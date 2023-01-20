ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Roxie Elwood: 1940-2022

Roxie Luoma (Looper) Elwood went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 20, 2022. Roxie was born in Crescent City, California on Feb. 14, 1940, and graduated from Grants Pass High School in Oregon in 1958. Roxie married her high school sweetheart, Duane H. Elwood, on...
NAPAVINE, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Billie Lee Taylor: 1926-2023

Billie Lee Taylor, 96, of Centralia, Washington, passed away at Sharon Care Center Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, following a long life full of adventure and love. She was born Nov. 27, 1926, in Port Townsend, Washington, to Harry and Geneva (Clem) Milton, and was raised here in the Centralia area on Fords Prairie and in Galvin.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Ira ‘Tommy’ Dorsey: 1931-2022

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” – Matthew 5:9. Ira Albert “Tommy” Dorsey, age 91, went home to be with the Lord after a brief illness on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Centralia, Washington, surrounded by his loving family. Tom...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Jan. 25, 2023

• ERIC FORREST K. GREENLAND, 65, Westport, died Jan. 17 at Sharon Care Center. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • GILBERT T. KIMBROUGH, 90, Centralia, died Jan. 19 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • WALLACE H. TIPPERY. 95, Centralia,...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Northwest Flying Saucer Film Fest Now Accepting Short Film Entries

As this year will mark the 75th anniversary of Chehalis pilot Kenneth Arnold’s historic flying saucer sighting, the Northwest Flying Saucer Film Fest is now accepting short film entries to be shown at the Chehalis Flying Saucer Party starting on Sept. 22. The deadline for submissions is July 15...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Photo: Napavine State Champs Honored by Lewis County Commissioners

The state 2B champion Napavine Tigers football team was honored Tuesday by the Lewis County commissioners at the commissioners’ weekly meeting at the county courthouse in Chehalis. The commissioners applauded 16-year head coach Josh Fay and the team’s seven senior class members. “The team successfully went undefeated and won the state championship; a high accomplishment,” Commission Chair Sean Swope said. The Tigers completed the 2022 season with a 13-0 record. Their 41-27 win over Okanogan in the state championship game was the school’s fourth football championship, the first since 2016. Pictured from left are Lewis County Commissioner Lindsey Pollock, Swope, Fay, Cody Keys, Ashton Wirt, Deacon Parker, Jose Gaona, Mario Lara, Max O’Neill, Gabe Harris and Commissioner Scott Brummer.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

T-Birds Stifle, Run Past Tigers

Tumwater: Waltermeyer 14. Sumrok 13, Woods 8, Larson 6, Brewer 4, Ahrens 4, Moody 4, Lee 4, Simmons 3, Beebe 3, Fields 2. Centralia: Babka 8, Ritchey 4, Sprague 3, Erickson 2. The Tumwater girls basketball team got all the scoring it would need in the eight minutes immediately following tip-off Tuesday in Centralia, dominating the Tigers 65-17 in a 2A EvCo matchup.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Adna Tabs Aaron Cochran to Lead Football Program

Adna’s search for a football coach has finally come to a close. Last week, the school finalized its decision to hire Goldendale’s Aaron Cochran as its new football coach heading into spring ball and the 2023 season. Cochran is a 2010 graduate of Goldendale High School, where he...
ADNA, WA
Chronicle

Woman Receives Tenino High School Diploma 42 Years After Finishing High School

Olympia resident Jill Hammond, formerly Jill Leitzke, finally received her high school diploma from Tenino High School more than four decades after completing her classes. The Tenino School District presented her diploma at its regular board meeting held Monday night. “I want to thank you very much,” Hammond said to...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Washington woman trapped in Costa Rica as medical bills Soar

SEATTLE - Michele Mackey planned to visit Costa Rica twice in 2023 – part of a plan to work around expensive dental work that was cheaper outside the U.S. The plan unraveled quickly, according to her sister, after Mackey’s blood pressure dropped and her heart stopped while under anesthesia.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Trojans Fall in Final Seconds to Eagles

At Firm Foundation (Battle Ground) Pe Ell: Howard 21, Knowlton 9, Baldwin 7, Phelps 5, Homan 4. Firm Foundation: Holmgren 19, Metson 12, A, Quint 9, Graham 4. Bourne 2, I. Quint 2. The Pe Ell boys basketball team let victory slip through its fingers down south Tuesday, falling 48-47...
PE ELL, WA
Chronicle

Rainier Comes Back to Down MWP

Morton-White Pass: N. Armstrong 12, M. Armstrong 5, Mays 18, Miller 13, Gonzalez 2, Fairhart 1. Rainier: Swenson 11, Askey 25, Mathson 3, Plowman 4, Blackburn 7, Murphy 2, Hanson 19. With 19 assists as a team, the Rainier girls basketball team got off to a bit of a cold...
RAINIER, WA
Chronicle

Bills Push for Improving Salmon Habitat, Removing Barriers

Starting at The Olympia Ballroom in the state capital’s historic district, students from across Washington carried inflatable orcas and salmon as they marched through the streets of Olympia to the steps of the legislative building. Chanting “Save our salmon,” members of the Washington Youth Ocean and River Conservation Alliance...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Guard’s 25 Paces Pirates Past Riverhawks

Adna: Hallom 6, B. Loose 10, Guard 25, K. VonMoos 13, A. VonMoos 2. Toledo: Norberg 2, Lairson-Young 3, Arceo-Hanson 3, Winters 6, Stanley 5, Bowen 3. Gaby Guard knocked down seven 3-pointers — including four in the second quarter alone — to help the 2B No. 4 Adna girls basketball team dispatch Toledo on the road Tuesday night, 58-22.
TOLEDO, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy