Memphis, TN

Priscilla Presley Wants To Be Buried At Graceland With Daughter Lisa Marie & Ex-Husband Elvis

By Radar Staff
 5 days ago
Priscilla Presley 's final wish is to spend eternity next to her late daughter, Lisa Marie , and her ex, Elvis Presley . The 77-year-old grandmother has been planning her own funeral for years and secretly reached out to Graceland's trustees about being buried there, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Priscilla still thinks of herself as Elvis' widow and her rightful resting place is next to him," an insider spilled in 2019. Her desire to be laid to rest at Graceland has only grown now that Lisa Marie is there.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lisa Marie died on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest at her home. Priscilla rushed to Lisa Marie's side before revealing the sad news.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said in a statement about her only child.

"She wants an elaborate funeral ceremony at Graceland. She wants to be surrounded by photos of her and Elvis in happier times and for his music to play as they lay her to rest," an insider said in 2019. Following Lisa Marie's passing, Priscilla will likely want the majority of photos to be of their once-happy family.

The Love Me Tender singer is interred in the Meditation Garden behind his mansion's pool in Memphis, Tennessee. Their only child is behind the backyard fountain next to her son, Benjamin , who took his own life in 2020.

Elvis' mother, Gladys , his father, Vernon , and his grandmother, Minnie Mae , are also buried at Graceland. A gravestone for his stillborn twin, Jesse, is located near Elvis' resting place.

"Even though they divorced four years before his death in 1977, she believes they shared a loving bond until the day he died — and beyond the grave," the source explained.

Following her skin cancer diagnosis and surgery, Priscilla had become "more focused on her mortality."

"She wants to get her affairs in order and reestablish the family bonds she feels defined her. And that means showing the world that she and Elvis will carry an unbreakable bond for all eternity," the well-placed source revealed.

"She's now saying that because she wasn't there for Elvis at the end of his life, she wants to be by his side in the afterlife."

Priscilla will be at Graceland this weekend for Lisa Marie's public memorial on Sunday. The 54-year-old's cause of death has yet to be determined.

Sherry Frazier
5d ago

Her granddaughter's will see to that. She was the force behind it all. Too bad he didn't see she was all he ever needed. Best to her. 😢

just an observer
4d ago

Priscilla was his ex wife, by her choice. I don’t think she should be buried there. They both moved on. He was also engaged to another woman at the time of his death. I understand about her being Lisa Marie’s mother but she also has a son by another man. The son wouldn’t be buried at Graceland. She needs to think that through because of her son.

Debi Sowards
4d ago

I've had my disagreements with Priscilla at times, I should say with some of her decisions, but I truly believe she's done what she thought best and it's mostly proved out right. I hope if it's what she wants that she gets to be buried at Graceland and I hope she gets it a long long time from now. God bless you Priscilla or Cilla as Elvis called her and your sweet family.

