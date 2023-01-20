ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The day the music died’: the musicians we lost in 2022

While 2022 saw its fair share of musical highs and new artists making their breakthroughs, it also felt many losses. Regardless of genre, music lost several of its most revered icons this year. Legends of rock, pop, rap, and country all left us this year, leaving their fans to mourn their loss and celebrate the joy that their music has provided them.
This Is the Band That’s Supposedly Saving Rock and Roll?

Early December, a tchotchke shop in Brooklyn—an employee advises me about which novelty socks to pair with which comical greeting card for a friend. Then her voice, previously curious and chatty, gains a sudden seriousness. She tells me about a concert she went to the night before. The band was Italian, it was saving rock and roll, and it’d play in the city again, that night. I suddenly understood the difference between a salesperson and an evangelist. The woman gave me an order: You must go see Måneskin.
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Legendary Musician Dies

There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Toby Keith Says Willie Nelson Smokes The Most Hardcore Weed He’s Ever Had: “I Couldn’t Even Function”

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
Wardrobe Breakdown: ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Multi-Platinum selling superstar Miley Cyrus rang in the new year by hosting a star-studded evening for her second annual NBC live special, Miley’s New Years Eve Party. Boy did they have a time lol! The show was co-hosted by country legend Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus performed a medley of...
John Bird: Actor and comedian hailed as ‘one of the greatest satirists’ dies aged 86

Actor and comedian John Bird has died aged 86.Tributes have been pouring in from fans and fellow performers alike, with Rory Bremner describing him as “one of the greatest satirists”.The pair - alongside the late John Fortune, made up the trio of the iconic TV series Bremner, Bird and Fortune.Running between 1999 and 2009, it was nominated for numerous Bafta Awards across its 16 seasons.Bird’s impressive career, of course, stretches back further than the 90s.He was part of the satire boom in the Sixties and appeared regularly in shows including That Was The Week That Was.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More John Bird death: Rory Bremner pays tribute to ‘brilliant’ and ‘modest’ comedianRory Bremner pays tribute to ‘brilliant’ John Bird: ‘The most wonderful of minds’Miriam Margolyes reveals why she finds Harry Potter fame ‘odd’
RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022

We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.

