Makes Controversial Case For ETH, XRP, Faults Howey’s Test

SEC’s Commissioner Hester Pierce points out loopholes in the popular Howey’s test used to classify assets as securities. Disgruntled with the back and forths in the regulatory framework, she calls for actual positive movements in the digital asset space. Crypto enthusiasts on Twitter users see this as a...
Is MANA Ready To Resurge? APE and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are Top Gainers

Metaverse tokens have become the best-performing digital assets since the start of this year, and both Decentraland (MANA) and ApeCoin (APE) showed this all too well, with 38% and 21% gains over the last seven days, respectively. Apart from Metaverse tokens, newcomer Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) managed to skyrocket massively during its pre-sale. Analysts now predict the token will surge by over 6,000% this year.

