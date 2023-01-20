Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on missing Wisconsin man
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On December 7, 2022, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person from rural Platteville. Investigators say 34-year-old Ronald Henry arrived in the Platteville area from Milwaukee on December 1st, 2022, to stay and work for a few weeks to obtain money for a sporting event he had won tickets to. He was last seen around 3:00 am on December 5th after returning home from a social gathering.
Family reacts after relative’s body stolen from Rockford funeral home
x1071.com
Fire at Loras Boulevard Residence in Dubuque
No injuries were reported following a fire Tuesday afternoon along Loras Boulevard. Dubuque fire crews were called to a three-story multi-family residence just before 4 o’clock. Officials say the fire was located on the 3rd floor of the building. Crews helped evacuate five people who were inside the home. Fire department officials say they were unable to find any operational smoke detectors in the building. The fire is being investigated by the Dubuque Fire Marshal’s Office and is believed to be accidental.
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
x1071.com
Burglary in Richland County
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify a suspect in a burglary at a Gotham gas station. Officials say the suspect broke into DJ’s Kwik Stop early Tuesday morning. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the suspect, or who witnessed the incident, is urged to contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 608-647-2106.
x1071.com
Latest Update On Ronald Henry
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has issued another update on 34 year old Ronald Henry of rural Platteville, who has been missing since December 7th. On January 14th, Search Teams of Wisconsin and with the assistance of Lancaster, Platteville, Dickeyville, Cuba City, Livingston, and Montfort Fire Departments, searched nearly 2,500 additional acres of land. Officials have conducted several other area/drone/K9 searches, conducted nearly 50 interviews, obtained and reviewed hours of surveillance and security videos, executed multiple search warrants, and obtained several cell phone transactions. The investigation is still active however, Sheriff’s department officials are beginning to run out of credible leads. If anyone has any information, please get in touch with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157 or anonymously submit a tip through Grant County Crime Stoppers at 800-789-6600.
WISN
Wisconsin man charged with 8th OWI
Channel 3000
BARABOO, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man died Sunday after a crash outside Baraboo, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash along County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road at around 11:45 p.m. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala had sustained severe damage. An...
x1071.com
Sauk County authorities identify 20-year-old killed in crash
Channel 3000
Highway 69 South back open north of Monroe following crash
MONROE, Wis. -- Highway 69 South is back open Tuesday north of Monroe after a crash. The incident was reported at around 9:30 a.m. All lanes were blocked near Abels Road. Green County Highway Department officials said a vehicle left the roadway and stopped in a ditch. After the vehicle...
nbc15.com
U.S. Marshals join search for Madison homicide suspect
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Federal agents have now joined the search for one of the suspects in a summertime homicide in Madison last year. The Madison Police Dept. revealed late Tuesday afternoon the U.S. Marshal Service has been enlisted to help find Charvis Blue, who is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.
x1071.com
10th offense DUI In Iowa County
A man from Prairie Du Sac is being held in the Iowa County Jail in Dodgeville after being charged with what authorities have indicated appears to be his 10th offense or more of drunk driving. 52 year old Randy Roessler was taken into custody following a one vehicle accident in Arena. After an investigation at the scene, it was determined Randy Roessler had been in a hit and run accident in Sauk County before crashing in Arena. Roessler was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Probation Violation. He was transported by a Deputy to an area hospital for medical clearence and then booked into the county jail.
Channel 3000
Sauk County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in crash outside Baraboo
nbc15.com
20-year-old dies in Sauk Co. crash
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
Channel 3000
Over $6,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Madison gas station
MADISON, Wis. -- Over $6,000 worth of lottery tickets were stolen Saturday from a gas station on Madison's north side. Police said that just before 9 p.m. two men, wearing all black clothes and black facemasks, entered the gas station in the 1000 block of North Sherman Ave. and displayed a gun.
nbc15.com
Janesville PD arrest man for 8th alleged OWI offense
wizmnews.com
Grant County man accused of keeping La Crosse woman prisoner is told to stay away from the area
The suspect in an alleged home imprisonment case in La Crosse is being ordered to stay away from La Crosse County. Judge Todd Bjerke told Cole Clark not to return to the county, except for certain court hearings, to protect a woman who said Clark held her prisoner in her own house this month.
empowerwisconsin.org
Madison Police drop race from suspect descriptions in police reports
MADISON — Last week, a woman was filling up her vehicle at a convenience store in the 2700 block of Madison’s E. Washington Avenue when a “man pointed a gun at her face and demanded she give him the keys,” according to the Madison Police Department incident report.
