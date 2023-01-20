ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Pa Legal Loophole Revealed by Refusal to Release Inaugural Donors

HARRISBURG, Pa.—(AP) Gov. Josh Shapiro’s refusal to divulge who paid for his lavish inaugural feast has revealed a loophole in Pennsylvania law that allows governors to avoid transparency. Donors exceeding $200 to presidential inaugural committees must be disclosed by law. Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Philadelphia...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Bill Would Remove Statewide Firearm Preemption

OLYMPIA, WA – For 30 years, local towns, cities, and counties have been blocked from taking their own action to prevent gun violence. This is because of a statewide preemption of local gun regulations. A bill introduced by a King County senator, SB 5446, would remove that preemption so local municipalities may have the flexibility to make decisions that are best for their communities.
WASHINGTON STATE
Two North Carolina Women Were Convicted of Tax Evasion and Received Prison Terms, Supervised Release, and Reparations Totaling More Than $5 Million.

According to a press statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina, two North Carolina women were sentenced to jail earlier this month for producing fake tax returns for customers and causing them to be filed with the IRS. Court documents and testimony suggest that Rocky...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Washington woman trapped in Costa Rica as medical bills Soar

SEATTLE - Michele Mackey planned to visit Costa Rica twice in 2023 – part of a plan to work around expensive dental work that was cheaper outside the U.S. The plan unraveled quickly, according to her sister, after Mackey’s blood pressure dropped and her heart stopped while under anesthesia.
WASHINGTON STATE
A Woman From Louisiana Admits to Stealing More Than $86,000 in Social Security Benefits.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — A lady from Louisiana has entered a guilty plea after being charged with stealing more than $86,000 in Social Security monies. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Danielle Coleman, age 39, of New Orleans, entered a guilty plea on January 19 to the charge of stealing government monies.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Who Can Receive One of the $350 Inflation Relief Checks?

Uncashed inflation relief cheques in the amount of $350, distributed to low-income individuals in late September, are sitting in mailboxes across Georgia. Out of the total $1 billion paid out, $235 million remains unclaimed because of problems with client IDs or inaccessibility to cards. Help With Money in Georgia. On...
GEORGIA STATE
R.A. Heim

New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington

A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE

