Saint George, UT

ABC 4

Southern Utah’s Best BBQ by Big Lud

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – There’s nothing quite like good ole’ fashion barbeque! Yori “Big Lud” Ludvigson joined us in the studio to share with us the barbeque that has made him a local superstar in Southern Utah. Yori and his family...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

Driving Pet Peeves In St. George Utah

"What is your biggest driving pet peeve?" Recently the question was asked on Reddit, and the answers were many. The list was pretty darn extensive, but I've narrowed it down to 5 that I relate to the most, since I see these here in my hometown of St. George Utah all the time.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – January 22, 2023

ST. GEORGE, UT – January 22, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah, Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is waiting!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Look! Rock Slide On Hell Hole Trail Closes Off Access Temporarily

With the soggy weather we've had of late here in southern Utah, some of the wet soil became loose, leading to a recent rock slide at the Hell Hole Trail in Washington City. Washington City officials are aware of the issue and work has begun to clear the trail, but as you can see, the rock slide moved some pretty sizable boulders into the trail.
WASHINGTON, UT
890kdxu.com

Cedar City: This Ref STINKS!

I have been to city rec ball games as an adult for years now. This is my first year as a head coach. It is awesome. When you go to a city rec game do you really think they pay big bucks to the people who run the league? As you know, most of the coaches are volunteer. The refs are usually teenagers. They are learning. So berating the refs isn't going to get you anywhere.
CEDAR CITY, UT
ksl.com

Driver going 130-170mph arrested in southern Utah

KANAB — A man who police say was recorded traveling 130 mph — and later claimed to be going as fast as 170 mph as he tried to get away — was arrested after Utah Highway Patrol troopers were able to successfully spike his tires. Jacob Zachary...
KANAB, UT

