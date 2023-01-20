Metaverse tokens have become the best-performing digital assets since the start of this year, and both Decentraland (MANA) and ApeCoin (APE) showed this all too well, with 38% and 21% gains over the last seven days, respectively. Apart from Metaverse tokens, newcomer Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) managed to skyrocket massively during its pre-sale. Analysts now predict the token will surge by over 6,000% this year.

