Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
mynews13.com
Wisconsin pottery business thriving despite rising costs
MADISON, Wis. – Inflation has caused the price of staples like gas and groceries to increase. That has forced many to cut leisure activities out of their budgets completely. At Midwest Clay Projects and Studios, owner Brian Kluge said he has actually been seeing the complete opposite. “A lot...
mynews13.com
Florida to roll back Medicaid coverage starting April 1
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families is working to redetermine who is eligible for Medicaid benefits after the ongoing coverage that was given during the height of the pandemic ends on March 31. In a presentation to state senators on the Health Policy Committee on...
mynews13.com
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team
MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
mynews13.com
Lt. governor announces efforts to 'broadly curb' schools' diversity and equity curriculums
MIAMI, Fla. — Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez announced to Florida’s Board of Governors on Tuesday that there’s a plan to “curb” diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative curriculums that include critical race theory or related concepts. The topic of diversity studies like critical race theory...
mynews13.com
Surging food prices challenge Wisconsin restaurants
WISCONSIN — Just as restaurants across Wisconsin were coming out of the "new normal" to resume more traditional and profitable practices as pandemic-era safety steps subside, they've now been forced to navigate spiking prices on various commodities, eggs included. "The hard part for restaurants right now is that overall...
mynews13.com
NY colleges continue to create, expand cannabis workforce programs
As the recreational marijuana industry in New York grows, colleges are developing programs to help fill the workforce. Onondaga Community College has announced the launch of its Cannabis Hub which will offer certificate programs in three areas:. Cultivation science. Dispensary training. Cannabis extraction. The classes will be offered entirely online...
mynews13.com
Power bill rates in Tampa Bay could increase up to 40%
TAMPA, Fla. — Citing increasing fuel costs and the cost of restoring power after storms, rate increases could be impacting power companies in Florida. Requests from Florida Power and Light, Duke Energy and Tampa Electric are all slated to for consideration before the Florida Public Service Commission March 7. From residential to commercial, increases could range from 10% to almost 40%, depending on the provider come spring of 2023.
mynews13.com
Autistic child artist gains national following with upside down drawings
CELEBRATION, Fla. — National audiences have started to notice the artistic gift of a 10-year-old Central Florida boy. Tiger Villec, who was diagnosed with autism when he was 18 months old, doesn’t talk much. But when he sits in front of a blank canvas, many who view his finished work say his ability defies expectations.
mynews13.com
Texas state senator proposes bills, resolutions to help school shooting victims seek justice
TEXAS — It’s been eight months since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Families of the victims have not let up on demanding justice for what happened on May 24. And justice is exactly what Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, is going for as he proposes four bills and resolutions to avert any future mass shootings and hold Texas accountable for victims of gun violence.
mynews13.com
Suspect in shootings at Half Moon Bay farms was employee
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — An agricultural worker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings at two mushroom farms that had employed him in Northern California and the massacre is believed to be a “workplace violence incident," officials said Tuesday as the state mourned its third mass killing in eight days.
mynews13.com
Restaurant industry gathers enough signatures for FAST Act Referendum on 2024 ballot
LOS ANGELES — Almost five months after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 257 into law, mandating minimum wages and working standards at fast-food restaurants, opponents announced Wednesday that they have gathered enough signatures for a 2024 ballot initiative that could prevent it from taking effect. The Save Local Restaurants coalition has collected more than one million signatures to oppose AB 257, also known as the FAST Act.
mynews13.com
Union president raises concerns over 'Teacher's Bill of Rights'
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A number of educators in Central Florida are expressing concerns over Governor Ron DeSantis’ proposal for a "Teacher’s Bill of Rights." The governor’s proposal, which has not yet been drafted by legislators, would require school unions to represent at least 60% of eligible employees instead of the current 50%.
mynews13.com
Emissions goals pose challenges for New York farmers
New York environmental leaders recently approved aggressive moves designed to cut greenhouse gases and emissions, but farmers are wondering just how it will be done without raising costs. And some say the technology needed isn't even in place yet. Right now, there are still a lot of unanswered questions from...
mynews13.com
'It is heartbreaking': Feds appear unmoved by objections to plan increasing logging 500% in state's national forests
A new plan guiding the future of Pisgah and Nantahala national forests in the North Carolina mountains is expected to be released by the end of the month. The latest draft of the plan opens up about half of the forests’ 1 million acres to logging. The plan drew...
