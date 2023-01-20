OLYMPIA, WA – For 30 years, local towns, cities, and counties have been blocked from taking their own action to prevent gun violence. This is because of a statewide preemption of local gun regulations. A bill introduced by a King County senator, SB 5446, would remove that preemption so local municipalities may have the flexibility to make decisions that are best for their communities.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO