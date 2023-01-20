Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
food-safety.com
FDA Highlights New Era of Smarter Food Safety Accomplishments in 2022
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has highlighted select accomplishments that the agency has achieved during 2022 in support of the New Era of Smarter Food Safety. The New Era of Smarter Food Safety is FDA’s approach to food safety that leverages technology and other tools and approaches to create a safer, more digital, and more traceable food system. The New Era of Smarter Food Safety blueprint includes four Core Elements: Tech-Enabled Traceability, Smarter Tools and Approaches for Prevention and Outbreak Response, New Business Models and Retail Modernization, and Food Safety Culture. FDA has highlighted its accomplishments related to each of the four Core Elements.
food-safety.com
Ep. 137. Gurrisi and Rios: Fresh Express' Food Safety, from Farm to Fork
John Gurrisi, R.E.H.S., is Vice President of Food Safety and Quality (FSQ) at Fresh Express. He has broad food safety responsibility for growing, manufacturing, new product assessment, customer collaboration, supplier management, and regulatory compliance. He leads a multidisciplinary food safety and quality team covering the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and directs a multimillion-dollar implementation and investment budget.
Survey shows lack of Holocaust awareness in the Netherlands
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Jewish group that commissioned a survey on Holocaust awareness in the Netherlands said Wednesday that the results show “a disturbing lack of awareness of key historical facts about the Holocaust,” prompting calls for better education in the nation that was home to diarist Anne Frank and her family.
‘This is an exciting time!’ How Scotland’s whisky industry went from bust to boom
New distilleries are popping up, while old ones are reopening and modernising; some vintages fetch £10,000 a bottle. It’s a new golden age for scotch. On the eighth floor of the Port of Leith distillery, the latest chapter of the boom-and-bust story of Scottish whisky is under construction. This week, lifts are being installed in what will soon be the UK’s only vertical whisky distillery. The copper stills were supposed to have arrived from Elgin but this is a team as accustomed to delays as whisky distillers are to waiting for their spirit to mature. “No one has built a building like this before,” says Port of Leith co-owner Ian Stirling.
food-safety.com
The Links between Meat Consumption and Antimicrobial Resistance
A 2021 report produced by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) noted that for the first time in Europe, the overall consumption of antibiotics and other antimicrobials in food-producing animals was lower than in humans. However, the report also confirmed the association between antimicrobial consumption and antimicrobial resistance (AMR): "For certain combinations of bacteria and antimicrobials, resistance in bacteria from humans was associated with resistance in bacteria from food-producing animals which, in turn, was related to antimicrobial consumption in animals."1.
food-safety.com
Nitrate Additives in Foods Linked to Type 2 Diabetes Risk
A recent study published in PLOS Medicine has linked the consumption of nitrites and nitrates to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. Nitrites and nitrates are found naturally in foods and water, and are also used as food additives to extend shelf life. Nitrites and nitrates in food have...
Comments / 0