Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Roxie Elwood: 1940-2022
Roxie Luoma (Looper) Elwood went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 20, 2022. Roxie was born in Crescent City, California on Feb. 14, 1940, and graduated from Grants Pass High School in Oregon in 1958. Roxie married her high school sweetheart, Duane H. Elwood, on...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Billie Lee Taylor: 1926-2023
Billie Lee Taylor, 96, of Centralia, Washington, passed away at Sharon Care Center Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, following a long life full of adventure and love. She was born Nov. 27, 1926, in Port Townsend, Washington, to Harry and Geneva (Clem) Milton, and was raised here in the Centralia area on Fords Prairie and in Galvin.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Ira ‘Tommy’ Dorsey: 1931-2022
“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” – Matthew 5:9. Ira Albert “Tommy” Dorsey, age 91, went home to be with the Lord after a brief illness on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Centralia, Washington, surrounded by his loving family. Tom...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Jan. 25, 2023
• ERIC FORREST K. GREENLAND, 65, Westport, died Jan. 17 at Sharon Care Center. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • GILBERT T. KIMBROUGH, 90, Centralia, died Jan. 19 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • WALLACE H. TIPPERY. 95, Centralia,...
Chronicle
‘Kids Don’t Just Disappear’: Oakley Carlson Gathering Draws Dozens of Supporters
Despite temperatures in the mid to high 30 degrees, the cold weather was the last thought on anyone’s mind who gathered outside the Grays Harbor County Jail in Montesano on Sunday, Jan. 22. For the dozens of people carrying signs or megaphones, the only subject on their mind was Oakley Carlson.
Chronicle
Northwest Flying Saucer Film Fest Now Accepting Short Film Entries
As this year will mark the 75th anniversary of Chehalis pilot Kenneth Arnold’s historic flying saucer sighting, the Northwest Flying Saucer Film Fest is now accepting short film entries to be shown at the Chehalis Flying Saucer Party starting on Sept. 22. The deadline for submissions is July 15...
KING-5
Tacoma Vietnamese BBQ joint serves up comfort food people line up for
TACOMA, Wash. — In Tacoma's Lincoln District — the city's original international neighborhood — the rat-a-tat-tat of a heavy cleaver has been drawing customers to Thọ Từờng BBQ for more than 25 years. Handling the cleaver is Phúc Ngô — the duck master. Born...
Chronicle
Photo: Napavine State Champs Honored by Lewis County Commissioners
The state 2B champion Napavine Tigers football team was honored Tuesday by the Lewis County commissioners at the commissioners’ weekly meeting at the county courthouse in Chehalis. The commissioners applauded 16-year head coach Josh Fay and the team’s seven senior class members. “The team successfully went undefeated and won the state championship; a high accomplishment,” Commission Chair Sean Swope said. The Tigers completed the 2022 season with a 13-0 record. Their 41-27 win over Okanogan in the state championship game was the school’s fourth football championship, the first since 2016. Pictured from left are Lewis County Commissioner Lindsey Pollock, Swope, Fay, Cody Keys, Ashton Wirt, Deacon Parker, Jose Gaona, Mario Lara, Max O’Neill, Gabe Harris and Commissioner Scott Brummer.
Chronicle
T-Birds Stifle, Run Past Tigers
Tumwater: Waltermeyer 14. Sumrok 13, Woods 8, Larson 6, Brewer 4, Ahrens 4, Moody 4, Lee 4, Simmons 3, Beebe 3, Fields 2. Centralia: Babka 8, Ritchey 4, Sprague 3, Erickson 2. The Tumwater girls basketball team got all the scoring it would need in the eight minutes immediately following tip-off Tuesday in Centralia, dominating the Tigers 65-17 in a 2A EvCo matchup.
Chronicle
Adna Tabs Aaron Cochran to Lead Football Program
Adna’s search for a football coach has finally come to a close. Last week, the school finalized its decision to hire Goldendale’s Aaron Cochran as its new football coach heading into spring ball and the 2023 season. Cochran is a 2010 graduate of Goldendale High School, where he...
Washington Family, Including 3 Kids, Killed In Devastating House Fire
One of the couple's children, a 14-year-old boy, wasn't home when the house fire happened.
Chronicle
Woman Receives Tenino High School Diploma 42 Years After Finishing High School
Olympia resident Jill Hammond, formerly Jill Leitzke, finally received her high school diploma from Tenino High School more than four decades after completing her classes. The Tenino School District presented her diploma at its regular board meeting held Monday night. “I want to thank you very much,” Hammond said to...
q13fox.com
Washington woman trapped in Costa Rica as medical bills Soar
SEATTLE - Michele Mackey planned to visit Costa Rica twice in 2023 – part of a plan to work around expensive dental work that was cheaper outside the U.S. The plan unraveled quickly, according to her sister, after Mackey’s blood pressure dropped and her heart stopped while under anesthesia.
Chronicle
Lewis County Has Highest Enrollment Percentage in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Statewide
Following its expansion as a statewide program last June, the Imagination Library of Washington recognized Lewis County as having the highest enrollment rate percentage of eligible children in the program started by country music star Dolly Parton. Parton, inspired by her father’s illiteracy, conceived the program in her home state...
Chronicle
Trojans Fall in Final Seconds to Eagles
At Firm Foundation (Battle Ground) Pe Ell: Howard 21, Knowlton 9, Baldwin 7, Phelps 5, Homan 4. Firm Foundation: Holmgren 19, Metson 12, A, Quint 9, Graham 4. Bourne 2, I. Quint 2. The Pe Ell boys basketball team let victory slip through its fingers down south Tuesday, falling 48-47...
knkx.org
Tacoma gave families $500 a month for a year. Could something similar happen across the state?
State lawmakers, led by Democrat Rep. Liz Berry, held their first public hearing on a bill that would provide two years of unrestricted monthly payments for up to 7,500 Washington residents who meet specific criteria. Dubbed the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program, the payments would range from about $900 -...
Chronicle
Rainier Comes Back to Down MWP
Morton-White Pass: N. Armstrong 12, M. Armstrong 5, Mays 18, Miller 13, Gonzalez 2, Fairhart 1. Rainier: Swenson 11, Askey 25, Mathson 3, Plowman 4, Blackburn 7, Murphy 2, Hanson 19. With 19 assists as a team, the Rainier girls basketball team got off to a bit of a cold...
Chronicle
Bills Push for Improving Salmon Habitat, Removing Barriers
Starting at The Olympia Ballroom in the state capital’s historic district, students from across Washington carried inflatable orcas and salmon as they marched through the streets of Olympia to the steps of the legislative building. Chanting “Save our salmon,” members of the Washington Youth Ocean and River Conservation Alliance...
Chronicle
Guard’s 25 Paces Pirates Past Riverhawks
Adna: Hallom 6, B. Loose 10, Guard 25, K. VonMoos 13, A. VonMoos 2. Toledo: Norberg 2, Lairson-Young 3, Arceo-Hanson 3, Winters 6, Stanley 5, Bowen 3. Gaby Guard knocked down seven 3-pointers — including four in the second quarter alone — to help the 2B No. 4 Adna girls basketball team dispatch Toledo on the road Tuesday night, 58-22.
Chronicle
Amid Lawsuit on Initial Rezone Decision, Lewis County Commissioners Will Hear YMCA Appeal
Testimony in support, a unanimous planning commission decision and a positive recommendation from community development weren’t enough to get the Lewis County commissioners to vote for the YMCA of Greater Seattle’s rezone on 500 acres north of Mineral Lake — but, a lawsuit was apparently enough to make them reconsider.
