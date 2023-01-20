Read full article on original website
‘Jamojaya’ Review: Justin Chon’s Showcases A Complex Father/Son Relationship In Drama With Momentum Issues [Sundance]
There is no shortage of stories about fathers and their kids, specifically sons. But in Justin Chon’s (“Gook,” “Ms. Purple”) film, “Jamojaya,” the relationship becomes bogged down with the added aspect of career and ambition. There’s the duty that a father feels toward his son and a son’s desire to take care of himself and fly away from his father. But amidst all that, the relationship that drives the story can become a bit muddled in the imagery and silences in the film at times.
‘Poker Face’ Review: Rian Johnson & Natasha Lyonne Team Up For A Clever, Funny Mystery Series
Where have all the Columbos gone? Why don’t they make shows like “Monk” or “Murder, She Wrote” anymore, programs about the smartest person in the room solving a mystery of the week before the cops can even get there? Has true crime supplanted the viewer’s need for shows about immediate justice, or are people just too accustomed to the death of the episodic structure wherein every showrunner thinks they’re making a ten-hour movie instead of ten individual chapters? The brilliant Rian Johnson has teamed up with the phenomenal Natasha Lyonne to solve the case of the missing TV genre, launching the very fun “Poker Face,” a show that brings a bit of that “Knives Out” energy to Peacock but with a less-polished, spontaneous sense of humor and intrigue. Like any “case of the week” show, “Poker Face” can be a little inconsistent, but Lyonne really anchors all six chapters sent to press, and the revolving door of guest stars makes for a fun, unexpected winter TV treat.
‘Landscape With Invisible Hand’ Review: An Ambitious But Unfortunate Failure From Filmmaker Cory Finley [Sundance]
Cory Finley burst out of the cinematic gate, like many a playwright-turned-filmmaker before him, with a voice firmly in place. In his debut film “Thoroughbreds” and its follow-up “Bad Education,” he precisely, skillfully, and mercilessly created characters who were, for the most part, amoral monsters—but who you kinda-sorta rooted for anyway because they did what they did so wittily and unapologetically.
‘Flora And Son’ Review: Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Eve Hewson Make John Carney’s Familiar Musical Sing [Sundance]
John Carney makes musicals. He’s one of the few filmmakers today who makes them exclusively or even extensively; he’s the only one of that group whose musicals are, consistently, any good. (Sorry, Rob Marshall stans.) He doesn’t make old-school, characters-burst-into-song musicals because even he’s not that much of a masochist; instead, he tells stories set in the world of music about singers and songwriters and musicians and bands so that the songs can grow organically from the events on screen without temporarily shutting down the reality of a dramatic narrative. But even within these stricter confines, his musicals preserve the critical idea of musical theater: songs are the most direct communication of emotion – you can sing things you can never say because they’re too personal, too vulnerable, too much. His latest, “Flora and Son,” is a tiny lil’ wisp of a movie with nothing particularly new to say or an especially fresh way to say it. But damned if it doesn’t sock you right in the ticker anyway.
The Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Has Been Scrapped
The Material Girl’s biopic will no longer be materializing. Despite a long casting process to hire someone to play the Queen of Pop, Madonna has scrapped the biopic film she was going to direct herself and is instead going to go out on tour (via Variety and THR). Set...
Today star Dylan Dreyer’s husband admits life will ‘never be the same’ after she switched to another major show
DYLAN Dreyer's husband Brian Fichera has admitted life "will never be the same" after buying retro toys for their sons. The Today show meteorologist's partner shared an adorable video of Calvin, six, and Oliver, three, playing with Rock Em Sock Em Robots. The kids seemed to be having a great...
Gina Krasley of TLC's 'My 600-Lb. Life' Died at Age 30 — Details
Documenting one's weight loss journey for millions to see isn't an easy feat. For the people who go on TLC's My 600-Lb. Life, the stakes are significantly higher with the addition of a massive audience. Some feel the show is predatory and exists to take advantage of those in need while others see it as an opportunity to provide help folks might not normally have access to.
‘Mutt’ Review: 24 Stressful Hours In The Day Of A Trans Man [Sundance]
PARK CITY – After almost 40 years, there are actually few subjects in the LGBTQ community the Sundance Film Festival hasn’t put a spotlight on. The fact that Vuk Lungulov-Klotz’s “Mutt,” a rare non-coming-out story about a trans man, is part of the annual independent event is therefore noteworthy in and of itself. More noteworthy is the fact the talented Lungulov-Klotz clearly hasn’t taken their directorial debut for granted.
‘The Night Logan Woke Up’ Review: Xavier Dolan’s Debut TV Series Is A Captivating & Impressive Return
There are very few directors who like to work at the break-neck speed that Canadian multi-hyphenate Xavier Dolan relishes. Fewer still can boast of churning out quality output at every turn. Since debuting with the semi-autobiographical “I Killed My Mother” in 2009, Dolan has more or less helmed one feature every year. In fact, the longest Dolan has stepped away from filmmaking has been during the three pandemic-stained years when life retreated indoors. As if to make up for his absence, the filmmaker returns with “The Night Logan Woke Up,” his first TV project — creating, directing, writing, and acting in the captivating limited series.
‘Young. Wild. Free.’ Review: A Stylish, Young Black Love Story Loses The Plot [Sundance]
Brendon (Algee Smith) isn’t a bad kid. An aspiring artist living in Los Angeles, in his last month of high school, the pressures of his daily life, however, are beginning to overwhelm him. His mother, Janice (Sanaa Lathan), is not only working long hours to support the family, but she’s also with his loafing stepdad drug dealer (Mike Epps). Meanwhile, her precocious little sister and brother are mostly cared for by him. His life transforms when Cassidy (a breakout Sierra Capri) enters a convenience store bedecked in a bedazzled ski mask and pink fur coat to rob the joint. She immediately becomes attached to him, and the pair, in “Badlands” fashion, traverse their suffocating world.
‘A Thousand And One’ Review: Black Motherhood And Harlem Take Centerstage In A.V. Rockwell’s Handsome Debut [Sundance]
In writer/director A.V. Rockwell’s feature directorial debut, “A Thousand and One,” Inez (a deeply felt Teyana Talyor) has returned to Harlem after spending a year in Rikers Prison. The year is 1994, and Harlem is still bustling with its own unique flavor and culture, awash in hip-hop music, blue jeans, gold chains, and oversized coats. Inez, however, doesn’t have a place to stay. And more importantly, she doesn’t have her six-year-old son, Terry (Aaron Kingsley Adetola). When offered the chance, Inez illegally whisks Terry from his foster mother, gives him a new name, Daryl, and phony papers. It’s enough to start a new life but never enough to feel wholly safe.
‘Rye Lane’ Review: Raine Allen-Miller’s Rom-Com Is Already Infinitely Rewatchable [Sundance]
Raine Allen-Miller’s “Rye Lane,” her directorial feature debut, is a wonder. Not since Spike Lee introduced the world to Bed-Stuy, has a Black director so seamlessly embedded viewers into the verve and flavor of their neighborhood. The epicenter of the seismic impact in “Rye Lane” resides in the South London neighborhood of Peckham. It concerns the vulnerable Dom (David Jonsson) and the outgoing Yas (Vivian Oparah), two young Black people getting over difficult breakups.
‘Onyx The Fortuitous’ Review: Andrew Bowser’s Viral Character Hits The Big Screen In A Shockingly Bland Horror-Comedy [Sundance]
Even if you’re not familiar with Andrew Bowser’s viral comedy skits as delightfully awkward Onyx the Fortuitous, all you need is the opening scene of the new film, “Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls,” to really understand exactly the type of humor the film aims to capture and why people have fallen in love with the character. Conversely, if you watch the opening scene of ‘Talisman’ and roll your eyes, the nearly two-hour film is going to be a tough sit. However, for fans of silly humor, campy horror, and ‘80s nostalgia, ‘Talisman of Souls’ is a fun, if not flawed film… idunno.
‘Willie Nelson & Family’ Review: Docuseries Mistakes The Comprehensive For the Essential In Well-Meaning Slog [Sundance]
Caught somewhere between a movie and a series, “Willie Nelson & Family” doubles down on the history and mythology of its namesake to stretch the latter into what would have been better served as the former. Honest, introspective, yet rarely revelatory, the anthology often mistakes the comprehensive for the essential, and while it succeeds in explaining Willie Nelson to its audience, that’s about all it does. For fans of the Red Headed Stranger, that might be enough, but anyone looking to explore Willie’s place in the intersection of country music, pop culture, and the sociopolitical fabric of 20th America might be disappointed.
‘King Coal’ Review: Elaine McMillion Sheldon’s Documentary Is An Atmospheric, Evocative Elegy For Central Appalachia [Sundance]
This is “a place of mountains and myths,” we’re told as a montage of Central Appalachian imagery fills the frame. The mists, buffalo, ferns, and flowing waters intercut with the coal-filled mountains and mining towns that grew up around them. Coal is intrinsic to the people of this region. Coal is made from many dead things crushed over a long period of time. This thought underscores the stark contrast between life and death that pulses throughout Elaine McMillion Sheldon’s impassioned documentary “King Coal,” artfully told through atmospheric narration and evocative editing.
Berlin 2023: New Films From Sean Penn, Jesse Eisenberg & More Announced
We are currently in the middle of the Sundance Film Festival, which kicks off the year’s major film events lineup. And sandwiched in between Sundance and the upcoming SXSW Film Festival is none other than the Berlin International Film Festival, which just unveiled its competition lineup, filled with some interesting selections.
Review: Even J.Lo can’t save this ‘Shotgun Wedding’
Spoiler alert: J.Lo looks fantastic in a wedding dress. You surely knew that, given not only the plethora of wedding-themed movies Jennifer Lopez has made over the years, from “The Wedding Planner” to “Monster-in-Law” to the recent “Marry Me,” but also her own offscreen life, of course.
‘You Hurt My Feelings’ Review: Nicole Holofcener Is Back On Her Game In A Tender, Funny Julia Louis-Dreyfus Vehicle [Sundance]
There was a time when it seemed like every movie trailer for every single comedy began with bouncy music and a voice-over artist explaining cheerfully, “[NAME OF PROTAGONIST] had it all!” But at the beginning of Nicole Holofcener’s “You Hurt My Feelings,” Beth (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) does, in fact, seem to have it all: she’s in a long-lasting marriage with a successful therapist, they have a great apartment on the Upper West Side, their 23-year-old son Eliot (Owen Teague) is writing his first play, she teaches writing at the New School, and she’s just finished her second book. “We’re so lucky,” she and her husband, Don (Tobias Menzies), tell each other at the conclusion of another anniversary dinner. And they are. But!
Steven Spielberg Thinks ‘The Dark Knight’ Should Have Earned A Best Picture Oscar Nom & Is “Encouraged” By Blockbusters Getting Noms
You can’t really talk about the history of blockbuster filmmaking without mentioning Steven Spielberg. You could argue the summer blockbuster was created by his film, “Jaws,” decades ago. Now, with films such as “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” not just earning huge money at cinemas but also receiving Oscars recognition, Spielberg thinks it’s encouraging to see blockbusters get their credit by the Academy. In fact, he believes it’s long overdue, as there’s one film in his mind that should have gotten that Best Picture nomination but was overlooked.
‘Copenhagen Cowboy: Nightcall’: Watch An Entire New Doc About The Making Of Nicolas Winding Refn’s New Netflix Series [Exclusive]
EXCLUSIVE: “This is not a making-of, but more of an insight about how the Cowboy fell asleep and woke up in Copenhagen.” And with that, filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn introduces you to “Copenhagen Cowboy: Nightcall with Nicolas Winding Refn,” a new behind-the-scenes documentary about the production of his new series, “Copenhagen Cowboy,” which is available on Netflix globally now.
