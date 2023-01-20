Read full article on original website
Related
bravotv.com
Anisha Spills a Bit More About Her Mystery Husband, Including Why He Doesn’t Appear on Family Karma
The Family Karma cast member opened up about her marriage and revealed more details about her man. Family Karma’s Anisha Ramakrishna is currently living in newlywed bliss and we’re finally learning a bit more about her mystery husband, who she wed just a couple months ago. When Anisha appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on January 22, she not only shared some new details about her wedding and new husband but also revealed if any of her friends have met her partner yet.
bravotv.com
Tamra Judge's Life Since She Was Last on RHOC Includes Welcoming a New Family Member
Plus, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member shares more life and career updates. It’s been several years since we’ve last seen Tamra Judge on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but the fitness maven is back and better than ever for the upcoming Season 17. Tamra's...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Popculture
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name
Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
bravotv.com
Here’s What Captain Sandy Shared with Captain Lee During Their Below Deck FaceTime
When Captain Lee Rosbach made the difficult decision to temporarily step away from St. David to focus on his health on Below Deck Season 10, he entrusted the yacht (and his crew!) to Captain Sandy Yawn. He told People that he had put the Below Deck Mediterranean cast member in...
bravotv.com
Luke Gulbranson and Ashley Darby Were Spotted Together Again, But She Said "It's Complicated" (UPDATED)
Just a few weeks after confirming on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she was “not romantically involved” with Luke anymore because her ongoing divorce from Michael Darby was “complicated,” The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member spent time with the Summer House alum in his home state of Minnesota.
bravotv.com
Captain Sandy Welcomes Captain Lee Back to Below Deck as the Crew Faces Even More Drama
“What happens on the boat, stays on the boat.” But lucky for us, sometimes it also ends up on Below Deck. And now we’re getting a first look at what is still to come in Season 10 of Below Deck. In the midseason teaser, we get a sneak peek at new charter guests, new wild times being had by all, new “ridiculous drama” for the yachties, and both (!) Captain Sandy Yawn and Captain Lee Rosbach finding themselves in the middle of it all.
bravotv.com
Lisa Hochstein Shows Her Son Logan’s Latest Exciting Milestone Moment
The Real Housewives of Miami mom explained what her eldest child is “finally” doing. Lisa Hochstein recently shared an adorable update on her son, Logan. On January 22, The Real Housewives of Miami mom took Logan and her daughter, Elle, to a restaurant and was thrilled to see that her eldest child was becoming a bit more adventurous with his food choices.
bravotv.com
Tracy Tutor & Heather Altman Both Swear By This Store for Affordable Work Outfits
The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agents agree on the one wallet-friendly shop that makes them look “like a million bucks.”. When it comes to investing — and saving!— in workwear, Tracy Tutor has you covered. “[One thing] I think is really important is to remember the...
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards Opens Up About Her “Great Relationship” with Sutton Stracke
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member also shared her thoughts on Sutton’s recent hangout with Lisa Vanderpump. Friendships are always changing in Beverly Hills, but according to Kyle Richards, there’s one in particular that’s thriving right now — and it involves Sutton Stracke. Kyle...
bravotv.com
Who Is James Kennedy’s Girlfriend, Ally Lewber? Get to Know the New Vanderpump Rules Friend
Here’s everything you need to know about Ally, who’s making her Vanderpump Rules debut on Season 10. Ally Lewber may be new to Vanderpump Rules, but she’s certainly no stranger to longtime cast member James Kennedy, aka her boyfriend. The two began dating in January 2022, and...
bravotv.com
Gia Giudice Opens Up About Her Life at College and Shares an Update on Her Career Goals
The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter is already preparing for her life after university. After starting college in 2019, Gia Giudice is just months away from walking across the stage in her cap and gown at her graduation. The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter has been attending Rutgers University and has long been vocal about her plans to pursue a career in law.
bravotv.com
Melissa Gorga Claps Back on a Claim Jacqueline Laurita Made About Melissa and Caroline Manzo
The beef between Melissa Gorga and Caroline Manzo isn’t exactly squashed, because according to the “On Display” singer, there was never any beef to begin with. In case you need a refresher, Caroline and Melissa appeared together on three seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey from 2011 to 2013. Caroline’s sister-in-law Jacqueline Laurita, who appeared on six seasons of the show herself, had a shady response when a fan asked on Instagram about the status of Caroline and Melissa’s friendship.
bravotv.com
Kenya Moore Shows Her Gorgeous Birthday Gift from Brooklyn & Marc Daly
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member received a stunning surprise from her ex-husband and their 4-year-old daughter. Kenya Moore just received a gorgeous birthday surprise from Marc Daly. In a January 24 Instagram Story photo, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member showed the beautiful pink orchid she received...
bravotv.com
Captain Sandy Yawn Reveals Where She Stands with Camille Lamb Today
Captain Sandy Yawn cut Camille Lamb's time aboard St. David short on the January 23 episode of Below Deck, and to this day, she has no regrets about her decision. Reflecting on the firing in a recent interview with E! News, Captain Sandy said, "I stand by it. First and foremost, I don't fire people unless I have the facts, and, secondly, I don't fire people out of favoritism or non-favoritism. I fire people because if they're the one singular thing where everything else is evolving around them, that's the problem I have to eliminate."
bravotv.com
Southern Hospitality’s Mia Alario Addresses the Situation with Shep and Taylor
During WWHL, following the Southern Hospitality season finale, Mia discussed finding herself in the middle of the Southern Charm exes. In the final moments of the Season 1 finale of Southern Hospitality, a lingering mystery from Season 8 of Southern Charm was solved. As fans will recall, during the Southern...
bravotv.com
Here’s How Amanda Batula Feels About Being Compared to Jenna Lyons
The Summer House cast member shared her thoughts after being told her recent look emulated the RHONY newcomer’s signature style. On January 23, Amanda Batula was excited to hear that her look for the day gave her a notable resemblance to a buzzed-about new Bravolebrity. “Someone told me I...
bravotv.com
Aesha Scott Keeps in Touch with These Below Deck Mediterranean Yachties
The chief stew revealed as much in an exclusive interview with The Daily Dish. She also spilled on Galley Talk, weighed in on Captain Sandy Yawn’s temporary takeover of Captain Lee Rosbach’s charter, and so much more. Aesha’s Below Deck Mediterranean Besties. Aesha told The Daily Dish...
bravotv.com
Ashley Darby Attends Luke Gulbranson’s Beer Event in a Leopard-Print Crop Top
The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member paired the sexy style with a curly updo while celebrating in Minnesota. Earlier this month, Ashley Darby confirmed on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she and Luke Gulbranson are no longer “romantically involved.” The duo, however, were again spotted together at the launch of Luke’s lager, Happy Dog Kölsch, on January 21, and Ashley was serving some serious style in the process.
bravotv.com
Katie Maloney Is Having a “Really Good Hair Day” with a Sideswept Wavy Bob
The Vanderpump Rules cast member was stopped in the CVS parking lot because her hair looked so good. Katie Maloney rock a few different hairstyles over the years. From long beachy locks to a fresh wavy lob, the Vanderpump Rules cast member loves to switch things up. Last October, Katie...
Comments / 0