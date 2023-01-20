Read full article on original website
'Most Incredible Day': Rare Reverse Waterfall Phenomenon Seen In Utah
"Seriously, the most incredible day for such unique conditions."
Watch: Drone captures rare phenomenon of reverse waterfall in Utah
A photographer captured a rare reverse waterfall in southwest Utah earlier this month.
ABC 4
Search warrant offers new details on Haight family murder-suicide
A search warrant obtained by FOX 13 News Tuesday reports new details as an investigation into the deaths of eight family members in Enoch continues.
'Incredible mother' to be laid to rest with her children in southern Utah on Friday
A Utah father shot and killed his wife, five children and his wife’s mother Jan. 4 in Enoch, Utah. The Latter-day Saint mother will be remembered for being an “incredible mother” who “served faithfully.”
Obituary praising life of Enoch father who killed his family pulled from newspaper website
The obituary of Michael Haight, who shot to death his kids, wife and mother-in-law before killing himself, was removed from the Cedar City Spectrum website amid online backlash.
