bravotv.com

Anisha Spills a Bit More About Her Mystery Husband, Including Why He Doesn’t Appear on Family Karma

The Family Karma cast member opened up about her marriage and revealed more details about her man. Family Karma’s Anisha Ramakrishna is currently living in newlywed bliss and we’re finally learning a bit more about her mystery husband, who she wed just a couple months ago. When Anisha appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on January 22, she not only shared some new details about her wedding and new husband but also revealed if any of her friends have met her partner yet.
Popculture

Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name

Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
bravotv.com

Captain Sandy Welcomes Captain Lee Back to Below Deck as the Crew Faces Even More Drama

“What happens on the boat, stays on the boat.” But lucky for us, sometimes it also ends up on Below Deck. And now we’re getting a first look at what is still to come in Season 10 of Below Deck. In the midseason teaser, we get a sneak peek at new charter guests, new wild times being had by all, new “ridiculous drama” for the yachties, and both (!) Captain Sandy Yawn and Captain Lee Rosbach finding themselves in the middle of it all.
bravotv.com

Lisa Hochstein Shows Her Son Logan’s Latest Exciting Milestone Moment

The Real Housewives of Miami mom explained what her eldest child is “finally” doing. Lisa Hochstein recently shared an adorable update on her son, Logan. On January 22, The Real Housewives of Miami mom took Logan and her daughter, Elle, to a restaurant and was thrilled to see that her eldest child was becoming a bit more adventurous with his food choices.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Opens Up About Her “Great Relationship” with Sutton Stracke

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member also shared her thoughts on Sutton’s recent hangout with Lisa Vanderpump. Friendships are always changing in Beverly Hills, but according to Kyle Richards, there’s one in particular that’s thriving right now — and it involves Sutton Stracke. Kyle...
bravotv.com

Gia Giudice Opens Up About Her Life at College and Shares an Update on Her Career Goals

The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter is already preparing for her life after university. After starting college in 2019, Gia Giudice is just months away from walking across the stage in her cap and gown at her graduation. The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter has been attending Rutgers University and has long been vocal about her plans to pursue a career in law.
bravotv.com

Melissa Gorga Claps Back on a Claim Jacqueline Laurita Made About Melissa and Caroline Manzo

The beef between Melissa Gorga and Caroline Manzo isn’t exactly squashed, because according to the “On Display” singer, there was never any beef to begin with. In case you need a refresher, Caroline and Melissa appeared together on three seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey from 2011 to 2013. Caroline’s sister-in-law Jacqueline Laurita, who appeared on six seasons of the show herself, had a shady response when a fan asked on Instagram about the status of Caroline and Melissa’s friendship.
bravotv.com

Kenya Moore Shows Her Gorgeous Birthday Gift from Brooklyn & Marc Daly

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member received a stunning surprise from her ex-husband and their 4-year-old daughter. Kenya Moore just received a gorgeous birthday surprise from Marc Daly. In a January 24 Instagram Story photo, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member showed the beautiful pink orchid she received...
bravotv.com

Captain Sandy Yawn Reveals Where She Stands with Camille Lamb Today

Captain Sandy Yawn cut Camille Lamb's time aboard St. David short on the January 23 episode of Below Deck, and to this day, she has no regrets about her decision. Reflecting on the firing in a recent interview with E! News, Captain Sandy said, "I stand by it. First and foremost, I don't fire people unless I have the facts, and, secondly, I don't fire people out of favoritism or non-favoritism. I fire people because if they're the one singular thing where everything else is evolving around them, that's the problem I have to eliminate."
bravotv.com

Southern Hospitality’s Mia Alario Addresses the Situation with Shep and Taylor

During WWHL, following the Southern Hospitality season finale, Mia discussed finding herself in the middle of the Southern Charm exes. In the final moments of the Season 1 finale of Southern Hospitality, a lingering mystery from Season 8 of Southern Charm was solved. As fans will recall, during the Southern...
bravotv.com

Here’s How Amanda Batula Feels About Being Compared to Jenna Lyons

The Summer House cast member shared her thoughts after being told her recent look emulated the RHONY newcomer’s signature style. On January 23, Amanda Batula was excited to hear that her look for the day gave her a notable resemblance to a buzzed-about new Bravolebrity. “Someone told me I...
bravotv.com

Aesha Scott Keeps in Touch with These Below Deck Mediterranean Yachties

The chief stew revealed as much in an exclusive interview with The Daily Dish. She also spilled on Galley Talk, weighed in on Captain Sandy Yawn’s temporary takeover of Captain Lee Rosbach’s charter, and so much more. Aesha’s Below Deck Mediterranean Besties. Aesha told The Daily Dish...
bravotv.com

Ashley Darby Attends Luke Gulbranson’s Beer Event in a Leopard-Print Crop Top

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member paired the sexy style with a curly updo while celebrating in Minnesota. Earlier this month, Ashley Darby confirmed on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she and Luke Gulbranson are no longer “romantically involved.” The duo, however, were again spotted together at the launch of Luke’s lager, Happy Dog Kölsch, on January 21, and Ashley was serving some serious style in the process.
MINNESOTA STATE
bravotv.com

Katie Maloney Is Having a “Really Good Hair Day” with a Sideswept Wavy Bob

The Vanderpump Rules cast member was stopped in the CVS parking lot because her hair looked so good. Katie Maloney rock a few different hairstyles over the years. From long beachy locks to a fresh wavy lob, the Vanderpump Rules cast member loves to switch things up. Last October, Katie...

