Columbia, MO

KOMU

Mid-Missouri families enjoy a traditional snow day

COLUMBIA - Missouri saw snowfall Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, leading to the cancellation of schools across the mid-Missouri region. As of Wednesday morning, most of central Missouri received 2 to 3 inches. Though most schools now have the option of remote learning, many students had a traditional snow day.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

DNR to hold awareness session on proposed landfill expansion in Cole County

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday it will hold a public awareness session in February to explain the permitting process for sanitary landfills. Republic Services has proposed an expansion to its sanitary landfill in Cole County. The proposed site is located 5605 Moreau River Access...
COLE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Special Olympics Missouri prepares for Lake of the Ozarks Polar Plunge

OSAGE BEACH - The 28th Annual Lake of the Ozarks Polar Plunge and Polar Bear Strut 5K will happen on Saturday, Feb. 25. Participants, who are 10 years and older, will wear disco-themed costumes and swimwear will jump into the Lake of the Ozarks, according the press release. The plunge will begin at 2 p.m. at the Grand Glaize Beach at the end of the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Community invited to Russell Boulevard traffic calming meeting

COLUMBIA - Residents can attend a second meeting on Monday, Jan. 30 to provide feedback on a traffic calming project on Russell Boulevard. Columbia Public Works will hold an informal open house from 6 to 7 p.m. in Conference Room 1A of City Hall. The street was identified by Columbia...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Rising egg prices leading more mid-Missourians to raise poultry

COLUMBIA — Egg prices have increased as much as 60% in the last year. The deadliest outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history means a dozen could cost as much as $6 at local grocery stores. But some mid-Missourians are avoiding the price rise entirely. Samantha George and her...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Transgender advocates gather in Jefferson City to fight bills

JEFFERSON CITY — The House Committee on General Laws spent hours hearing testimony Tuesday evening on eight anti-LGBTQ bills, which opponents complained were scheduled with less than 25 hours’ notice. Bills prohibiting transgender women from competing on female athletic teams, banning gender affirming procedures for those under 18...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Jan. 23

CPS superintendent and Nclusion Plus respond to concerns over drag performance. Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood responded to Governor Mike Parson's concerns about a drag performance at a city of Columbia diversity event. On Friday, Gov. Parson tweeted that his office is "deeply concerned that Columbia middle school students...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MO Attorney General calls on CPS board to resign following controversial drag performance

COLUMBIA — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey called on CPS board members to resign following a drag performance at a city of Columbia diversity event. Bailey appeared in the radio show "Wake up Mid-Missouri with Branden Rathert" on Monday and pointed the finger squarely at CPS for exposing 30 CPS middle school students in attendance to what he calls a performance of a "sexual nature."
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Local club starts fundraiser to feed over-worked health care workers

COLUMBIA — A local rotary club is taking initiative to feed stressed health care workers in Missouri. Columbia South Rotary Club started the program "Meals for Healthcare Heroes" back in 2020, during the pandemic. The club partnered with Rock Bridge High School's Rotary Interact Club to raise funds to help feed MU Health Care employees.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia College gives MLK Community Service Awards

COLUMBIA − Columbia College honored two individuals and two groups during its fourth Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Awards on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes staff, faculty and community members who follow in Dr. King's footsteps. This year's event was dedicated to minister and professor Rev. Dr....
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Boone County OEM storm spotter training canceled Tuesday night

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), in partnership with the National Weather Service (NWS), announced the storm spotter training Tuesday, Jan. 24, has been canceled. The NWS said it made the decision to cancel out of an abundance of caution for their employees who would travel...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia man charged in connection to weekend disturbance at Silverball

COLUMBIA — A man was arrested early Saturday morning in connection to a disturbance at Silverball. Jonathan Reid Dowell, 23, faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. He has a previous charge of possession of a controlled substance. Court documents state that...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Moberly woman injured after crash on snow-covered road

RANDOLPH COUNTY − A Moberly woman was seriously injured following a crash on Route M Wednesday morning. Conar Maylee, 23, was driving his truck westbound with his passenger, Maya Stilwell, 22, just before 8 a.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Due to the snow-covered road,...
MOBERLY, MO
KOMU

MSHP: Columbia man crashes on Highway 94, knocking down power lines

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Columbia man was moderately injured after a crash Monday morning on State Highway 94. Bobby Baker, 71, was traveling west on the highway before falling asleep and traveling off the left side of the roadway, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The vehicle...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

True/False film fest announces Show Me selection for 2023

COLUMBIA - The 20th annual True/False Film Fest will be in Columbia from March 2-5, and the festival has shared its Show Me True/False film title. In a press release, True/False said Alejandra Vasquez & Sam Osborn’s Going Varsity in Mariachi will feature at the 2023 True/False Film Festival in Columbia. Going Varsity in Mariachi explores the competitive world of high school mariachi bands in South Texas, following an underdog team with the odds stacked against them as they fight to prove themselves at the State Championships.
COLUMBIA, MO

