‘The day the music died’: the musicians we lost in 2022
While 2022 saw its fair share of musical highs and new artists making their breakthroughs, it also felt many losses. Regardless of genre, music lost several of its most revered icons this year. Legends of rock, pop, rap, and country all left us this year, leaving their fans to mourn their loss and celebrate the joy that their music has provided them.
Jimi Hendrix Wrote ‘The Wind Cries Mary’ After His Girlfriend Hit Him With a Frying Pan
Jimi Hendrix sometimes took inspiration from his life when he wrote his songs. His song 'The Wind Cries Mary' came about after his girlfriend hit him with a frying pan.
The Classic Led Zeppelin Song Robert Plant Called ‘Ridiculous’
Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant said that "Immigrant Song" is ridiculous. He shared why he thought this about the classic song.
This Is the Band That’s Supposedly Saving Rock and Roll?
Early December, a tchotchke shop in Brooklyn—an employee advises me about which novelty socks to pair with which comical greeting card for a friend. Then her voice, previously curious and chatty, gains a sudden seriousness. She tells me about a concert she went to the night before. The band was Italian, it was saving rock and roll, and it’d play in the city again, that night. I suddenly understood the difference between a salesperson and an evangelist. The woman gave me an order: You must go see Måneskin.
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Cleavon Little: A "Trail-Blazing Saddles" of A Life Cut Much Too Short Just as His Career was on the "Rising"
Actor Cleavon Little succumbed to colon cancer at only 53 years of age in 1992. He is best known for his ground-breaking role as a Black sheriff hired to save a redneck town in Mel Brooks' 1974 big-screen classic comedy western Blazing Saddles.
Legendary Musician Dies
There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Toby Keith Says Willie Nelson Smokes The Most Hardcore Weed He’s Ever Had: “I Couldn’t Even Function”
It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’
Multi-Platinum selling superstar Miley Cyrus rang in the new year by hosting a star-studded evening for her second annual NBC live special, Miley’s New Years Eve Party. Boy did they have a time lol! The show was co-hosted by country legend Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus performed a medley of...
David Crosby's Shocking Net Worth
David Crosby's net worth at the time of his death may not be what you would expect from a rock n' roll icon.
John Bonham Waited Until the Last Minute to Tell His Friends His Life-Changing News
Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham waited until the last minute to tell his friends about one piece of life-changing news.
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Reunite to Honor Christine McVie’s Death
Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks were photographed leaving Fleetwood Mac keyboardist Christine McVie's funeral.
Today star Dylan Dreyer’s husband admits life will ‘never be the same’ after she switched to another major show
DYLAN Dreyer's husband Brian Fichera has admitted life "will never be the same" after buying retro toys for their sons. The Today show meteorologist's partner shared an adorable video of Calvin, six, and Oliver, three, playing with Rock Em Sock Em Robots. The kids seemed to be having a great...
John Bird: Actor and comedian hailed as ‘one of the greatest satirists’ dies aged 86
Actor and comedian John Bird has died aged 86.Tributes have been pouring in from fans and fellow performers alike, with Rory Bremner describing him as “one of the greatest satirists”.The pair - alongside the late John Fortune, made up the trio of the iconic TV series Bremner, Bird and Fortune.Running between 1999 and 2009, it was nominated for numerous Bafta Awards across its 16 seasons.Bird’s impressive career, of course, stretches back further than the 90s.He was part of the satire boom in the Sixties and appeared regularly in shows including That Was The Week That Was.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More John Bird death: Rory Bremner pays tribute to ‘brilliant’ and ‘modest’ comedianRory Bremner pays tribute to ‘brilliant’ John Bird: ‘The most wonderful of minds’Miriam Margolyes reveals why she finds Harry Potter fame ‘odd’
Mike Nesmith Believed The Monkees Were Always a ‘Three Piece Band’ With Davy Jones as Their ‘Frontman’
Mike Nesmith always believed that The Monkees were not a quartet. Rather, they were a 'three-piece band" with Davy Jones as their frontman.
Bob Dylan’s Neighbors Got Physically Sick From the Stench Coming From His Yard
Bob Dylan had a portable toilet in his yard. His neighbors said that the smell was so bad that it made them physically ill.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022
We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
"I can’t work with these guys. They're falling down drunk" - the story of Thin Lizzy's Dancing In The Moonlight
How Thin Lizzy took a funky Phil Lynott bass riff and “a gamble” to make their classic Dancing In The Moonlight
Robert Plant Felt ‘Sorry’ for Led Zeppelin’s Underage Groupies While Jimmy Page Dated One
Guitarist Jimmy Page reportedly dated a Led Zeppelin groupie who was underage while singer Robert Plant felt 'sorry' for the band's young groupies.
