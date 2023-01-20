Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Tairin Wheels is finally ready to sell you its innovative S1 Silent Star Ratchet Hub for $585 CAD. Inside, you’ll find a retracting face gear mechanism that completely dissociates the outboard ratchet of the freehub from the inboard ratchet of the hub while coasting, eliminating friction and thus, noise. Central to the design is the initiator mechanism that forces the two ratchets to engage during pedaling, a major benefit of which is a consistent 8 degree engagement angle with potential to reduce pedal feedback experienced on full suspension mountain bikes. All that, and it’s said to be virtually service-free.

10 HOURS AGO