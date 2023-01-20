Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
Related
KOMU
Mid-Missouri families enjoy a traditional snow day
COLUMBIA - Missouri saw snowfall Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, leading to the cancellation of schools across the mid-Missouri region. As of Wednesday morning, most of central Missouri received 2 to 3 inches. Though most schools now have the option of remote learning, many students had a traditional snow day.
KOMU
DNR to hold awareness session on proposed landfill expansion in Cole County
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday it will hold a public awareness session in February to explain the permitting process for sanitary landfills. Republic Services has proposed an expansion to its sanitary landfill in Cole County. The proposed site is located 5605 Moreau River Access...
KOMU
Special Olympics Missouri prepares for Lake of the Ozarks Polar Plunge
OSAGE BEACH - The 28th Annual Lake of the Ozarks Polar Plunge and Polar Bear Strut 5K will happen on Saturday, Feb. 25. Participants, who are 10 years and older, will wear disco-themed costumes and swimwear will jump into the Lake of the Ozarks, according the press release. The plunge will begin at 2 p.m. at the Grand Glaize Beach at the end of the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.
KOMU
Community invited to Russell Boulevard traffic calming meeting
COLUMBIA - Residents can attend a second meeting on Monday, Jan. 30 to provide feedback on a traffic calming project on Russell Boulevard. Columbia Public Works will hold an informal open house from 6 to 7 p.m. in Conference Room 1A of City Hall. The street was identified by Columbia...
KOMU
Columbia Public Works, MoDOT pre-treat roads as Missouri braces for winter weather
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians can expect up 2 to 4 inches of snow Tuesday night, according to the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team. Winter storms and slick road conditions are factors in more than 2,000 road deaths every year, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. City of Columbia...
KOMU
Rising egg prices leading more mid-Missourians to raise poultry
COLUMBIA — Egg prices have increased as much as 60% in the last year. The deadliest outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history means a dozen could cost as much as $6 at local grocery stores. But some mid-Missourians are avoiding the price rise entirely. Samantha George and her...
KOMU
Transgender advocates gather in Jefferson City to fight bills
JEFFERSON CITY — The House Committee on General Laws spent hours hearing testimony Tuesday evening on eight anti-LGBTQ bills, which opponents complained were scheduled with less than 25 hours’ notice. Bills prohibiting transgender women from competing on female athletic teams, banning gender affirming procedures for those under 18...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Jan. 23
CPS superintendent and Nclusion Plus respond to concerns over drag performance. Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood responded to Governor Mike Parson's concerns about a drag performance at a city of Columbia diversity event. On Friday, Gov. Parson tweeted that his office is "deeply concerned that Columbia middle school students...
KOMU
Feelin' lucky: Marching Mizzou to perform at 2024 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Ireland
COLUMBIA — Just two months after performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, Marching Mizzou announced Tuesday night it has been invited to perform in the 2024 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland. The band will also compete in the 2024 International Band Championship...
KOMU
MO Attorney General calls on CPS board to resign following controversial drag performance
COLUMBIA — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey called on CPS board members to resign following a drag performance at a city of Columbia diversity event. Bailey appeared in the radio show "Wake up Mid-Missouri with Branden Rathert" on Monday and pointed the finger squarely at CPS for exposing 30 CPS middle school students in attendance to what he calls a performance of a "sexual nature."
KOMU
Local club starts fundraiser to feed over-worked health care workers
COLUMBIA — A local rotary club is taking initiative to feed stressed health care workers in Missouri. Columbia South Rotary Club started the program "Meals for Healthcare Heroes" back in 2020, during the pandemic. The club partnered with Rock Bridge High School's Rotary Interact Club to raise funds to help feed MU Health Care employees.
KOMU
Columbia College gives MLK Community Service Awards
COLUMBIA − Columbia College honored two individuals and two groups during its fourth Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Awards on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes staff, faculty and community members who follow in Dr. King's footsteps. This year's event was dedicated to minister and professor Rev. Dr....
KOMU
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday
Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
KOMU
Boone County OEM storm spotter training canceled Tuesday night
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), in partnership with the National Weather Service (NWS), announced the storm spotter training Tuesday, Jan. 24, has been canceled. The NWS said it made the decision to cancel out of an abundance of caution for their employees who would travel...
KOMU
Boone County clerk allowed to intervene in former Rep. Basye's lawsuit against CPS
COLUMBIA - The civil lawsuit between former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye and Columbia Public Schools will see a new judge, the court decided Monday. The court also allowed the Boone County clerk to intervene in the case. Judge Brouck Jacobs will now oversee the lawsuit, after the district filed...
KOMU
Columbia man charged in connection to weekend disturbance at Silverball
COLUMBIA — A man was arrested early Saturday morning in connection to a disturbance at Silverball. Jonathan Reid Dowell, 23, faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. He has a previous charge of possession of a controlled substance. Court documents state that...
KOMU
Moberly woman injured after crash on snow-covered road
RANDOLPH COUNTY − A Moberly woman was seriously injured following a crash on Route M Wednesday morning. Conar Maylee, 23, was driving his truck westbound with his passenger, Maya Stilwell, 22, just before 8 a.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Due to the snow-covered road,...
KOMU
Osage Beach police continue investigation into Columbia man's shooting death
OSAGE BEACH − The Osage Beach Police Department provided updates Monday regarding a shooting on Friday night that killed a 20-year-old Columbia man and injured a 19-year-old Osage Beach man. Micah Aman was pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital, and Devin Atkisson is still hospitalized at...
KOMU
MSHP: Columbia man crashes on Highway 94, knocking down power lines
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Columbia man was moderately injured after a crash Monday morning on State Highway 94. Bobby Baker, 71, was traveling west on the highway before falling asleep and traveling off the left side of the roadway, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The vehicle...
KOMU
True/False film fest announces Show Me selection for 2023
COLUMBIA - The 20th annual True/False Film Fest will be in Columbia from March 2-5, and the festival has shared its Show Me True/False film title. In a press release, True/False said Alejandra Vasquez & Sam Osborn’s Going Varsity in Mariachi will feature at the 2023 True/False Film Festival in Columbia. Going Varsity in Mariachi explores the competitive world of high school mariachi bands in South Texas, following an underdog team with the odds stacked against them as they fight to prove themselves at the State Championships.
Comments / 0