3 Songs You Didn’t Know Alicia Keys Wrote For Other Artists
The 41-year-old, New York City-born artist Alicia Keys is goals. She’s a multi-time Grammy Award-winning artist, married to producer Swizz Beatz, and is known as a cultural icon and a vision of wisdom. What could be better? She’s a deity at this point. While Keys rose to fame...
Billie Eilish, BTS and Khalid Songs Are the Best Music to Fall Asleep to, Study Says
Some A-list artists, including Billie Eilish, BTS and Khalid, are responsible for helping people fall asleep, according to a new study published Wednesday. Researchers at Aarhus University in Denmark analyzed 225,626 tracks from 985 Spotify playlists that relate to sleep. The group then used the audio streaming platform’s software to compare sleep songs and general music.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Little Richard: I Am Everything' Review: The Overdue Coronation of a Seminal Figure in Rock RoyaltyStephen Stills, Graham Nash, Neil Young, Melissa Etheridge Remember David Crosby: "His Music and Legacy Will Inspire Many"BTS Star J-Hope's Documentary 'J-Hope in the Box' Release Date...
soultracks.com
Expanded Luther Vandross "Live" album being released with new songs
J Records and Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, are pleased to announce the deluxe digital release of Luther Vandross - Live Radio City Music Hall 2003 - Expanded 20th Anniversary Edition - The Last Concert on Friday, February 10. It may be pre-ordered HERE. A romantic...
NME
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter announces new solo album ‘Mythologies’
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter has announced details of his first official solo album in 20 years, titled ‘Mythologies’. The album was originally conceived for a ballet score and was performed in July 2022 at Bordeaux’s Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux. Mythologies was co-produced by Opéra...
NME
NME Radio Roundup 23 January 2023: Arctic Monkeys, Kelela & Miley Cyrus
Earlier this month Miley Cyrus dropped ‘Flowers’, a slice of funk-flecked goodness that serves as our first glimpse of her incoming eighth record ‘Endless Summer Vacation’. Over swooning synths and a slinky bassline Cyrus offers up empowering lyrics of self-love, declaring: “I can love me better than you can”. An immediate smash (the track hit number one in the UK charts last week), it was a must-add to the NME Radio playlists this week.
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Celebrities say Nelly was demon possessed during an Australian concert
Rapper Nelly is being accused of being demon-possessed and you can watch the video and judge for yourself. Aa he is singing his eyes roll back in his head and some fans have said that he was drunk, high, or having a medical episode. What is interesting is he never slurred his words, did not stumble or fall, did not stutter or lose focus. He went on with the song without missing a beat. TMZ reported that the rapper is laughing about his behavior but many don't find it funny.
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Top 10 David Crosby Songs
One of rock 'n' roll's most enigmatic figures, David Crosby first caught our attention as a member of the Byrds, arguably one of the greatest American bands ever. He stayed only a few short years before moving on to greener pastures with friends Stephen Stills and Graham Nash. Whether solo...
Sade, Snoop Dogg and Gloria Estefan Among 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees
The lineup is in for this year's Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees!. Gloria Estefan, Snoop Dogg, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Liz Rose, Glen Ballard and Teddy Riley will all be inducted into the prestigious institution during a gala in June. "The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs...
Stevie Nicks Lists Her Top 10 Favorite Songs Of All Time
What music do the musical artists listen to? The beautiful thing about the medium is what a collaborative effort it is, with each new release contributing to the great well of inspiration and evolution. So even for icons like Stevie Nicks, picking 10 of the most beloved songs can result in a diverse list.
Watch David Foster and Katharine McPhee’s nearly 2-year-old son play the drums like a pro
At just 23 months old, David Foster and Katharine McPhee’s son, Rennie, already looks prepared to launch his music career. On Sunday, Jan. 22, Foster uploaded an adorable video to Instagram that proved the toddler inherited both of his parents’ musical talents. In the clip, Rennie wears headphones...
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’
Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
Gwen Stefani Spends All Day In The Garden 'In Full Glam' Look — See Photo!
Gwen Stefani didn't seem to mind spending time in the great outdoors while sporting some makeup. On Sunday, January 22, the rockstar, 53, took a video of herself outside, writing, "Gardening all day in full glam while in prayer. Thank you for this day my father." In the photo, the blonde babe wore some heavy mascara and eyeliner as she rocked a green jacket, gold hoop earrings and gardening gloves. In another snap, she posted a wine glass with the caption: "Thank you for Sunday's." As OK! previously reported, the "Don't Speak" songstress, who is married to Blake Shelton, found...
Pantera kicked off Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festival bills: "we have decided to remove the band from the program"
The controversial Pantera reunion has hit its first major roadblock as two of Europe's biggest festivals have decided to remove the band from their lineups
Why Lou Gramm Refused Payment for Bryan Adams Backing Vocals
Bryan Adams called on Lou Gramm for help while working on what would be his breakthrough album – and the Foreigner vocalist was happy to oblige. In fact, Gramm said he refused payment for the work. What remains unclear is when and how it all happened, since Adams’ recollection...
George Harrison Didn’t See Much Difference Between ‘Rubber Soul’ and ‘Revolver’: ‘They Could Be Vol. 1 and Vol. 2’
George Harrison didn't think 'Rubber Soul' and 'Revolver' were much different. He saw them as Vol. 1 and Vol. 2.
Stereogum
Ian Hunter’s New Album Features Jeff Beck, Taylor Hawkins, Ringo Starr, Slash, Joe Elliott, & Many More
Ian Hunter of Mott The Hoople has a new album on the way, and its lengthy guest list includes two recently deceased rock legends and two Hollywood actors, as well as members of Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Wilco, and even the Beatles. As Rolling Stone reports, Hunter’s forthcoming Defiance...
