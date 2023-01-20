I have been to city rec ball games as an adult for years now. This is my first year as a head coach. It is awesome. When you go to a city rec game do you really think they pay big bucks to the people who run the league? As you know, most of the coaches are volunteer. The refs are usually teenagers. They are learning. So berating the refs isn't going to get you anywhere.

CEDAR CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO