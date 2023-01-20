Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
otakuusamagazine.com
Tales of Wedding Rings Manga Locks in TV Anime Adaptation
Tales of Wedding Rings is a manga written and illustrated by creator duo Maybe, and it’s officially getting a TV anime adaptation. Details are light, but Gen Sato will voice Sato and Akari Kito will voice Hime, with both characters featured in the special illustration by Maybe below. Published...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Pez Outlaw’ on Netflix, A True Crime Story Sweeter Than Candy
“You’re making a movie about a loser,” states crazy Pez collector Johann Patek at the start of The Pez Outlaw, the documentary newly streaming on Netflix. “Why are you doing that?” It soon becomes quite clear why: this is another case where the truth is crazier than fiction. A small sale quickly grows into an entire international enterprise – and a fascinating episode to explore.
The best horror films on Netflix – in cyberspace nobody can hear you scream
Slashers, ghosts, demonic infestations – ‘ spooktacular' is the only word’ for this streaming content
Adapting Stephen King's Jerusalem's Lot: 2021's Chapelwaite Is A Creepy And Horrific Prequel To King's Beloved Vampire Novel
Violent murder, bloodsucking, an eyeless baby and more make Chapelwaite effective small screen gothic horror.
ComicBook
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
wegotthiscovered.com
A soaking-wet horror sequel that never needed to exist barely keeps its head above water on streaming
Even the most mildly successful horror movies are always in danger of being sequelized to death, and though it took 13 years to arrive, toothy creature feature follow-up Black Water: Abyss failed to state a justifiable case for its own existence. The 2007 original was a sleeper hit that went...
CNET
The 5 Best Horror Movies on Hulu, Ranked
Need the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of the best horror movies on the streaming service, flicks that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to Swedish vampire story Let...
The Last of Us review – one of the finest TV shows you will see this year
This desperately moving drama set in a zombie-ravaged US is a phenomenal blend of horror and heart, with a cast that could not be more perfect
ComicBook
Star Wars: New Ewoks Comic Teases Tale of "Horror" on Endor
Star Wars will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi by presenting the Ewoks like fans have never seen them before. In April, Marvel Comics (which previously announced a Jabba the Hutt comic tying into the anniversary celebration) will publish Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Ewoks #1, a 32-page one-shot written by current Deadpool writer Alyssa Wong, featuring artwork by Lee Garbett, Caspar Wijngaard, Kyle Hotz, and Paulina Ganucheau. The issue features several short stories framed by a group of Ewoks telling tales around a campfire, including some tinged with horror. It sounds like a fun new take on the Ewoks and a great way to celebrate Return of the Jedi's anniversary.
Collider
'Casablanca' Is the Perfect Romance Movie for People Who Hate Love Stories
Widely considered one of the greatest films ever made, and once again appearing on Sight & Sound’s recent Greatest Films of All Time list, the 1942 romantic drama Casablanca continues to stand the test of time. If you aren’t a fan of the romance genre, from the outside looking in it could appear that this was just another stuffy old black-and-white film from Hollywood's golden age. However, there’s a lot more going on with Casablanca than meets the eye, especially for those that might have only heard rumblings about it over the years.
Polygon
Violent Night, Netflix’s JUNG_E, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend
Seasons greetings, Polygon readers! This week sees Violent Night, the “Santa Claus meets Die Hard” action comedy starring David Harbour (Stranger Things) as a not-so-jolly Saint Nick, finally arrive to streaming on Peacock. Talk about seasonal drift! If watching the anthropomorphic embodiment of Christmas cheer murdering a group of mercenaries doesn’t quite sound like your idea of leisure viewing, not to worry— there’s tons more new movies to stream and rent on VOD this weekend.
TechRadar
I watched Netflix's Lockwood & Co – and it's ghoulishly good fun
- Stars Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, and Ali Hadji-Heshmati. Netflix's penchant for the supernatural genre has gone far beyond mere flirtation at this point. The streaming giant has become the go-to place for mystical and otherworldly-style shows, with a number of megahits positioning it as top dog in this storytelling field.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of 2022’s scariest horror movies emerges as a surprise viral hit, redeeming its budget 60 times over
It’s a common (and unfortunate) misconception in the horror genre that features will fail to attract a wide audience at the box office without an eye-watering budget built as its foundation. And while this notion has been undeniably proven to carry some truth in the past, director Kyle Edward Ball is here to shake up the narrative and turn the wheels of change with his directorial debut in Skinamarink.
thedigitalfix.com
Invincible season 2 may use stories that “couldn’t work” in the comics
In an interview with Comicbook.com, Robert Kirkman, the writer of the Invincible comics, and the animated series artist Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley teased what is in store for Invincible season 2 – and it is pretty juicy, friends!. The TV series Invincible – based on the comic series...
Polygon
Train to Busan director’s JUNG_E is a sci-fi movie for Alita: Battle Angel fans
Right from the start, the new-to-Netflix movie from Train to Busan and Peninsula writer-director Yeon Sang-ho brings to mind other sci-fi films, as so many genre movies do. For American audiences, at least, the opening sequences and other moments in JUNG_E will recall movies like Alita: Battle Angel, Elysium, and other Neill Blomkamp pictures, along with The Phantom Menace, later-period Terminator sequels like Salvation, and the Alex Proyas version of I, Robot.
ComicBook
Studio Ghibli Unveils Real Life Howl's Moving Castle
Studio Ghibli swung open the doors of its amusement park late last year, giving anime fans in Japan the opportunity to see some of the beautiful anime locales brought to the real world for the first time. While Howl's Moving Castle will have a place in the amusement park's borders, the animated film that focused on a young girl with aging issues, a mysterious sorcerer, and a walking domicile has made its way to another country as a real-world recreation has arrived in France.
The Verge
Fortnite’s next concert features The Kid Laroi
Another big musical act is descending upon Fortnite. Today, Epic announced that the game’s next virtual music experience will feature The Kid Laroi, and it’s kicking off very soon: the “immersive, interactive musical experience” will begin on January 27th at 6PM ET. It will be a...
Daily Lobo
OPINION: “Avatar” highlights the danger of computer-generated films
Well, it’s official: we’re gonna see a whole lot more “Avatar” in the next 10 years. With “Avatar: The Way of Water” poised to make its money back and essentially confirming that we’ll see an “Avatar” 3, 4 and 5, we can rest easy knowing now that the original “Avatar” truly did have some sort of cultural impact and naysayers were just wrong. This begs the question, though: what about its impact on filmmaking, or rather, lack thereof?
ComicBook
Pokemon Keeps Tradition With New Pikachu and Misty Reunion
With Ash Ketchum and Pikachu looking to leave their roles as the main stars of the Pokemon anime, the current iteration of the series, Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master, is giving the dynamic duo another chance to shine before they make their curtain call. Recently, one of Ash's original ally's, Misty, made her return to wish the two a fond farewell, and an adorable tradition has continued in the anime adaptation once again as the water-type trainer once again reunited with Ketchum's electric rodent.
Comments / 0