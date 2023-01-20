ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coolidge, AZ

KOLD-TV

Phoenix man arrested for allegedly trying to sell tiger cub to undercover officers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man is facing charges after a real tiger cub was listed for sale on social media for $25,000. Phoenix police say Carlos Castro-Alcaraz, 25, was arrested on Monday after a deal was made to sell the young tiger to undercover officers for a reduced price of $20,000. Police later served a warrant at Castro-Alcaraz’s home on Carson Road, near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. In addition to the tiger, an American alligator and a dozen snapping turtles were also seized.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Southern Arizona school goes on lockdown during search for suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A school in southern Arizona was on a temporary lockdown Thursday morning after a suspect got onto campus. Combs Middle School said it happened when Pinal County deputies pulled over a vehicle near Kenworthy and Combs roads. One of the passengers, who has not...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

16 dogs saved from burning west Phoenix house that also served as animal rescue

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than a dozen dogs were rescued from a house fire around midnight on Tuesday. The Phoenix and Glendale Fire departments responded to the home near 37th Avenue and Bethany Home Road that also served as an animal rescue known as “Mangy Mutt Rescue.” According to firefighters, the flames were 30 feet high when they arrived. Video from the scene shows clutter around the house, which firefighters said made it difficult to put the fire out.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

1st child death from the flu this year confirmed in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Department of Public Health is confirming the first pediatric death caused by the flu this season in the county. Health officials didn’t provide the sex or age of the victim, but said the child was not immunized. No other specific details surrounding the death were immediately released. In November, officials in Pinal County reported a pediatric flu death, marking the first such death of the season statewide.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
TUCSON, AZ

