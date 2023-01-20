ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan fires co-OC Matt Weiss after investigation

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on Friday amid an investigation into computer-related crimes on campus.

“After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated [his] appointment,” read a statement from athletic director Warde Manuel. “Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”

Weiss, 39, who was placed on leave Tuesday, released a statement Friday on social media.

“I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place,” he posted on Twitter. “I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love.”

The Detroit News and ESPN reported that Weiss’ home in Ann Arbor was searched by police on Jan. 10. Police have also investigated Schembechler Hall, the home base of the Wolverines’ football program.

“The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating a report of computer access crimes that occurred at Schembechler Hall during December 21-23, 2022,” University of Michigan deputy chief of police Crystal James said in a statement, without naming Weiss. “Since this is an ongoing investigation there is no additional information to share.”

Further details about the nature of the crimes are not yet known.

Weiss just completed his second season at Michigan. After 12 seasons working for John Harbaugh on the Baltimore Ravens’ coaching staff, he was hired by Harbaugh’s brother Jim in 2021 to serve as the Wolverines’ QBs coach. The co-offensive coordinator title, shared with Sherrone Moore, was added between seasons.

Michigan is coming off a 13-1 season with a Big Ten title and a loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

–Field Level Media

Jacopo Dantes
5d ago

There aren't too many reasons why the police would be searching a home computer. Good riddance, maybe he can latch on at Penn State 🤔

Reply
2
 

