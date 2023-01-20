Forspoken is an action-based, role-playing game, which follows the journey of Frey, a New Yorker who has been transported to the stunning, yet torturous, land of Athia, and she has to use her magical powers to cross the land and get back home. If you’re trying to figure out how to heal Frey in Forspoken to reduce damage taken, we have a guide on the different ways you can heal in the game!

