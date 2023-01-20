Read full article on original website
Bikerumor
A Spy Plane in Bike Form? The Limited Bastion ArchAngel Features 3D Printed Winged Lugs
Australian-born Bastion Cycles, a bespoke bicycle manufacturer, just announced a very limited release of the ArchAngel. The name is a subtle "nod" to a CIA spy plane leading to a bike they're calling the pinnacle of their design and engineering. The ArchAngel will strictly be limited to just 88 units worldwide.
Bikerumor
Liv Intrigue LT Sends Mullet-Capable 150mm Trail Bike With Frame Storage
Liv has released a new long-travel mountain bike; the Intrigue LT. Pairing 150mm of rear wheel travel with a 160mm fork, the Intrigue LT is the brand's first mixed-wheel compatible trail bike with a three-position geometry-adjusting flip-chip. Liv packs that versatility into a lightweight ALUXX frameset and tops it off nicely with integrated downtube storage. Let's take a closer look at this feature-packed shape-shifting trail bike.
Bikerumor
BearingProTools Adds Affordable Wind-Out Bearing Extractor and Specific Tool Kits for Over 500 Bikes
Scottish tool manufacturer, BearingProTools, continues to expand its range of affordable bearing pullers and bearing presses. Of note is the wind-out bearing puller that allows you to, well, wind-out the bearing in a slow and controlled manner, preferable to tapping it out with a hammer. These new designs complement the brand's somewhat extensive array of frame bearing tool kits, with the number of bike-specific tool kits now upwards of 500!
Bikerumor
Surly Big Dummy Cargo Bike Gets Bruised Ego & Smart Updates for its Final Run?
From the Land of 10,000 Lakes comes some news out of Surly Bike's Intergalactic Headquarters: Their longtail cargo bike, the Big Dummy has gotten some new updates for 2023. Those include geo changes, new bags, more sizes, and a new color. But sadly, we also learn that this is the last planned production run of the cargo bike heavyweight champ.
Bikerumor
Tairin Wheels Innovative S1 Silent Star Ratchet Hub Finally Announced
Tairin Wheels is finally ready to sell you its innovative S1 Silent Star Ratchet Hub for $585 CAD. Inside, you'll find a retracting face gear mechanism that completely dissociates the outboard ratchet of the freehub from the inboard ratchet of the hub while coasting, eliminating friction and thus, noise. Central to the design is the initiator mechanism that forces the two ratchets to engage during pedaling, a major benefit of which is a consistent 8 degree engagement angle with potential to reduce pedal feedback experienced on full suspension mountain bikes. All that, and it's said to be virtually service-free.
Bikerumor
Limited Edition Cane Creek Helm Chameleon shines, good trail karma likely
First it was a hot pink option with the introduction of the MKII model, then a Sunburst Orange limited edition. Now, the Cane Creek Helm Chameleon colorway joins the party with an earth-tone finish and color-shifting decals. While the base color will help you blend in with the dirt, the details definitely stand out.
Bikerumor
ERE Genus Carbon Road Wheels Go Ultralight in 30, 45 & 65mm Depths, Plus Carbon Spokes
Over the weekend, Ere Research debuted an all-new collection of ultralight Genus road wheels at the Velofollies show in Belgium. All wheelsets sharing modern wide road tubeless-ready profiles, there are 3 rim depths on offer, each with either premium aero Sapim steel or alternatively new aero carbon spokes. And complete wheelset weights dip as low as 1188g…
Bikerumor
The New 7Mesh Oro ShakeDry Jacket is Like a Waterproof Second Skin
News of the discontinuation of the Gore-tex ShakeDry fabric got you down? Don't worry, you can still find it on jackets like the 7Mesh Oro ShakeDry… for now. Sitting between Vancouver, and the Whistler...
Bikerumor
POC Propel Aero Sunglasses Promise to Make You Faster, Like EF Pro Cycling at TDU
POC Sports have a new pair of aerodynamic Propel sunglasses designed to make you faster out on the road. Designed to be lightweight, provide an excellent field of view, and reduce drag around the rider's head to complement the improved aerodynamics of modern aero helmets.
Bikerumor
Sneak Peek: Prototype Cannondale SuperSix Evo 4 Road Bikes of EF Racing, Coming Soon!
Is this Lab71 prototype the next new Cannondale SuperSix Evo 4 carbo road race bike? Already spotted on the pro race circuit... could improved aerodynamics, increased rider comfort, and maybe even lighter weight be the ticket to success for the EF Education-Tibco SVB women & EF Education Easypost men this season?
Bikerumor
The New Henty Enduro Junior is a Full Featured Hydration Pack for Kids
Tasmania's Henty, whom you may know from some of our past coverage of their products like the Wingman and Enduro Hydration pack, is releasing a new hydro pack for the lil' mountain bikers in your family unit – the Enduro Junior.
Bikerumor
Take Note, Indie Bike-Makers: MADE Show Opens Registration
If you've got a handmade bicycle you want to show off, the 2023 MADE bike show is now accepting applications. The new trade show for handmade bikes debuts in Portland, Oregon this August, and offers...
Bikerumor
First Look: Vaude TVL Sykkel Bike Shoes are Modern ATB Classics
A while back I was scrolling through my pal Erick Cadeno's Instagram page – which is great inspiration to travel by bike more. While doing so, I noticed these shoes that I'd never seen before. They looked like a comfy and handsome pair of shoes. I was intrigued, so I asked Erick about them. He gave them high marks and told me that they were the TVL Sykkel Bike Shoes, by Vaude Sports.
Bikerumor
The Prologo KYLMA: New Ultra-thin Winter Gloves
The Italian company Prologo, a company that's known for its Tour-winning saddles, brings us a new winter riding glove. The KYLMA is a new glove that targets the die-hard cyclist who won't let winter rain or bitter cold keep them from a ride.
