Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
How to spend 2 days in PhiladelphiaGenni FranklinPhiladelphia, PA
Cooks Who Care Launches Break the Ice Nights, a Community Driven Charity Dinner SeriesMarilyn Johnson
Welcome to Philadelphia's Chinatown: A Cultural OasisWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey’s Best Small Town is One of the Coolest in America
This is a fun article especially if you love to travel here in the United States. It's the coolest small town in America and we have our selection right here in New Jersey for you to check out. When it comes to Jersey we have many "cool" small towns to...
Wildwood, NJ attraction may get title of best pop culture museum in U.S.
WILDWOOD — Already known for its free beaches and 2.5-mile boardwalk, the Wildwoods may soon be recognized for something else: having the best pop culture museum in the country. The Doo Wop Experience Museum in Wildwood is in the running for "Best Pop Culture Museum" in USA Today's 10Best...
Find a Crazy Burger Like the One in ‘The Menu’ Movie Right in Atlantic City, NJ
A crazy cheeseburger featured in the new movie 'The Menu' has everyone talking. Now, you can find one just like it being served in Atlantic City. In the critically acclaimed 'The Menu', Chef Slowick, played by Ralph Fiennes, serves diners a gourmet burger with “No F###ing substitutions!”. If you've...
Stunning New Jersey Town Named One Of The Prettiest In America
When we say New Jersey has some of the most beautiful towns, we may think it’s because we love New Jersey and we live here, but when a major publication lists one of our towns as one of the most beautiful in America, it’s a really big deal.
Join the Not Quite Mile High Club in Atlantic City, NJ
It may not be the Mile High Club, but it's certainly high up there!. (Wait.... we just looked up what the Mile High Club is... Nevermind.) Our friends at the Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City - one of the oldest lighthouses in America - have put together a fun and romantic way to celebrate Valentine's Day!
$50M Renovation of Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ Nearly Complete
Showboat Atlantic City has really changed over the last few years, and there are even better things to come. Since purchasing Showboat in 2016, Bart Blatstein and Tower Investments, Inc. have done some incredible things with the hotel. Inside there's Lucky Snake Arcade and an indoor go-kart track that features...
Delicious! Brand New Italian Restaurant Just Opened Up in Ocean County, NJ
There's always room for a delicious Italian Restaurant. How do they say it in Italian, "Delizioso"?. Dolce Liberta is a newly branded Italian restaurant. located at 100 McKinley Avenue in Manahawkin, New Jersey!. If you've known us before, rest assured we are still. offering the same great food as we...
OUCH! Baby Is 2 Feet Tall, 16 lbs At Birth Almost Beating New Jersey’s Biggest
This Brazilian baby came into the world and almost made history. Mama Cleidine Santos deserves the best Mother’s Day present money can buy after carrying a 16-pound baby that was 2 feet tall at birth! If you can believe it, we grew an even bigger one in New Jersey right in Toms River!
Wonderful (Seafood) Crabs Available In The Atlantic City, NJ Area
Our wonderful team of “foodies,” consisting mostly of family members and friends never disappoints. We have assembled our own comparative analysis of the best (seafood) crabs in the Atlantic City area, with a focus on featuring a diverse selection of all different types. Additionally, we included crabs from...
Many Believe Higbee Beach in Cape May NJ is Haunted By a Ghost
Have you seen the man walking the Higbee Beach in Cape May?. Legend has is that the ghost of Thomas Higbee has been known to stroll the beach. Higbee was said to have been buried in the 1800s near the beach, but his grave was eventually moved - against his wishes.
Take a Valentine’s Weekend Chocolate Walk in Lovely Bordentown, NJ
Valentine's Day will be here before you know it. Have you made any fun plans yet? Whether you're looking for a date night or a GNO (Girls Night Out) I've found a really cool and tasty event for you. There's a Valentine's Weekend Chocolate Walk happening in downtown Bordentown and...
Roberts Pool | Public swimming pool in New Jersey
The first pool we have is Roberts Pool. It's a good idea to go to Roberts Pool if you're in town and want something cheaper as the water is clean most of the time and they offer family friendly deals. On the other hand, if you go with children you...
2 restaurants in NJ named among most romantic
We are closing in on Valentine's Day and the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey will start filling their reservation books soon. But you don't have to wait to try one of these two fantastic restaurants recently named among the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey. Make an impromptu date...
New Jersey witness describes bright lights suddenly appearing and shooting off quickly
A New Jersey witness at Turnersville reported watching two bright lights that suddenly appeared in the night sky and then shot up quickly at 6:45 p.m. on November 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Tahiti Inn Sells to Ocean City Investor
Cecilia Gallelli-Keyes said she will treasure the friendships that her family developed with so many of their guests and employees at the Tahiti Inn in Ocean City. The Gallelli family owned the Tahiti Inn since 1989, but now they have sold the motel to an investor who has been on a buying spree of late in Ocean City.
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Ocean County town named best summer travel destination in NJ
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
Actress, Singer, and Yardley Native to Return to Her Home Area for a Major Performance Next Month
The actress and singer is coming back to her home area for a performance. Now a Broadway star, a Bucks County native is returning to her home area for a one-night performance at a well-known theater. Christy Altomare, the star of the Broadway adaption of “Anastasia”, will return to Bucks...
Bucks County Officials Looking to Utilize Well-Known Doylestown Property for New Uses
Officials in Bucks County are currently looking at their options for what to do with an unused property in a popular township. Ed Doyle wrote about the property for TAP Into Doylestown. The Doylestown Township Board of Supervisors recently met with Bucks County officials over what to do with an...
Flags Will Fly At Half Staff For Iconic Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has ordered all United States flags in the City of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to be displayed at half-staff all of this week in memory of famed Philadelphia disc jockey Jerry Blavat. It’s a very well-deserved honor. I truly believe that there are many who do not...
