Read full article on original website
Related
tryhardguides.com
SpellForce: Conquest of Eo announces February release date
SpellForce: Conquest of Eo, an upcoming sequel in the real-time strategy and fantasy series, has just revealed that it will launch on February 3rd, 2023. It will be available on PC, although there hasn’t been any word on other platforms. Here is today’s new trailer from publisher THQ Nordic, featuring gameplay:
tryhardguides.com
Caverns of Mars Recharged announces March release date
Caverns of Mars Recharged, the latest in Atari’s series of revamped classics, has released a new trailer announcing a launch date for March 9th, 2023. As with previous Recharged games, it will feature plenty of new content, including an original soundtrack. Caverns of Mars Recharged will be available on...
tryhardguides.com
Saga of Sins announces March release date with new trailer
Saga of Sins, an upcoming action platformer featuring a stained-glass world and demonic creatures, has just revealed that it will launch on March 30th, 2023. Developed by Bonus Level Entertainment, it will be available on PC, Steam Deck, last and current gen PlayStation, Xbox Series X|S, and the Nintendo Switch. A demo is available now on Steam. Here’s the full release date trailer from publisher Just for Games:
tryhardguides.com
Trek to Yomi announces Nintendo Switch release date
Trek to Yomi, the gorgeous samurai adventure game from developers Flying Wild Hog and Leonard Menchiari, has just announced a release date for its Nintendo Switch port. It arrives next week on January 30th, 2023. Here’s the official release date trailer from publisher Devolver Digital:. Trek to Yomi, a...
tryhardguides.com
Gold Lock Online Trello Link, Wiki, & Discord Server (January 2023)
Roblox Gold Lock Online is an experience created by the developers at Orchestra. If you want to get the best knowledge on how to do things in the experience, you will need to search the web for certain things. We’ll tell you where you can find the Trello so you can learn everything you need to know about the game.
tryhardguides.com
SteamWorld Build First Impressions
I was asked to give my First Impression of SteamWorld Build’s demo at the perfect time. Lately, I’ve been really craving a city builder game, but I’ve been having trouble finding one I really want to get into. While SteamWorld Build’s demo hasn’t exactly become my new obsession, it was definitely super satisfying to play.
tryhardguides.com
The Day Before is delayed to November 2023
The Day Before is an upcoming open-world multiplayer survival game set in a post-apocalyptic world developed by Fntastic and published by MYTONA. In this game, the main character is set to survive in a world where flesh-hungry zombies and survivors kill each other for food, weapons, and cars are present. The Day Before is set for release in 2022 but has been subject to several delays since then.
tryhardguides.com
All Cat/Familiar Locations in Forspoken
Forspoken is an action-based, role-playing game, which follows the journey of Frey, a New Yorker who has been transported to the stunning, yet torturous, land of Athia, and she has to use her magical powers to cross the land and get back home. If you’re a cat-lover and want to catch all the cats/familiars in Forspoken to earn the Cat Person trophy, we have a list of all 20 locations where you can find them.
tryhardguides.com
How to Heal in Forspoken
Forspoken is an action-based, role-playing game, which follows the journey of Frey, a New Yorker who has been transported to the stunning, yet torturous, land of Athia, and she has to use her magical powers to cross the land and get back home. If you’re trying to figure out how to heal Frey in Forspoken to reduce damage taken, we have a guide on the different ways you can heal in the game!
tryhardguides.com
SteamWorld Build announced for 2023 in new “Special Broadcast”
SteamWorld, the acclaimed indie variety series from publisher Thunderful Games, has just revealed several key announcements in a new “Special Broadcast” video. This includes the reveal of SteamWorld Build, an upcoming 3D city builder with mining mechanics. An exact release window hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s expected this year on PC and all platforms. A new, free demo is available today on Steam. The devs also revealed that three additional SteamWorld titles are currently in development.
tryhardguides.com
Bloodhunt update brings highly anticipated Hunting Rifle and medals
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt’s latest update is live, bringing the highly anticipated Hunting Rifle, changes, bug fixes, and more. The update will not only bring a new weapon to the game but will also help resolve the issues players have been experiencing, such as erratic bot behavior, inconsistent teammate health bars, and high ping servers.
tryhardguides.com
Reaper 2 SHUNKO + SHINSO + PANTERA Update Log and Patch Notes
Roblox Reaper 2 has received the new SHUNKO + SHINSO + PANTERA update to the game on January 22nd, 2023! It includes a variety of new content, balancing, and bug fixes that should improve the quality of the game. A bunch of new codes have been added that will give...
tryhardguides.com
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR has been delayed until March 2023
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, an upcoming rollercoaster shooter set in the Dark Pictures universe, has just been delayed. Instead of launching in February, it’s now expected to release on March 16th, 2023. Aside from the need for a “polished” release, no particular reasons for the delay have been confirmed. Here’s the full statement from developer and publisher Supermassive Games:
tryhardguides.com
Need for Speed Unbound brings Stability fixes and more for January Update
EA Games is back with a new update to address some stability issues for Need for Speed Unbound. As mentioned in a previous update in December, EA Games is also working on launching the live service for Need for Speed Unbound. Today, Need for Speed Unbound releases its Update 1.1.4...
tryhardguides.com
Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set to be released between April and September 2023
Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an upcoming action-adventure video game with a story-driven focus developed and released by Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon. The game was initially announced for release in 2021 by Daedalic Entertainment but it has been subject to several delays since then. In May 2022, Lord of...
Comments / 0