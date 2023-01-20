ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

KMPH.com

Three wanted following attempted robbery, shooting near Tarpey Village

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three men are now on the run following an attempted robbery and shooting Saturday evening near Tarpey Village. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Shanghai Massage Spa around 7:30 p.m. near Clovis and Griffith Avenue. When deputies...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Three inmates overdose after woman smuggles fentanyl into jail

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three inmates are back behind bars after deputies say they overdosed on a substance believed to be fentanyl. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Brittany Staggs was arrested on Sunday and traded items with three other inmates. Those inmates, deputies say, overdosed...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Two men wanted for stealing equipment worth thousands in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department says they are now on the lookout for two suspects wanted for commercial burglary. According to Madera Police, two suspects broke into a business and walked out with over $4,000 worth of equipment. They also caused about $2,000 worth of damage...
MADERA, CA
KMJ

Three Teens Stabbed After Fight Breaks Out In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Three teens were taken to the hospital Monday after a fight led to a stabbing in Fresno. According to Fresno Police, officers were called to Woodrow and Chance after learning that a fight had broken out involving four teens, aged between 13-15 years old. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Moses Albino Gonzalez

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Moses Albino Gonzalez. Moses Gonzalez is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 38-year-old Gonzalez is 5' 5" tall, 220 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Moses Gonzalez is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man found dead after shooting in Hanford

HANFORD. Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found dead after a shooting Monday night in Hanford. Hanford Police Officers were called out around 9:19 p.m. to an area on Fernont Way, near Grangeville Boulevard and North 10th Avenue, for reports of shots being heard. 911 callers police told dispatchers...
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested for suspected DUI in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is turning to the community Sunday with the following reminder: Don’t drink and drive. According to Madera Police, Agustin Zarate was arrested early Sunday morning after an officer spotted him driving in the 200 block of S. Lake Street. Officers say he was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol.
MADERA, CA
thesungazette.com

Police arrest suspect linked to seven Visalia robberies

VISALIA – Police officers responded to several calls for burglary alarms which eventually led to an individual in the Tri-Counties Bank on Main Street. On Jan. 18, at approximately 12:50 a.m., officers responded to SP’s Burgers in the 100 block of south Church Street regarding a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, officers located a broken glass window. It was determined that entry was made, the cash register was opened, but nothing was taken.
VISALIA, CA
KMJ

Man Convicted Of Double Murder In Exeter Denied Parole

(KMJ) — A man will continue to stay in prison after being denied parole for his involvement in a nearly half-century-old double murder case. Friday, 85-year-old Henry Borbon was denied parole for the 19th time. He was found to have helped kill two people near Exeter back in 1975.
EXETER, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Lamar Lee Hendrix

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Lamar Lee Hendrix. Lamar Hendrix is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 26-year-old Hendrix is 5' 8" tall, 125 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Lamar Hendrix is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Attempted Robbery leaves one shot and in critical condition

January 22, 2023: The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted robbery by two male suspects that left one shot and injured near Tarpey Village. On January 21st, Saturday night around 7:30, Clovis Police Department and Fresno County deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim in a shopping area on Clovis and Griffith Avenues.
CLOVIS, CA

