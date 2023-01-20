Read full article on original website
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.Sherif SaadGoshen, CA
KMPH.com
Three wanted following attempted robbery, shooting near Tarpey Village
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three men are now on the run following an attempted robbery and shooting Saturday evening near Tarpey Village. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Shanghai Massage Spa around 7:30 p.m. near Clovis and Griffith Avenue. When deputies...
KMPH.com
Man with prior DUI convictions sentenced to 19 years for DUI fatal in 2020
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man will now spend the next 19 years in prison following a DUI-related conviction. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Buhl was driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of .23% on July 2, 2020, in Visalia. Officials say...
Masked man wanted in Tulare County robbery, deputies say
PIXLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a man who walked into a Pixley AM/PM and demanded money from the clerk. Deputies say around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night they were told a man wearing a mask and armed with a gun allegedly walked into the store on Road […]
KMPH.com
Undercover operation at hotel in Clovis results in 6 human trafficking arrests
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — The Clovis Police Department announced the arrest of 6 men in connection to a human trafficking investigation. The department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) arrested the men over the weekend as part of an ongoing investigation during an undercover operation at a hotel in Clovis.
KMPH.com
Three inmates overdose after woman smuggles fentanyl into jail
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three inmates are back behind bars after deputies say they overdosed on a substance believed to be fentanyl. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Brittany Staggs was arrested on Sunday and traded items with three other inmates. Those inmates, deputies say, overdosed...
Man dead after found shot in vehicle in Hanford, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed Monday night in Hanford, according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say they were dispatched to shots being heard around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Fernot Way and Connie Drive. Callers reported hearing three to four shots being fired in the area. According to officers […]
KMPH.com
Two men wanted for stealing equipment worth thousands in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department says they are now on the lookout for two suspects wanted for commercial burglary. According to Madera Police, two suspects broke into a business and walked out with over $4,000 worth of equipment. They also caused about $2,000 worth of damage...
22-year-old man shot and killed in Hanford, police say
An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Hanford.
KMJ
Three Teens Stabbed After Fight Breaks Out In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Three teens were taken to the hospital Monday after a fight led to a stabbing in Fresno. According to Fresno Police, officers were called to Woodrow and Chance after learning that a fight had broken out involving four teens, aged between 13-15 years old. Officers...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Moses Albino Gonzalez
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Moses Albino Gonzalez. Moses Gonzalez is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 38-year-old Gonzalez is 5' 5" tall, 220 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Moses Gonzalez is hiding,...
KMPH.com
Man found dead after shooting in Hanford
HANFORD. Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found dead after a shooting Monday night in Hanford. Hanford Police Officers were called out around 9:19 p.m. to an area on Fernont Way, near Grangeville Boulevard and North 10th Avenue, for reports of shots being heard. 911 callers police told dispatchers...
DA: 85-year-old denied parole in 1975 double murder in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parole was denied for the 19th time in the case of an 85-year-old man who is serving a life sentence at the California Substance Abuse Facility in Corcoran for a double murder that took place in Tulare County almost 50 years ago. Court documents say on Feb. 28, 1975, 85-year-old […]
Hanford Sentinel
Corcoran Police arrest man for possession of concealed weapon after fleeing traffic accident
Corcoran Police were called to the 1400 block of Ottawa Avenue after a reported traffic collision early Sunday morning, according to officials. When police arrived, the vehicle in question fled the scene, leaving behind a damaged fence. Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle in the 1000 block of Lake Avenue and conducted a traffic stop.
KMPH.com
Man arrested for suspected DUI in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is turning to the community Sunday with the following reminder: Don’t drink and drive. According to Madera Police, Agustin Zarate was arrested early Sunday morning after an officer spotted him driving in the 200 block of S. Lake Street. Officers say he was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol.
thesungazette.com
Police arrest suspect linked to seven Visalia robberies
VISALIA – Police officers responded to several calls for burglary alarms which eventually led to an individual in the Tri-Counties Bank on Main Street. On Jan. 18, at approximately 12:50 a.m., officers responded to SP’s Burgers in the 100 block of south Church Street regarding a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, officers located a broken glass window. It was determined that entry was made, the cash register was opened, but nothing was taken.
KMJ
Man Convicted Of Double Murder In Exeter Denied Parole
(KMJ) — A man will continue to stay in prison after being denied parole for his involvement in a nearly half-century-old double murder case. Friday, 85-year-old Henry Borbon was denied parole for the 19th time. He was found to have helped kill two people near Exeter back in 1975.
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Firefighters put out suspected arson fire at apartment in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Firefighters put out a suspected arson fire at an apartment building Tuesday afternoon in Central Fresno. The efforts of the firefighters were caught on a helmet camera by the captain of Engine 5. The fire was around 2:30 p.m. on Tyler Avenue, near First Street...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Lamar Lee Hendrix
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Lamar Lee Hendrix. Lamar Hendrix is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 26-year-old Hendrix is 5' 8" tall, 125 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Lamar Hendrix is hiding,...
2 drivers killed in head-on crash in Kings County
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Kings County that left two people dead on Tuesday night.
clovisroundup.com
Attempted Robbery leaves one shot and in critical condition
January 22, 2023: The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted robbery by two male suspects that left one shot and injured near Tarpey Village. On January 21st, Saturday night around 7:30, Clovis Police Department and Fresno County deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim in a shopping area on Clovis and Griffith Avenues.
