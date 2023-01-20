OSAGE BEACH - The 28th Annual Lake of the Ozarks Polar Plunge and Polar Bear Strut 5K will happen on Saturday, Feb. 25. Participants, who are 10 years and older, will wear disco-themed costumes and swimwear will jump into the Lake of the Ozarks, according the press release. The plunge will begin at 2 p.m. at the Grand Glaize Beach at the end of the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO