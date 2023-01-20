ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Montana

Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
BOZEMAN, MT
Bozeman, MT
96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana.

