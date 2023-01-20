Read full article on original website
Related
newjerseylocalnews.com
Shapiro Will Require the Signing of Integrity Pledges by 3,500 Commonwealth Employees.
Shapiro Will Demand That Approximately 3,500 Employees Of The Commonwealth Sign Integrity Pledges. (Harrisburg, PA) – The new governor, Josh Shapiro, has expressed a desire to reduce the number of personnel in the executive branch who take gifts. : Took Care of Your Taxes Yet? There Are Some Cautions...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Pa Legal Loophole Revealed by Refusal to Release Inaugural Donors
HARRISBURG, Pa.—(AP) Gov. Josh Shapiro’s refusal to divulge who paid for his lavish inaugural feast has revealed a loophole in Pennsylvania law that allows governors to avoid transparency. Donors exceeding $200 to presidential inaugural committees must be disclosed by law. Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Philadelphia...
AG Ferguson’s office recovers another $9.3M in stolen unemployment money
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced on Monday that his office has recovered another $9.3 million stolen from the state’s Employment Security Department. Ferguson said thieves deposited the stolen money into Bank of America accounts and a King County Superior Court judge ordered the bank...
Chronicle
Washington Lawmakers Take Aim at Vehicle Dwellers and Parking Enforcement
A state work group wants to prevent vehicles that are lived in from being towed and increase the chances that homeless people in Washington can recover the vehicles and belongings that are towed. The recommendations, which the state's Senate Housing Committee heard last week, come more than a year after...
koze.com
Washington Bill Would Remove Statewide Firearm Preemption
OLYMPIA, WA – For 30 years, local towns, cities, and counties have been blocked from taking their own action to prevent gun violence. This is because of a statewide preemption of local gun regulations. A bill introduced by a King County senator, SB 5446, would remove that preemption so local municipalities may have the flexibility to make decisions that are best for their communities.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Eleven Men Received Prison Terms Related to a $3 Million Paycheck Protection Program Fraud Scheme.
Eight metro Atlanta and three South Carolina men were sentenced for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud. The men received $3 million in PPP loans for ten Georgia and South Carolina businesses, according to the US Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia. U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan said the CARES Act...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Two North Carolina Women Were Convicted of Tax Evasion and Received Prison Terms, Supervised Release, and Reparations Totaling More Than $5 Million.
According to a press statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina, two North Carolina women were sentenced to jail earlier this month for producing fake tax returns for customers and causing them to be filed with the IRS. Court documents and testimony suggest that Rocky...
knkx.org
Tacoma gave families $500 a month for a year. Could something similar happen across the state?
State lawmakers, led by Democrat Rep. Liz Berry, held their first public hearing on a bill that would provide two years of unrestricted monthly payments for up to 7,500 Washington residents who meet specific criteria. Dubbed the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program, the payments would range from about $900 -...
q13fox.com
Washington woman trapped in Costa Rica as medical bills Soar
SEATTLE - Michele Mackey planned to visit Costa Rica twice in 2023 – part of a plan to work around expensive dental work that was cheaper outside the U.S. The plan unraveled quickly, according to her sister, after Mackey’s blood pressure dropped and her heart stopped while under anesthesia.
King County taxpayers paying roughly $330k a month for empty hotel in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Renton’s Red Lion Hotel, which once housed hundreds of people in need, now sits empty and abandoned. Homeless people living there during the pandemic were relocated to another shelter over a year ago, but the county’s property lease never ended. Turns out, King County...
newjerseylocalnews.com
A Woman From Louisiana Admits to Stealing More Than $86,000 in Social Security Benefits.
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — A lady from Louisiana has entered a guilty plea after being charged with stealing more than $86,000 in Social Security monies. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Danielle Coleman, age 39, of New Orleans, entered a guilty plea on January 19 to the charge of stealing government monies.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Seven Persons Have Been Arrested in Southwest Virginia on Drug Trafficking Charges.
The Washington County, Virginia (WRIC) – A heroin and methamphetamine trafficking organization spanning multiple states was busted in 2022, and seven persons, including a guy from Virginia, have been charged in connection with the operation. This week, a federal grand jury in Abingdon accused seven people for their roles...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Who Can Receive One of the $350 Inflation Relief Checks?
Uncashed inflation relief cheques in the amount of $350, distributed to low-income individuals in late September, are sitting in mailboxes across Georgia. Out of the total $1 billion paid out, $235 million remains unclaimed because of problems with client IDs or inaccessibility to cards. Help With Money in Georgia. On...
kptv.com
Hundreds of thousands Washington voters have social security digits, other info released in error
TACOMA, Wash. (KPTV) - The Pierce County Auditor’s Office in Washington inadvertently disclosed the personal information of thousands of voters last December as a result of an error, according to FOX 13 Seattle. The auditor’s office claims to have received a request from a “local individual” for public voter...
Death of teenager found along SR 509 near Burien ruled a homicide
BURIEN, Wash. — The death of a teenager whose body was found along State Route 509 near Burien in October has been ruled a homicide, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. The body of sixteen-year-old Keyeleas Brewer was discovered at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7,...
q13fox.com
Unvaccinated woman with confirmed case of measles was at SEA Airport, local hospital
SEATAC, Wash. - Seattle and King County public health officials are warning about possible measles exposure after an unvaccinated woman was in two public places before she was diagnosed. Health officials say the woman was in the baggage claim area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 18 between 12:26...
35 fentanyl-related overdose deaths in King County in less than a month
SEATTLE — Since the start of 2023, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says 35 people have died from fentanyl-related overdoses. Prosecutors say they are working to hold drug dealers accountable. In the last five months of 2022, 67 fentanyl dealing charges were filed. When narcotics cases used...
New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington
A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
newjerseylocalnews.com
South Carolina residents have three weeks left to file for tax rebates of up to $800.
Up to $800 in tax rebates are available in South Carolina, but you only have three weeks to file. The deadline for submitting 2021 tax returns in order to be eligible for March tax refunds is February 15th. Californians have only three weeks left to submit their applications for tax...
Kingston man sentenced for rape in Kitsap County; victim says it was ‘sorry excuse for a plea deal’
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Stephen Tyler Clayton was sentenced to 14 months in prison after accepting a plea deal on Monday. While Clayton pled guilty to raping three women, his plea combined three rape charges into one charge of rape and one charge of assault. Clayton was sentenced to...
Comments / 0